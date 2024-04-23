Hasbro's Marvel Legends Spider-Man: No Way Home Action Figure Line Is Almost Perfect

While it might have been nice to get that new version of Jamie Foxx as Electro from "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" or even a proper version of Lizard from "The Amazing Spider-Man," this line kept things mostly focused on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, there's only one other figure of Zendaya as MJ out there, and she only comes in a two-pack, so this is an opportunity for fans to get one with a better face sculpt.

When it comes to MJ, she's probably the most boring figure in the entire line. That's mostly because she doesn't have any special accessories to make her unique, though Hasbro did opt to include Doctor Strange's Macchina di Kadavus, the cube that contains the spell that went wrong and brought the other Spider-Man universes into the MCU. MJ also has a pair of swappable hands in the form of fists, in case she needs to punch someone. Honestly, I would have preferred that they include an alternate head sculpt with a more unique expression on her face, maybe screaming in fear from the opening moment where Spider-Man jumps with her off a bridge after Peter Parker is revealed to be Spider-Man by J. Jonah Jameson. But despite not being an exciting figure, she still looks great, and it's nice to have her alongside Tom Holland's Spidey.

Ethan Anderton

A little more enticing, though still somewhat unexciting, is Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in his plain lawyer suit. Granted, this is a nice addition for anyone who already had the "Daredevil" action figure from 2017, inspired by the Netflix TV series. (That one is pricey on the secondary market, but with a new "Daredevil" series on the way, you can be sure we'll get an updated version soon enough.) At the very least, Murdock is also a great looking figure, and along with his walking stick, he gets the thrown brick that he catches in Aunt May's apartment. That's a fun touch.