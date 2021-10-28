Cool Stuff: A Ghostbusters Proton Pack Is The Latest Crowdfunded Project From Hasbro's HasLab

Hasbro Pulse revealed the "Ghostbusters" proton pack in full yesterday during an exclusive online panel for their premium members, but all the details have made it online.

Yes, this is technically a "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" version of the proton pack, which is why it looks a little more weathered than those seen in the original "Ghostbusters." However, the pack does feature lights and sounds inspired by both movies. Plus, as you can see, the detail on this thing is incredible. You can even take apart the cyclotron and see some of the inner-workings of the proton pack, something that no other prop replica has done before.

Hasbro

Here's the official product description from Hasbro:

Hang onto your flight suits because we're about to blow you away. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Proton Pack is here, and this first-ever, full-scale, mass-manufactured beauty has it all! We're making history with this movie-inspired prop replica, scanned directly from the Ghostbusters: Afterlife Proton Pack hero prop! (Yes, Sony Pictures Consumer Products let us play with the real thing!)

Out-of-this-world tech features lights, sounds, AND a motor for active roleplay and re-creating iconic scenes!

Two modes of play include lights and sounds from both the 1984 classic film Ghostbusters and the upcoming 2021 Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie. Did we use supernatural sorcery? Nope, we just included a switch!

Modular and lightweight, this scientific wonder is the closest you can get to strapping a real nuclear particle accelerator to your back (and much less dangerous)!

Scary good screen-accurate details include the booster, power cell injectors, bumper, shock mount, and more! Oh, and yeah, you can open the cyclotron and explore its inner workings for the very first time. Seriously, if you don't fund this Ghostbusters HasLab project it may be a decision that haunts you forever!

Hasbro

Now for the bad news. The "Ghostbusters" proton pack from HasLab costs $399.99 if you want to join the crowdfunding initiative. The project needs 7,000 backers in order to be produced, and it already has over 3,750 at the time of this writing. It will be active until 11:59 PM EST on December 12, 2021, and if the goal is met, then this beauty will be produced. The good news is that there are some stretch goals that will sweeten the deal if the project gets funded beyond the initial crowdfunding amount. Though they haven't been revealed, here's what they're called:

The Classic Bundle

The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Bundle

The Spengler Special

The Supernatural Stand

So if this project gets funded beyond the ground-level amount required for production, it sounds like there are some bonus items inspired by the classic movie and the upcoming sequel, as well as some additional items linked to Egon Spengler himself. As for that supernatural stand, we're betting it's a display for the proton pack, but we're not sure what it will look like. Maybe something slimy?