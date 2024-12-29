Why Seinfeld Season 1 Is So Short

A lot of popular sitcoms had a slow and steady rise in quality and/or ratings, especially in the pre-streaming age. "Parks and Recreation," for instance, struggled hard in its first season, slowly improved throughout its second season, and only in its third season (once Adam Scott and Rob Lowe joined the cast full-time) did it truly hit its stride.

The hit '90s show "Seinfeld" also took a while to take off. The writers and actors didn't hit their groove until season 3, and it wasn't until its fourth season that it became clear "Seinfeld" was a full-on hit. For the first three seasons the threat of cancellation loomed over it, but around the point of "The Outing" (an acclaimed season 4 episode that coined the "not that there's anything wrong with that" phrase that spread even outside the fandom) it was clear that "Seinfeld" was here to stay.

However, the slow and steady nature of the show's rise to popularity is a little overstated. Yes, the show took four seasons to truly become a hit, but it's easy to forget that season 1 was only five episodes, and season 2 was only twelve. In terms of what a standard episode count of a season of television looked like at the time, that uncertain early period of "Seinfeld" only really lasted less than two full seasons. When fans advise new viewers to "power through" those first few seasons to get to the good stuff, that's not as tall an order as it sounds.

So, why was "Seinfield" season 1 so short? It was mainly because the pilot was hated by test audiences. As TV Guide would later report, it was normal for many NBC pilots to receive poor feedback, but the hate for that first "Seinfeld" episode was on another level. Some of the notes were, "None of the [supporting characters] were particularly liked," and, "No segment of the audience was eager to watch the show again."