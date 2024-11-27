The 2024 /Film Holiday Gift Guide: Movies & TV Shows, Toys & Collectibles And More For The Pop Culture Fanatic
It's the most wonderful time of the year! /Film has again put together the ultimate 2024 gift guide for pop culture fanatics. For everyone who loves movies and TV shows as much as we do, we've put together a massive list of media, toys, collectibles, books, soundtracks, and various pieces of geeky gear for the biggest nerds in your life. Whether you're buying gifts for friends and family or trying to get some ideas for your own Christmas list, we've got so much packed into this gift guide!
So what are you waiting for? Get scrolling, and if you need even more ideas, don't forget to check out last year's SlashFilm gift guide!
Buy the biggest movies of 2024
As of this moment, the biggest movies of 2024 are Pixar Animation's "Inside Out 2" and Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine," giving Disney the top two spots at the domestic box office (and for what it's worth, they top the global box office, too). While Disney might face some of its own competition from "Moana 2" and "Mufasa: The Lion King," not to mention "Wicked," there's no denying that these are still two of the biggest movies of the year, and they're already home for the holidays.
But don't worry if Marvel and Pixar aren't your speed, because there were a bunch of other big movies that hit theaters in 2024, and there's something for everyone's tastes out there. Movies! We love them! And we love them even more on physical media for a very good reason!
Alien: Romulus on VHS?!
Before we get to the rest of the movies, we wanted to let you know that "Alien: Romulus" is getting a limited edition VHS release featuring artwork by Matt Ferguson, one of our favorite pop culture artists. We're not sure how many VHS tapes will be available, but it's available for pre-order right now, with a guarantee that if the price drops before release, you'll get it for the lower price.
The worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, and superheroes
- Alien: Romulus (December 3)
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- The Boy and the Heron
- Dune Part 2
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Godzilla: Minus One
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
- The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Madame Web (LOL, I know, right?)
Action and adventure to the max
- Bad Boys: Ride or Die
- The Beekeeper
- The Fall Guy
- The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
- Monkey Man
- Twisters
Fun for the whole family
- Despicable Me 4
- The Garfield Movie
- IF
- Kung Fu Panda 4
- Mean Girls (2024)
- Transformers One (December 17)
- The Wild Robot (December 3)
Horror, thrills, and chills
- The First Omen
- Longlegs
- MaXXXine
- A Quiet Place: Day One
- Speak No Evil
- The Strangers: Chapter 1
- Trap
- The Watchers
All the drama
Grab some movies you might have missed in 2024
For every big blockbuster hitting theaters, there are a bunch of overlooked releases that never hit enough screens across the country, didn't have a big enough marketing budget to coax people into theaters, or simply arrived at the wrong time. Below, we've assembled the physical media releases of a bunch of movies you might have missed, whether you didn't make it to the local multiplex in time, or you just decided to stay home and put a puzzle together. There's quite an eclectic array of movies here that you should be checking out.
Terror, suspense, thrills, and chills
- Abigail
- Blink Twice
- Cuckoo
- Imaginary
- Immaculate
- In a Violent Nature
- ISS
- The Last Stop in Yuma County
- Late Night with the Devil
- Lisa Frankenstein
- Love Lies Bleeding
- Never Let Go (December 3)
- Night Swim
- Oddity
- Strange Darling
- Tarot
- Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (December 10)
Sci-fi, action, adventure, and such
Oh, the Drama
- Back to Black
- Bikeriders
- Bob Marley: One Love
- Horizon: An American Saga: Chapter 1
- Kinds of Kindness
Little comedies with big laughs
Indies, docs, and more
The best Criterion Collection releases of 2024
Every year, the Criterion Collection gets bigger, adding an assortment of classic movies, cult favorites, and new releases worthy of the prestigious assembly of cinema. This year has delivered quite an impressive array of new movies to the collection, ranging from last year's acclaimed dramas "All of Us Strangers" and "Anatomy of a Fall" to Albert Brooks comedies like "Mother" and "Real Life." For the entire collection, head over to the Criterion website.
- All of Us Strangers (4K)
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Bound (4K)
- Happiness (4K)
- Mother (4K)
- Real Life (4K)
- Risky Business (4K)
- Saint Omer
- To Die For (4K)
- The Underground Railroad (4K)
- Blood Simple (4K)
- Blue Velvet (4K)
- Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (4K)
- La Haine (4K)
- The Last Emperor (4K)
- Le Samourai (4K)
- Repo Man (4K)
- Trainspotting (4K)
Before you leave the Criterion Collection section, if you're a new collector of the series, you might want to take the plunge on this Criterion Collection 40-Film Box Set featuring some of their most beloved titles (full list at the link).
