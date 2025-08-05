Why Jason Alexander And The Seinfeld Cast Were Confused By George Costanza's Reputation

The Popularity of Larry David's and Jerry Seinfeld's sitcom "Seinfeld" was a sign that American TV audiences were ready for a change. Throughout the 1980s, traditional American sitcoms had become stale, seen (by some snarky youngsters) as a placid, undramatic remnant of a former generation. By the late 1980s, three shows arrived to turn the medium inside out. "Married... with Children" was a traditional sitcom in structure — it was about a white, suburban, nuclear family — but horrifying in practice. The characters were selfish, greedy, stupid, sexist, and sadistic. In 1989, the world witnessed the debut of "The Simpsons," an animated series that featured boorish blue-collar characters who all resented a world that never helped them. The show quickly became semi-surreal. Sitcoms were dead.

And then there was "Seinfeld," a series that is often called "a show about nothing." One of the creative mandates of "Seinfeld" was that none of the four main characters — played by Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards — were to learn anything. There were to be no hugs, no lessons, no morals. The four lead characters of "Seinfeld" would remain just as neurotic and petty at the end of an episode as they were at the start.

The four main characters on "Seinfeld" were Jerry (Seinfeld), a neurotic professional comedian, George (Alexander), who couldn't hang on to a job, Elaine (Louis-Dreyfus), who was unlucky all around, and Kramer (Richards), a kook with many get-rich-quick schemes.

In 1994, when "Seinfeld" was at the end of its fifth season, an article in the Los Angeles Times declared George to be the most relatable of the four. His neuroses and pettiness seemed the most human and least aloof. Alexander met people regularly who said they were related to George. This confused the actor, of course. He theorized that George, despite his unseemly wrath and tendency to lose jobs, was the most human of the four.