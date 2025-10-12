The 10 Best Mystery Shows If You Love Agatha Christie Stories

One of the most influential mystery authors in the literary world is English writer Agatha Christie, who wrote numerous mystery novels and short stories in her lifetime. Since then, Christie's work has been adapted into virtually every multimedia form available, with only a handful of her novels never getting any kind of adaptation. But Christie's legacy can be felt outside of her own work and their acclaimed movie adaptations, particularly within the realm of television. Whether it's period piece whodunits or postmodern takes on the genre, Christie's influence has spread like an expansive root system in television for decades.

Christie-inspired shows have a literary feel to them, playing out like pulpy whodunits. The types of investigations covered in these shows are usually murder mysteries, but other crime-driven puzzles can be involved. And just like Christie's various novel series, a lot of these shows cover a different standalone mystery in each episode while building out an overarching narrative. Here are the 10 best mystery shows to watch if you love Agatha Christie stories.