Shout Factory and Shout Select celebrate underrated movies and cult favorites
Shout! Factory is one of the best boutique physical media dealers in the business. Not only do they revamp beloved movies in 4K, but they also support cult favorites and movies that might not otherwise get the careful HD treatment on Blu-ray or 4K UHD. For example, "Death to Smoochy" and "Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny" got Blu-ray releases from them, and horror favorites like "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" and "Silent Night, Deadly Night" are getting anniversary releases on 4K. Plus, they have the long-awaited physical media release of "Hush," including a collector's edition with some cool bonus items. Below is a sampling of their releases from 2024, but they have a vast library worth checking out in their online shop.
- The Amityville Horror (2005)
- Big Fan
- Born on the Fourth of July
- The Boy
- Carrie (2013)
- Death Becomes Her
- Death to Smoochy
- Drag Me to Hell
- Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
- The Faculty
- Far and Away
- The Holdovers
- Hush: Collector's Edition
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space (35th Anniversary)
- Krampus: The Naughty Cut
- The Last Unicorn
- Linoleum
- Matinee
- Midnight Run
- Observe and Report
- Quigley Down Under
- Red Dawn
- Rush
- Silent Night Deadly Night (40th Anniversary Edition)
- The Strangers
- Streets of Fire
- Ted
- Tenacious D and the Pick of Destiny
- UHF: 35th Anniversary
- The Wolfman (2010)
For those looking for some big kung fu collections, you can't get much better than Shout! Factory's new line-ups in Golden Harvest Vol. 1: Supernatural Shockers and The Stephen Chow Collection. Each comes with a roster of movies that martial arts movie fans will be happy to add to their collection.
Kino Lorber loves classics, award winners, and everything in between
Kino Lorber has long been a champion of classic movies, as well as independent releases that don't get a lot of attention in theaters and on home media. Their 2024 releases reach back into the classic section for 4K releases of 1956's "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," the masterful western "High Noon," and the influential horror staple "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari." But they also give contemporary movies a high-definition makeover too, including Rian Johnson's "Brick," M. Night Shyamalan's "The Visit," and even Jon Favreau's "Cowboys & Aliens." They even have an ongoing collection of film noir titles that's showing no signs of slowing down. Below are just some of their offerings, with many more in their online shop.
- Alphaville (4K)
- Bad Lieutenant (4K)
- Blown Away (4K)
- Brick (4K)
- Brokeback Mountain (4K)
- The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (4K)
- Cowboys & Aliens (4K)
- Cry-Baby (4K)
- High Noon (4K)
- The Hunted (4K)
- In & Out (4K)
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) (4K)
Arrow has a feast of 4K exclusives and more
If you're looking for sleek, stylish releases of great movies on 4K, Arrow Video has you covered. Not only do they have their own limited edition releases of movies like "The Chronicles of Riddick" and "Desperado," but they're giving the 4K treatment to movies like "Conan the Barbarian" and the fantastic "Friday the 13th" reboot from 2009. They also have a 4K release of "Demolition Man" coming in December. There are a lot of great genre movies at Arrow, as well as some great box sets for hardcore cinephiles, such as their collection of Giallo Essentials and their third volume of martial arts movies from the Shaw Brothers. Here's a list of their 2024 releases, but hit up their online store for more.
- American Gigolo (4K)
- Barbarella (4K)
- The Chronicles of Riddick: Limited Edition (Blu-ray)
- Conan the Barbarian (4K)
- Conan the Destroyer (4K)
- Crimson Peak (4K)
- Demolition Man (4K)
- Desperado: Limited Edition (4K)
- Elvira: Mistress of the Dark (4K)
- The Invasion (4K)
- Friday the 13th (2009) (4K)
- The Man from UNCLE (4K)
- A Simple Plan (4K)
- Trick 'r Treat: Limited Edition (4K)
- Wild Things: Limited Edition (4K)
- Witness: Limited Edition (4K)
Movies on 4K for the first time
Now that 4K UHD is the best quality available for physical media, tons of movies are being re-released in the high-definition format all the time. There are dozens each year, and we've rounded up a bunch of them that are available right now. Some of them even have cool, collectible SteelBook cases, if that's something you might be interested in. It's quite a list of 4K titles, so see if there's anything you like!
