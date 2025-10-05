The 15 Best Seinfeld Characters, Ranked
Here's a wild piece of pop culture lore: The pilot episode of "Seinfeld" tested poorly with audiences, resulting in an abbreviated first season and low ratings throughout the first two seasons. Thankfully, NBC stuck with the program, and a few years later it became nothing short of a cultural phenomenon.
Created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, this 1990s sitcom follows four New Yorkers — Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Kramer (Michael Richards), and Elaine (Julia Louise-Dreyfuss) — as they navigate life alongside an endless parade of colorful characters. Breaking the traditional sitcom formula, "Seinfeld" wasn't interested in morality or growth. Instead, David and Seinfeld constructed comedy from the most relatable struggles — finding your car in a parking garage, waiting for a movie, or holding out for a table at a Chinese restaurant — striking a nerve with audiences and cementing the series as a cultural touchstone long after it left the air in the late '90s.
We thought it'd be fun to look back on this masterpiece and rank its oddball cast of characters. So grab a bowl of cereal, kick your feet up on the couch, and yada yada yada...
15. Jackie Chiles
Appreciating Phil Morris' performance as fast-talking lawyer Jackie Chiles requires a deeper dive into the era in which he first appeared. Ostensibly a send-up of famed O.J. Simpson lawyer Johnnie Cochran, Morris finds the perfect balance between impersonation and parody (drawing praise and a warning from Seinfeld), and earns plenty of laughs in his admittedly limited screen time.
In truth, Chiles only pops up in five episodes and is essentially a one-trick pony. He doesn't evolve throughout the series — he's the same quirky lawyer in the final episode as the one who appeared in 1995's "The Maestro." And you either find his exaggerated, over-the-top cadence incredibly funny or woefully irritating, which impacts the high-profile storylines he participates in: the coffee burn lawsuit, the Marlboro Man case, and the series finale trial.
We always dug Chiles, particularly the exasperated way he reacts to Kramer's antics ("You put the balm on? Who told you to put the balm on?") and blurts out endless rhymes and analogies ("outrageous, egregious, preposterous!"). He may not belong with the heavy hitters, but Chiles is certainly unforgettable when he shows up.
14. Babu Bhatt
Babu Bhatt (Brian George) made quite the impression when he first appeared in the season 3 episode, "The Cafe." A kindly Pakistani man, Babu opens a restaurant near Jerry's apartment, but bland food keeps customers away. Hoping to help, Jerry suggests he switch to authentic Pakistani cuisine. Babu eagerly agrees, only to fail miserably and lose everything. Jerry and the gang feel brief remorse before moving on — an early glimpse of them totally ruining lives.
All in all, Babu is a one-note caricature, with much of the humor emanating from the way our four stars say his name. His exaggerated accent and immigrant struggles result in broad laughs and exactly one notable catchphrase: "You are a very bad man, Jerry! Very, very bad man!" Babu does reappear in "The Visa" and even makes an appearance in the series finale, neither of which managed to top his first appearance. Ultimately, Babu is funny and memorable, but too minor and one-dimensional to sit among the true Seinfeld heavy hitters.
13. Mr. Pitt
Another of Elaine's eccentric bosses, Mr. Pitt (Ian Abercrombie), was on his way to becoming one of the "Seinfeld" greats before the character abruptly vanished midway through season 6. Too bad, because in his handful of episodes, he paired beautifully alongside Elaine — his snobby, aristocratic demeanor contrasting with her constant exasperation.
Moreover, Mr. Pitt's bizarre quirks, such as eating a Snickers bar with a knife and fork or forcing Elaine to pore through endless packages of socks to find the perfect pair, encapsulate how "Seinfeld" elevated everyday trivialities into major comedic talking points. Alas, he's not quite as memorable as others further up the list, at least outside of "Seinfeld" fandom, though he does get a few great moments to shine.
