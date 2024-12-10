Why Seinfeld's Elaine Spent An Entire Episode Clowning An Oscar-Winning Movie

One of the most memorable episodes of "Seinfeld" is named after the grand love story "The English Patient," which would go on to win the Best Picture Oscar a few weeks after the episode's airing on March 13, 1997. "Seinfeld" is known for finding humor in the small, ordinary things like disliking a movie and not understanding why it's so beloved. Everyone seems to love "The English Patient" — Elaine's boyfriend (who dumps her for disliking it), her friends, and even her boss who insists on taking Elaine after she lies about not having seen it. The World War II-era blockbuster is about a plane crash survivor with a burned face who recovers at a picturesque Italian monastery. While a kind nurse cares for him and tries to discover his forgotten identity, flashbacks reveal his passionate affair with a married Englishwoman.

For the 20th anniversary of "The English Patient," Vanity Fair wrote an oral history of the "Seinfeld" episode. Episode writer Steve Koren recalls that a fellow writer, Peter Mehlman, was discussing "How, like, you can be dating a person, and if you tell them about a favorite movie of yours and they haven't seen it or they don't like it, it can be a big deal. It can really stick in your mind." This makes me think of that quote from "High Fidelity": "What really matters is what you like, not what you are like." So many of our connections with others are made from similar tastes in books, music, or movies. Koren notes that the idea of "a movie as a means of conflict in a relationship just struck everyone as really funny." But why "The English Patient" specifically? What was it about the award-winning epic that made it such an easy target for "Seinfeld"?