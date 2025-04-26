The Accountant 2 Makes One Huge (And Important) Improvement Over The First Movie

It may have taken nine years for it to happen, but Ben Affleck has finally reunited with director Gavin O'Connor for "The Accountant 2." The first movie was rather successful, becoming a massive hit on VOD and streaming, in addition to a box office success. It only makes sense that a sequel happened, but "The Accountant 2" is, by and large, considered to be a major improvement over its predecessor.

Without getting into spoilers, there's more effective action. The characters are more fleshed out. The central mystery is very compelling. It's a very fun movie. I gave "The Accountant 2" a very favorable review following its premiere at SXSW, but part of the reason the movie resonated with me so much goes far beyond any of the actors involved or the puzzle Affleck's Christian Wolff is tasked with solving this time around. More than anything else, O'Connor's sequel offers up a far better representation of what it's like to live one's life as a member of society while existing on the autism spectrum.

To put my cards on the table, I don't say this as an expert who has studied autism or anything like that. I say this as someone who is on the autism spectrum. I only learned that I was on the spectrum a couple of years ago, and I am closer to 40 than I am to 30. For years, I knew I was different in ways that felt impossible to describe. None of it made sense. It was often frustrating to the point of being depressing. It felt as though something was wrong with me.

It turns out, I have what used to be referred to commonly as Asperger's, a form of autism with lower support needs. Though this is an outdated term that is no longer used in large part due to the controversial Austrian physician Hans Asperger, for whom it was named. From a personal standpoint, I can say definitively that this movie does a downright excellent job at capturing what it can be like to live on the spectrum, especially during a time when the autism community is under attack.