Marvel Legends Green Goblin Helmet Is A Sleek, Sharp Prop Replica, But It's Missing One Thing

For the most part, the Marvel Legends Green Goblin helmet is fantastic. It's sleek, smooth, sharp, and the way it's pieced together doesn't make it feel cheap. I'm particularly satisfied that the eyes themselves are not merely painted gold, but they're given a shiny finish that makes them reflective, just as they are in the movie. But there's one particular element that could have made it even better.

First, I'll point out a small potential shortcoming that may actually be seen as an improvement. You'll notice that the black mouthpiece does not actually have a mesh style mold like the actual helmet from the movie. Instead, it's a solid plastic that merely resembles the mesh of the actual prop. Now, the mesh likely existed on the original prop so that Willem Dafoe's voice wasn't as muffled by the helmet while filming, so not having it on the prop replica makes sense to an extent. The reason it might actually be an improvement is that you don't have to worry about your mouth being seen through the mesh, which was something that happened with the movie's helmet. I suppose it's a matter of preference, but it's not a huge deal.

However, without the mesh, thus making it harder to speak through the helmet, it makes me wish that there was some kind of sound effect feature that played some of Green Goblin's most famous lines as masterfully spoken by Willem Dafoe. Imagine being able to wear this helmet and push a button somewhere in the inner-ear to have the helmet say, "Godspeed, Spider-Man," or "Think about it, hero!" That would truly complete the Green Goblin helmet.

But as it is, this is still a rather well-crafted display piece. And bonus points if you can get it situated on the back of a classic armchair while speaking to it like a madman.

The Marvel Legends Green Goblin helmet is available for pre-order at various retailers now, though it's sold out at Hasbro Pulse, and it should be shipping soon. There's also an electronic pumpkin bomb on the way.