Captain America's Damaged Shield From Avengers: Endgame Is The Ultimate Marvel Collectible

With the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the years, there's been plenty of merchandising capitalizing on all the hype surrounding The Avengers, such as the outstanding "Spider-Man: No Way Home" action figures from Marvel Legends. Though Marvel Studios is currently facing an uphill battle to get back to the glory it once had, both at the box office and with its biggest films, Disney knows that fans still can't get enough of that impressive run of interconnected blockbusters that fall under The Infinity Saga. And this year, the company has delivered a hefty collectible inspired by one of the most pivotal moments in the entirety of the MCU, courtesy of "Avengers: Endgame."

In the third act of the climactic "Avengers: Endgame" battle against Thanos (read our oral history of that epic scene here), our heroes Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) come together in combat against the Mad Titan, who has time traveled to their future from another timeline. Thanos puts up a hell of a fight, and while they get the upper hand at one point — largely thanks to Cap being worthy to wield Mjolnir and summon lightning to strike down the purple, people-pulverizer — the villain ultimately makes a comeback and lands some crushing blows against Cap's trusty shield.

Despite chunks of the shield being smashed away and his arm suffering a terrible wound, Cap stands up and straps the battle-damaged shield to his injured limb and prepares for his final stand. Thankfully, he's saved by the arrival of his old ally (and future Captain America successor) Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and everyone else who got dusted by the now-decapitated Thanos' Infinity Stones-powered snap.

Now, thanks to Marvel Studios and Disney, you can bring home a high quality, life-sized version of Captain America's damaged shield that he stands strong with in the final battle against Thanos (which you might have seen in the 2024 /Film Holiday Gift Guide). Disney was kind enough to send this prop replica my way, and believe me when I say that this is the ultimate Marvel collectible. While Hasbro has been releasing prop replicas in the Marvel Legends line of collectibles in recent years, such as the superb, new Green Goblin helmet, none of them compare to this mostly incredible piece from the Disney Store.