The Accountant 2 Ending Explained: Fewer Taxes, More Brotherhood

You never really know what will become a franchise. Studios like Warner Bros. will greenlight a mid-budget movie that has some star power to carry its premise. It won't do record-breaking numbers, but it'll turn a nice profit to have made the entire venture worth it. Nearly a decade or so down the line, whether because of a creative spark or simply for monetary reasons, a late sequel will go into production to capitalize on the IP. Sometimes they're massive successes that surpass the original ("The Strangers: Prey at Night") and other times they're "Zoolander No. 2." You never really know whether an audience will want to spend time with the same characters so far detached from the first film, but "The Accountant 2" is here to gauge that interest.

Gavin O'Connor's 2016 action-drama "The Accountant" is a bizarre movie that doesn't always work, but there's a lot of interesting things going on in it. It stars Ben Affleck as Christian Wolff, an autistic man with some of the best mathematical skills the world has ever known. He was taught from an early age by his military father to roll with the world's punches and learn to take a few, so that one day, he'll be confident to dole them back. Christian moonlights as a freelance tax consultant in a small accounting office in Illinois on the side to launder the money made for his forensic accounting for various criminal enterprises.

Christian ends up getting himself into more than he bargained for when he's hired by Living Robotics CEO Lamarr Blackburn (John Lithgow) to weed out any financial discrepancies. The endeavor leads to the mysterious Accountant discovering a string of dead bodies, fighting for his own life, and protecting a company assistant named Dana Cummings (Anna Kendrick) from mercenaries. At the same time, Treasury Director Ray King (J.K. Simmons), along with the blackmailed data analyst Marybeth Medina (Cynthia Addai-Robinson), start an investigation to find this Accountant once and for all.

One of the more notable aspects about "The Accountant" is that it keeps changing what kind of movie it wants to be. At times, it's a brutal action-thriller that sees Christian wreck a bunch of criminal goons one minute, then it's a drama where he attempts to make a romantic connection with Dana. The film's climax is split between King regaling his obsession with the Accountant on account of saving his life long ago, while Christian goes after Blackburn after learning that he orchestrated the whole affair. On top of that, the Accountant learns that his brother Braxton (Jon Bernthal) has been operating as the hitman protecting the Robotics CEO. There's definitely a lot to keep track of, but by the end, all of the pieces fall into place for a sequel to pick up from.

Medina is groomed as King's successor, along with the revelation that the computerized voice behind Christian's tip line is from Justine (Alison Wright), a nonverbal autistic woman running her operation out of the Harbor Neuroscience center they were both at. Where "The Accountant 2" comes into play is Christian and Braxton making up, hoping that one day they'll be able to reconnect as brothers.