The 15 Best Seinfeld Characters, Ranked

Here's a wild piece of pop culture lore: The pilot episode of "Seinfeld" tested poorly with audiences, resulting in an abbreviated first season and low ratings throughout the first two seasons. Thankfully, NBC stuck with the program, and a few years later it became nothing short of a cultural phenomenon.

Created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, this 1990s sitcom follows four New Yorkers — Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine (Julia Louise-Dreyfuss) — as they navigate life alongside an endless parade of colorful characters. Breaking the traditional sitcom formula, "Seinfeld" wasn't interested in morality or growth. Instead, David and Seinfeld constructed comedy from the most relatable struggles — finding your car in a parking garage, waiting for a movie, or holding out for a table at a Chinese restaurant — striking a nerve with audiences and cementing the series as a cultural touchstone long after it left the air in the late '90s.

We thought it'd be fun to look back on this masterpiece and rank its oddball cast of characters. So grab a bowl of cereal, kick your feet up on the couch, and yada yada yada...