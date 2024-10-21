Marvel Legends Green Goblin Helmet Is A Sleek, Sharp Prop Replica, But It's Missing One Thing
Ever since "Spider-Man: No Way Home" brought together Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield as all three versions of the friendly neighborhood webslinger, fans of each iteration have been blessed with the arrival of new collectibles celebrating the multiverse's assembly of Peters Parker. In fact, you might remember that the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" assembly of action figures is one of the best Marvel Legends line-ups inspired by one of the entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Now, the Marvel Legends collection of Spidey memorabilia is expanding into their prop replica line with a wearable, life-size Green Goblin helmet, recreating the villainous headpiece worn by Willem Dafoe in the big screen debut of the webhead in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" movie from 2001. Though the costume donned by Norman Osborn in "Spider-Man" was somewhat panned in its debut, with some saying the antagonist looked like a Power Ranger, I think it could be argued that Raimi's version of the character leans into the exaggerated villainy of Green Goblin with a heightened tactical spin on the suit, something we don't see often among villains of the MCU, which opt for wardrobes that are stylish but more practical. In this case, the Green Goblin helmet is all about theatricality, and Hasbro has managed to recreate it perfectly while also enhancing it to be an item easily worn for cosplay.
Let's take a closer look at the Marvel Legends Green Goblin helmet below.
Minor assembly required for Green Goblin's helmet
When you open the Green Goblin helmet from Marvel Legends, there are only a couple pieces that need to be locked into place. Both of the pointy ears need to be snapped into the side of the helmet, but assembly is rather easy. You'll want to make sure the inside plastic pieces are firmly situated before you lock them into place with a firm push, but if you need to readjust, removing them isn't difficult either.
The only other piece that comes with the helmet is a helpful display stand. If you're not going to situate it on the top of an elegant chair like Norman Osborn, then you can place it on this Oscorp-branded stand alongside the rest of your collectibles.
One Goblin fits all!
If you're worried about whether or not the Marvel Legends Green Goblin helmet will actually fit on your head, we have good news! The helmet features an adjustable backpiece that makes it easy to fit over those of us with a larger head. And let me tell you, as someone who often has a problem fitting my thick skull into cosplay items like this, the adjustable back is a welcome addition.
Furthermore, because the design of the helmet has an elongated face, it doesn't look silly sitting on your head — at least not from the front. The side might be a little awkward, but if you're fully suiting up for cosplay, you'll easily be able to do something to make the adjustment less prominent.
Meanwhile, Hasbro didn't cut corners with the inside of the mask. The interior has a design that makes it feel like an authentic Oscorp creation. Not only is Oscorp's logo inside the helmet just about the eyes, but it also has the same honeycomb pattern and tech-inspired design that you'll see on the stand for the helmet. There's also a small cushion inside to make it more comfortable to wear, and there's a secondary cushion for anyone who has a smaller head and needs some extra padding.
The only problem with Green Goblin's helmet
For the most part, the Marvel Legends Green Goblin helmet is fantastic. It's sleek, smooth, sharp, and the way it's pieced together doesn't make it feel cheap. I'm particularly satisfied that the eyes themselves are not merely painted gold, but they're given a shiny finish that makes them reflective, just as they are in the movie. But there's one particular element that could have made it even better.
First, I'll point out a small potential shortcoming that may actually be seen as an improvement. You'll notice that the black mouthpiece does not actually have a mesh style mold like the actual helmet from the movie. Instead, it's a solid plastic that merely resembles the mesh of the actual prop. Now, the mesh likely existed on the original prop so that Willem Dafoe's voice wasn't as muffled by the helmet while filming, so not having it on the prop replica makes sense to an extent. The reason it might actually be an improvement is that you don't have to worry about your mouth being seen through the mesh, which was something that happened with the movie's helmet. I suppose it's a matter of preference, but it's not a huge deal.
However, without the mesh, thus making it harder to speak through the helmet, it makes me wish that there was some kind of sound effect feature that played some of Green Goblin's most famous lines as masterfully spoken by Willem Dafoe. Imagine being able to wear this helmet and push a button somewhere in the inner-ear to have the helmet say, "Godspeed, Spider-Man," or "Think about it, hero!" That would truly complete the Green Goblin helmet.
But as it is, this is still a rather well-crafted display piece. And bonus points if you can get it situated on the back of a classic armchair while speaking to it like a madman.
The Marvel Legends Green Goblin helmet is available for pre-order at various retailers now, though it's sold out at Hasbro Pulse, and it should be shipping soon. There's also an electronic pumpkin bomb on the way.