In the season 6 episode "The Gymnast," Mr. Pitt's obsession and frustrations with those "Magic Eye" 3-D paintings struck a nerve within the cultural zeitgeist, leading to one of the great final scenes of any episode: Adorned with a black mustache caused by a leaking pen, Mr. Pitt delivers a Hitler-esque presentation about a new merger between Morgan Springs and Poland Creek. Ah, Mr. Pitt, you went away far too soon.
12. J. Peterman
J. Peterman (John O'Hurley) is one of those characters who feels bigger than his actual screen time. In a recent rewatch, we noticed that Elaine's gruff, overly dramatic boss doesn't appear until season 6 and makes roughly 22 appearances on the show. Strange, because his booming, larger-than-life, 19th-century narrations and eccentric, unpredictable behavior are deeply ingrained in "Seinfeld" lore. Peterman steals every scene he's a part of, and enjoys a bevy of memorable storylines — JFK's golf clubs, "The Muffin Tops," purchasing Kramer's life story, "The English Patient," and his strange detour to Burma, where he reenacts Marlon Brando's monologue from "Apocalypse Now."
Still, he ranks a little lower on the list as a result of his limited screentime. O'Hurley clearly made a lasting impression with his terrific performance, but his character lacks the deep, early-series roots of other notable supporting characters. In short, he's more of a glorified bit player than a driver of the show's narrative arcs, but he's still hilarious in his own wonderfully quirky way.
11. The Seinfelds
Every episode with the Seinfelds, Jerry's overbearing, technologically inept parents Morty (played by Phil Bruns and later Barney Martin) and Helen (Liz Sheridan), feels like a break from the norm. Often, their appearance requires a location change, as they're based in Florida retirement community Del Boca Vista, or upending Jerry's tidy lifestyle in some way, shape, or form. In one episode, Jerry and Elaine visit the couple and wind up dealing with back-breaking mattresses, a lack of air conditioning, and a subplot involving an astronaut pen that threatens to destroy Morty's high-end reputation within the community. Such is life with this hilarious couple, who perfectly capture the aloofness of old age and the exaggerated (yet loving) relationship between adults and their overbearing parents.
Still, like a visit with one's parents, Morty and Helen sometimes overstay their welcome. For every classic line — "You made out during 'Schindler's List?'" — there are stretches that drag, leaving us relieved when they return to their senior lifestyle.
10. Susan Ross
Let's move into some darker "Seinfeld" territory, shall we? Susan Ross (Heidi Swedberg) remains a controversial figure due to ... well, the series killing her. George's on-and-off again girlfriend and eventual long-time fiancée was perhaps a little too controlling for our bald-headed everyman, but she didn't deserve death. And yet, at the tail end of season 7, that's exactly what happens.
George, you see, opted for cheap wedding invitations that came with cheap envelopes. Susan dutifully licked and sealed each envelope, unaware that they were toxic. She eventually died, thus freeing George of his engagement. His response to the news? "Let's get some coffee."
It's one of the most shocking and controversial bits on the show, cementing Susan as a sort of tragic figure whose life took a turn for the worst after meeting George. Beyond that, Susan enjoyed plenty of other escapades, first appearing as an NBC producer who greenlights George and Jerry's "show about nothing" and eventually breaking up with George to pursue a relationship with another woman. Susan is easy Top 10 material.
9. Frank and Estelle Costanza
Frank (Jerry Stiller) and Estelle Costanza (Estelle Harris) sit on the opposite end of the parenting spectrum from the Seinfelds. Where Jerry's parents are neurotic but loving, the Costanzas once told George they were through with him and even staged phony plans to avoid his visits. Awful as they are, their constant bickering and dysfunctional relationship produced some of the show's best moments while also making George a bit more sympathetic.
Frank gets most of the storylines, while Estelle mainly reacts to his antics. From inventing "The Bro" with Kramer, to moving to Florida just to spite the Seinfelds, Frank sparks chaos that directly affects George's life and occasionally spills over into Jerry's. His TV Guide obsession and endless explosive outbursts add even more comedy gold, balanced perfectly by Estelle's constant irritation.
