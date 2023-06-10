The Time Larry David Quit Saturday Night Live And Then Pretended He Didn't

Larry David's comedy writing career got off to an inauspicious start in 1980 when he was hired to appear on ABC's late-night sketch show "Fridays." The series premiered just as "Saturday Night Live" was embarking on its first season without its original cast, which should've worked in its favor. Producer Jean Doumanian had taken the "SNL" reins from Lorne Michaels, and promptly drove the show straight into a ditch with an ill-fitting cast and uninspired writers. It would've been difficult to turn out a more dire product with professional comedic talent.

Alas, "Fridays" — even with such promising young talent as David, Michael Richards and Rich Hall — was only marginally better, which wasn't enough to convince its target viewership to stay home and sacrifice prime bar time. 40 years later, it's a broadcast footnote best remembered for Andy Kaufman's live-on-air refusal to continue performing in a poorly written sketch (which was recreated in Miloš Forman's "Man on the Moon").

When ABC axed the series in 1982, Dick Ebersol tried to recruit the most talented cast members for the struggling "SNL" (which was in the process of being rescued by Eddie Murphy). David and Hall accepted his offer. David, unsurprisingly, was cranky throughout his one season on the show, which led to a quintessentially David outburst that almost knocked him off the series.