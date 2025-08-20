Jackie Chiles' Actor Got A Warning From Jerry Seinfeld On His First Day Of Filming

The term "trial of the century" has been used to describe such juicy court cases as the kidnapping of the Lindburgh baby, the Tate-LaBianca murders carried out by Charles Manson and his followers, and the Los Angeles Department's use of excessive force in the arrest of Rodney King. But in my lifetime, I have never seen a more captivating (and depressing) spectacle than NFL Hall of Fame running back and beloved media personality O.J. Simpson being tried for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman. Every single second of the proceedings was aired on CNN, and when star witnesses got called in, the major networks preempted their soap operas to captivate their viewership with a sudsy, high-stakes murder-mystery packed with real-life twists and turns.

Most people couldn't buy O.J. Simpson as a murderer. He was a willing, charismatic pitchman for a number of products, and appeared in box office hits like "The Towering Inferno" and "The Naked Gun" movies. He was on HBO's pro-football sitcom "1st & Ten." This guy was a metaphorical ladykiller.

But a month or so into the case, after Simpson turned himself in after that famous low-speed car chase throughout Los Angeles, it became clear to just about everyone with a functioning BS detector that the Heisman Trophy running back was extraordinarily guilty of killing Brown and Goldman. What happened next? If you were around at the time, you can probably state where you were when the decision was handed down. If not, there's a good chance you've seen the phenomenal documentary "O.J. Made in America" or the tawdry Ryan Murphy-produced drama "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson." And while you should absolutely blame the overmatched prosecutors for failing to slam shut a case that was winnable from day one, you have to concede that the star of the trial was not Simpson, but the one-time public defender who rose to the occasion and, with remarkable rhetorical flourish, got his client off the hood. This was, of course, Johnnie Cochran, and he was such a flamboyant, quip-happy stereotype of a slick-talking lawyer that a sitcom like "Seinfeld" couldn't help but turn him into a recurring character.

But the actor (Phil Morris) cast as the Cochran parody, Jackie Chiles, almost blew his golden opportunity by getting experimental with his portrayal. Fortunately, Jerry Seinfeld steered him back on course.