Overall, the Costanzas fit within "Seinfeld's" quirky universe like a glove, making each and every one of their appearances a special occasion.
8. George Steinbrenner
Larry David himself enjoyed a memorable role on "Seinfeld," portraying George's boss, New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner — well, his voice at least. We only glimpse Steinbrenner from behind, played by actor Lee Bear, as he addresses his employees via a series of rambling, tangent-filled monologues and wild hand gestures that display his detached, clueless persona. He may be the owner of a professional baseball team, but he's also just another manager who cares more about calzones than his actual job.
Steinbrenner takes part in several classic George episodes, notably "The Wink," where he mistakes George's involuntary winking (caused by grapefruit juice) for coy double speak, or "The Caddy," where he mistakenly believes George is dead and personally informs the Costanzas, only to receive a shellacking from Frank for trading a popular player.
The only thing that knocks Steinbrenner down a peg is that he never interacts with the other characters. Otherwise, he's top tier.
7. David Puddy
Sometimes, all it takes is a funny voice and great line delivery to create a memorable persona. And that's precisely why David Puddy (Patrick Warburton) resides proudly in the upper echelon of "Seinfeld" greats. As Elaine's on-and-off again boyfriend, Puddy fits right in with our main trio thanks to his dry humor, deadpan line delivery, and complete disregard of anyone's feelings — traits Elaine finds attractive and grating, sometimes all at once. The pair constantly break up throughout season 8, typically after Puddy does something ridiculous, only to reunite after realizing they're made for each other.
Really, their relationship boils down to a simple thing: Puddy doesn't care about Elaine. He doesn't care what she thinks about him, or whether he hurts her feelings, or if they're together or not. And that's just as well, since Elaine's high standards and constant need for control would normally send other men running. Not Puddy — the man is on a completely different level, immune to critiques or Jerry's offhand comments, proving that to fit in with the "Seinfeld" clan, one needs only not give a crap about anything.
6. The Soup Nazi
"No soup for you!" And with those four words, one of the most memorable supporting characters in TV history was born. "The Soup Nazi" (Larry Thomas), as he's called, heads a popular restaurant that serves a delicious assortment of soups our characters can't get enough of. There's just one problem: He's an ill-tempered, no nonsense individual with zero patience for questions.
Uniquely, the character provides insight into each of our leads. Jerry dumps his girlfriend when he's forced to choose between her and soup, Elaine refuses to bend to his will and creates a completely unnecessary rivalry, and George loses all privileges when he foolishly asks for bread. Only Kramer manages to befriend the Soup Nazi, though his close relationship with Elaine sours their relationship.
The best supporting characters on "Seinfeld" are the ones who leave a mark while supplying an opportunity for our leads to brandish their distinct personalities. The Soup Nazi checks all those boxes and then some, resulting in a classic addition to the franchise that continues to tickle the funny bone today.
5. Newman
Jerry's long-time nemesis (for reasons that are never made clear), Newman (Wayne Knight) functions as the show's Swiss Army knife — he's villainous, smarmy, hilarious, oddly endearing, and conniving at any given moment, depending on the plot.
Classic bits like the "spitting incident," in which he, Jerry, and Kramer re-enact a scene from the Oliver Stone film "JFK," are top-shelf material, but it's Newman's random pop-ups that truly hammer home his MVP status. Several episodes will pass in which the portly postal worker fails to appear, and then suddenly, he slips in for a brief cameo before vanishing once more. Sometimes, he figures heavily into the plot, such as in "The Bottle Deposit," when he and Kramer team up to collect and drive several hundred bottles to deposit in Michigan for money. Other times, he zips in for a quick line or two and calls it a day. He's indispensable, and the perfect go-to man for any circumstance, great or small.
On top of all that, we got nearly a decade's worth of Jerry's amusingly snide delivery of the phrase, "Hello, Newman."