Action, adventure, and more
- Collateral
- Cutthroat Island
- Drive
- First Blood (SteelBook)
- Jaws 3
- Jaws: The Revenge
- K-19: The Widowmaker
- Ocean's 11
- Ocean's 12
- Ocean's 13
- Once Upon a Time in the West
- Rambo: Last Blood (SteelBook)
- Red: 2-Film Collection
- Run Lola Run
- The Sugarland Express
- True Lies
- Twister
Just a little sci-fi and fantasy
Horror, thrillers, mystery and suspense
- The Abyss
- Aliens
- Double Jeopardy
- The Gate (SteelBook)
- The Lady from Shanghai
- A Nightmare on Elm Street (Theatrical and Uncut)
- North by Northwest
- Red Eye
- Shivers (SteelBook)
- Signs
- The Sixth Sense
- Sleepy Hollow (25th Anniversary SteelBook)
- Wind River
- Zodiac
Drama, romance, and war
- American Sniper
- Black Mass
- Captain Phillips
- The Departed
- Friday Night Lights
- Glory
- Little Women (1994)
- One from the Heart
- Purple Rain
- Steel Magnolias
Chuckle with high-def comedies
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Bill & Ted Face the Music
- Blazing Saddles
- Can't Hardly Wait
- Game Night
- Major League
- Richard Pryor: Live on the Sunset Strip
- Shaun of the Dead (SteelBook)
- South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
- Team America: World Police
Family movies for everyone to enjoy
Movie box sets galore!
Sometimes you don't want to get the individual titles in a movie collection separately, and that's where box sets come into play. Whether you like the vintage touches of Bob Hope and Bing Crosby in their "On the Road" film series, the triumph of "Rocky" in his knockout collection, or the 85th anniversary of Batman celebrated in animated form, there's something here for you to add to the shelf.
- Batman 85th Anniversary Animated Movie Collection
- Beverly Hills Cop Trilogy (4K)
- Bill & Ted's Most Triumphant Trilogy (4K)
- Despicable Me 4-Movie Collection
- Dick Tracy RKO Classic Collection
- Hatchet: The Complete Collection (Blu-ray SteelBook)
- Hellraiser: Quartet of Torment (4K)
- The Hunger Games: 5-Movie Collection
- Jack Ryan: Ultimate 5-Movie Collection
- Jaws: 3-Movie Collection (4K)
- Mad Max: 5-Film Collection (4K)
- The Mexico Trilogy (4K)
- Ocean's Trilogy (4K)
- On the Road with Hope and Crosby
- Paramount Scares Vol. 2 (4K)
- Rocky: Ultimate Knockout Collection (4K)
- Saw 10-Film Collection
- Shrek 4-Movie Collection (4K)
- Tremors: 7-Movie Collection
- ZAZ The Collection! – Airplane!, Top Secret!, The Naked Gun (4K)
Classics from Columbia
Columbia Pictures has especially been delivering some fine box sets in recent years, and their ongoing roster of Columbia Classics continues with its fifth volume this year, including movies like "On the Waterfront," the incredible comedy "Tootsie," and 2019's adaptation of "Little Women," just to name a few.
However, Columbia's biggest collection comes from filmmaker Frank Capra. In honor of the 100th anniversary of Columbia Pictures, they're releasing a 27-disc collection of 20 films from the legendary director, including such acclaimed classics as "It Happened One Night" and "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington." There's also a feature-length documentary entitled Frank Capra: Mr. America." All movies are presented in high definition on Blu-ray, with 9 films also presented in full 4K resolution on 4K UHD disc.
New seasons of television on physical media in 2024
Television is still going strong on physical media too, and even streamers like Netflix and Disney+ are giving their shows releases on disc. Disney+ has been doing the best so far, with their incredible SteelBook releases of Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Star Wars" shows, but there's plenty more beyond that, so take a gander below!
Disney+ gets cool SteelBook releases
- Ahsoka: Season 1 (December 3)
- Andor: Season 1
- Hawkeye: Season 1 (December 3)
- Loki: Season 2 (December 3)
- Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series
- The Mandalorian: Season 3 (December 3)
- Moon Knight: Season 1
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Season 1
Amazing animation
- Arcane: Season 1
- Attack on Titan: The Final Season – Part 3 (November 26)
- Looney Tunes Collector's Choice Vol. 3
- Looney Tunes Collector's Choice Vol. 4
- Rick and Morty Season 7
- Sonic Prime: Season 1
- Sonic Prime: Season 2
- South Park: Joining the Pandaverse
- Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 4
- Star Trek Prodigy: Season 2
So much more television!
