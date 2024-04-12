Civil War Is So Terrifying That I Almost Left The Theater

Different things scare different people. Granted, a good jump scare can get even the best of us, but that's not necessarily something that leaves a lasting impression. That's more of a "You got me!" sort of thing. But when a movie can rattle you deep down to your bones? That's something special in its own f****d-up way. That's precisely what director Alex Garland did to me with "Civil War," which is in theaters now. I am here to share my (spoiler-free) experience not because my ego is such that I feel everyone is dying to know why a movie scared me, but as more of a PSA.

Without getting into the specifics, Garland's movie imagines a near-future U.S. where the various states have divided into warring factions. We come into the film near the end of the war and follow several journalists who are trying to make their way across a particularly hectic part of the country en route to Washington D.C. for a pivotal event. It's a POV of war that we rarely see. Journalists must approach things dispassionately and bring facts to the world (ideally, anyway), which makes Garland's film pretty unique. It's war's hell through and through, which is at the heart of what's terrifying from an experiential standpoint.

Yes, the idea of war scares me — as it should scare any sane person. But what got me when I saw the movie at an IMAX screening during SXSW was the gunfire itself. I have never been a fan of guns, to put all of my cards on the table. But so often, movies sort of trivialize the scariness of gunfire. It's loud. It's deadly. It's jarring. Garland made sure all of that was on full display, and it deeply affected me, so much so that I nearly had to leave the theater multiple times.