4. Jerry Seinfeld
Ok, here we are — the Top 4. Obviously, it boils down to our main gang, but which of them is number one? To kickstart this final run, we're slotting in the main man himself, Jerry Seinfeld. How can the title character fall below the other three leads on his own show? Well, for starters, he's the straight man, the sane observer; his life is mostly intact, and he's incredibly successful. Sure, he deals with relationship issues (he dates a total of 73 women!) has several notable quirks (he's a narcissistic germaphobe and an avid Superman fan), and exhibits a complete disregard for human decency, but that more or less makes him an average, everyday New Yorker.
Compared to, say, Kramer, Jerry looks positively ... normal. His even-keeled persona forms the foundation on which the entire show is based. A majority of his best lines are witty jabs at his friends' lives and actions, or the happenings around him. He's the anchor, not the fireworks. Not that there's anything wrong with that...
3. Cosmo Kramer
Our natural instinct is to place Cosmo Kramer at the top, mainly due to Michael Richards' scene-stealing — nay, iconic — performance as Jerry's loony neighbor (who was based, in part, on Larry David's equally eccentric neighbor). And yet, on further inspection, there's not a lot of nuance to his character. He's consistently hilarious and the show's numero uno source of physical comedy, but none of his storylines carry much weight. He gets involved with cockfights, teams up with other characters to produce a variety of ridiculous products (the Bro, a book about coffee tables, beach-smelling cologne, and many more), and hatches harebrained schemes that typically leave his business partners high and dry.
However, he remains unchanged throughout the series. His most noteworthy piece of character development occurs in season 2 when he gets mad at Jerry and moves to Los Angeles to play a bit role on "Murphy Brown." Otherwise, he's always just the crazy, lovable Kramer, completely bereft of relationship issues, financial problems, or work-related challenges. Don't get us wrong, Kramer is a classic TV character of the highest order — and if he only ranks third here, it speaks volumes about the two characters ahead of him.
2. Elaine Benes
Elaine or George? George or Elaine? This is a tough call because both characters offer so much to the show that it's hard to imagine the series functioning without them. Alas, someone has to slot in at number two, and we'll go with Elaine because, well, she's not quite as pathetic as George.
From the outside, Elaine looks pretty normal. She dates regularly, works hard, appears financially stable, and spends her weekends watching movies with friends. On closer inspection, she's a complete mess. Her love life is as disastrous as George's, if not more so; she constantly hops from job to job, spends money on pointless items, and typically winds up in a worse situation at the end of an episode than at the beginning due to her stubborn nature. At one point, she gets her entire group thrown out of Yankee stadium after refusing to take off her Baltimore Orioles cap.
She's also a terrible dancer and seemingly the only person in existence who didn't like "The English Patient."
Elaine is as selfish and neurotic as her male counterparts, but Julia Louis-Dreyfus infused her with enough wit, charm, and grace to turn her into something more than a stock TV character. Whether she's debating "sponge-worthiness," coining the phrase "yada yada yada," or pushing someone with her emphatic "Get out!", Elaine often steals the show and stands as one of the greatest sitcom characters ever created.
1. George Costanza
Finally, George Costanza. The man, the myth, the legend. Simply put, he's the funniest character on the show. His meltdowns, lies, and penny-pinching ways produce some of the most memorable moments not only on "Seinfeld," but in television history. Who can forget "shrinkage?" Or his marine biologist schtick? Or the bit where he ate a donut from the top of the trash bin? The man is lazy, petty, dishonest, insecure, constantly jealous, and pathetic — and yet, despite it all, we root for George to succeed, a notion even Alexander wasn't expecting.
Why? Well, because he's like us. He's a normal human who knows the world is stacked against him and does everything in his power to make the best of his situation. Does he go overboard at times? Absolutely, but who hasn't tried to sleep under their desk at work? And who in God's name wouldn't immediately break up with their fiancée to date an in-her-prime Marisa Tomei?
George is the beating heart of "Seinfeld," and his blend of anxiety, self-pity, and shamelessness ties the whole series together.