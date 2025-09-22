There's nothing quite like watching a movie for the first time and discovering that some kind of incredibly cool weaponry is at the heart of the climactic battle sequence, chase scene, or even just the central plot as a whole. Movies are fertile, imaginative ground, where anything can be dreamt up and made real within the confines of the world of the story — and that notion alone leaves a lot of room for cool movie weapons.

History has definitely stepped up to the plate to prove that notion wholly correct, with an uncountable number of fun, exciting, and uniquely deadly movie weapons littering the cinematic zeitgeist over the years. In fact, there are so many incredible movie weapons that deserve to be highlighted, and thus way more than we could ever even hope to fit on this list. But the fact remains that films have given us some of the most inventive weapons in the public consciousness, ones that will endure far longer than most real-life weapons.

Without further ado, here's the 15 best movie weapons of all time, ranked.