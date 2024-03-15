Civil War Makes Combat Journalists The Heroes Of The Story For A Personal Reason [SXSW 2024]

Since novelist and screenwriter Alex Garland first made the leap to directing with 2014 sci-fi "Ex Machina," he's rapidly become one of the most interesting filmmakers around. Garland delivered a strong follow-up with 2017's "Annihilation," before dipping into surrealist folk horror with 2022's "Men." His foothold in genre films meant that his new film, "Civil War," was instinctively given the science fiction label, but Garland has clarified that there's really nothing sci-fi about it.

"Civil War" is set in a time that could be anywhere from the present day to a few years from now, in a version of the United States that has fractured into conflict between the "official" government, the "Florida alliance," and an "illegal secessionist government" formed by the united states of Texas and California. At least, that's how the situation is characterized in the trailer by Nick Offerman's POTUS, whom seasoned war journalist Lee (Kirsten Dunst) is racing to interview before the rebel factions descend on Washington, DC. The story is told through the eyes of Lee and other combat journalists that she's traveling with, and this viewpoint was of personal importance to Garland.

"My dad was a political cartoonist for a newspaper, and it was an interesting job, but it meant that I grew up around journalists, and in particular foreign correspondents," the filmmaker explained during a Q&A at SXSW, attended by /Film's senior news editor, Jacob Hall. "My godfather was a war correspondent. So I didn't just grow up with them, I sort of loved them. I heard them talk around the kitchen table and I knew how seriously they took what they did."