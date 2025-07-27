Before Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon Starred In This Forgotten Western With Tommy Lee Jones

The '90s were arguably Tommy Lee Jones' best decade. The man just went from win to win, starring in Oliver Stone's "JFK" in 1991 before earning an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor just two years later for his role in "The Fugitive." His turn as legendary Batman rogue Harvey Dent/Two Face in 1995's "Batman Forever" might not have been everyone's c'up of tea but for kids who grew up in the '90s, Jones' take on the character was our only reference, and he did a fine job as far as we're concerned. Quintessential 90s disaster movie "Volcano," "Men in Black," "Under Siege," "Natural Born Killers" — Jones was on a roll in the final decade of the millennium and, as such, it's impressive he also managed to make his directorial debut with "The Good Old Boys."

The same year he starred in "Forever" alongside Jim Carrey (whose buffoonery he simply couldn't sanction) he also found time to adapt Elmer Kelton's novel, in which he played conflicted cowboy Hewey Calloway — a man caught between his yearning for the open range and his love for schoolmarm Spring Renfro (Sissy Spacek). Calloway's brother, Walter (Terry Kinney) has the kind of life that's at complete odds with Hewey's ideas of freedom. He's settled with his family, Eve (Frances McDormand), and two sons, Tommy (Blayne Weaver) and Cotton (Matt Damon). Despite his yearning to break free, Hewey sticks around to help with the homestead out of a sense of duty, and pursue Spring in his off-time. But when his old pal Snort Yarnell (Sam Shepard) arrives, Hewey is tempted to embrace some bad habits from his past.

At the same time Tommy Lee Jones was at a career peak, Damon was just getting started. The young actor was yet to co-write his Academy Award-winning film "Good Will Hunting" and was living with his buddy Ben Affleck in Los Angeles. The pair had already been in a handful of productions, appearing as extras in Kevin Costner's "Field of Dreams" back in 1989 before landing roles in 1992's "School Ties." As such, "The Good Old Boys" was a small but significant part for Damon, allowing him to continue working in the industry while preparing to pen his award-winning drama. It also planted the seed that wouldn't fully bloom until 2010's "True Grit."