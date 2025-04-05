The Only Agatha Christie Novels Never To Get Any Kind Of Adaptation

For "Destination Unknown" and "Passenger to Frankfurt," one explanation for their lack of adaptations is that they strayed from the usual mystery format Christie was known for. Although one can hardly blame Christie for trying out a new genre every now and again, critics at the time (and critics today) generally agree that detective fiction was her strong suit. Spy novels weren't.

Of these two books, the earlier "Destination Unknown" had the stronger critical response. "It is a thriller, proving that the author really improves with age," one critic wrote at the time. "It is told with all the familiar Christie skill, and there is everything from a mass cremation to leper colonies and plastic surgery." The book was published serially, released a chapter at a time first for the British magazine John Bull and then in the Chicago Tribune in the U.S. Although the general consensus on the book stayed positive, the praise died down a bit as the story went on, and some of its final-act twists strained readers' credulity.

"Passenger to Frankfurt," published much later in Christie's career, received far more mixed reviews. "Miss Christie displays an annoying failure to tie up some of the loose ends in her narrative," one critic wrote, although they added, "For all that, the book fascinates, and the reader is carried along by the sheer momentum of the prose." Christie was 80 years old at the time it was published, and the general consensus was that her best writing years were long behind her.

