Larry David Based A Seinfeld Character On His Eccentric Neighbor

"Seinfeld" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator Larry David has been upfront about how much of his writing is inspired by his life. For instance, when he was working at "Saturday Night Live," David once angrily quit the show, only to show up the next day and keep working as if nothing happened. George Costanza (Jason Alexander), who was Larry's stand-in character on "Seinfeld," did the same thing years later.

When it came to inventing Kramer (Michael Richards), Jerry's zany, intrusive next-door neighbor, Larry once again turned to real life for inspiration. "The character of Kramer was based on my real next-door neighbor, Kenny Kramer," David once explained in a featurette about the making of the series. "My neighbor was a guy who would come in, take a lot of my food, and he was a guy who didn't work, really, or if he did nobody really knew what he did. But what I knew is that he was in that apartment 22 out of the 24 hours of the day."

As the real Kenny Kramer explained, "People asked me if Michael [Richards] met with me to study me. The answer is no, he did not want to have anything to do with knowing about me [...] Larry wrote the words and he interpreted it himself."