- Chucky: Season 3
- Doctor Who: The 60th Anniversary Specials
- Doom Patrol Season 4
- The Flash: The Original Series (1990)
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock: Season 1
- Halo: Season 2
- House of the Dragon Season 2
- Interview with the Vampire: Season 2
- Jack Ryan: The Final Season
- Knuckles
- Orphan Black: Echoes: Season 1
- Reacher: Season 2
- Resident Alien: Season 3
- Severance: Season 1 (December 17)
- Star Trek: Discovery: Season 5 (Final)
- Stephen King's The Shining
- Superman & Lois: Season 3
TV series box sets collected so many episodes
Finally, TV shows are getting big box sets too. After all, when you have so many seasons of a show, fans want them all in one place. Whether it's all three seasons of "Ted Lasso," the entire series runs of "The West Wing" and "Veep" on Blu-ray, or the hilarity of "Friends" on 4K, there are so many episodes of TV in these box sets. Have you been waiting for "Captain Planet" to be available in a complete series set? You got it! How about "I Love Lucy" on Blu-ray? It has arrived! A huge roster of "Three Stooges" laughs? Stock up and binge hard!
Modern favorites boxed up together
- The Crown: The Complete Series
- Doom Patrol: The Complete Series
- Dragon Ball Super: The Complete Series
- Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9
- Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Series
- Friends: The Complete Series (4K)
- Heroes: The Complete Collection (Blu-ray)
- Jack Ryan: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)
- The King of Queens: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)
- La Brea: The Complete Series (Blu-ray)
- Las Vegas: The Complete Series
- Planet Earth Trilogy Collection
- Rick and Morty Seasons 1-7
- Star Trek: Discovery: The Complete Series
- Succession: The Complete Series
- Suits: The Complete Series
- Supernatural: The Complete Series
- Ted Lasso: The Richmond Way
- Veep: The Complete Series
- Warehouse 13: The Complete Series
- West Wing: Complete Series
Classic collections
The best books for the ultimate movie and TV fanatic
When we're not watching movies and TV shows, we're probably reading about movies and TV shows. To keep our love of cinema and the flickering box going, we've collected a list of a variety of books about some of the titles that we want to know more about from behind the scenes, as well as deep dives into Hollywood history, and into the careers and lives of our favorite performers and filmmakers. There are even cookbooks inspired by movies and TV shows, so start turning the pages!
Deep Dives into Movies and TV
- 50 Years of Happy Days
- Alfred Hitchcock All the Films: The Story Behind Every Movie, Episode, and Short
- Believe: The Untold Story Behind Ted Lasso, the Show That Kicked Its Way into Our Hearts
- The De Palma Decade: Redefining Cinema with Doubles, Voyeurs, and Psychic Teens
- Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon: Inside the Dawn of the Targaryen Civil War (December 3)
- Falling in Love at the Movies: Rom-Coms from the Screwball Era to Today
- LOST: Back to the Island: The Complete Critical Companion to The Classic TV Series
- The Magnificent, Magical, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: The Authorized Companion to the Making of the Iconic Series
- Miracle on 34th Street: The Making of a Christmas Classic
- Mystery Science Theater 3000: A Cultural History
- Nora Ephron at the Movies
- The Sopranos: The Complete Visual History
- Welcome to Pawnee, Stories of Friendship, Waffles, and Parks and Recreation
- What's Next: A Backstage Pass to The West Wing, Its Cast and Crew, and Its Enduring Legacy of Service
- Witches Run Amok: The Oral History of Disney's Hocus Pocus
- Year of the Ring: An Unofficial Look Back at Lord of the Rings
Hollywood History
- Animation Nation: How We Built A Cartoon Empire
- Box Office Poison: Hollywood's Story in a Century of Flops
- Columbia Pictures: A Century of Hollywood Motion Picture Magic
- Directing at Disney: The Original Directors of Walt's Animated Films
- Disney High: The Untold Story of the Rise and Fall of Disney Channel's Tween Empire
- Hanna-Barbera, the Recorded History: From Modern Stone Age to Meddling Kids
- Life. Hollywood
- Moving Pictures: A History of American Animation from Gertie to Pixar and Beyond
The Art of Movies & TV
One of our favorite pop culture artists is Jason Edmiston, known for his ongoing "Eyes Without a Face" series, which delivers photorealistic illustrations of a close-up shot of the eyes of various characters from movies, TV shows, and more. This year, he's releasing a book that collects a bunch of his best work. "Eyes Without a Face Vol. 1" features every painting and preliminary pencil drawing Edmiston has completed since starting the series in 2015. That's over 400 portraits in total, spanning all genres of popular culture. You can order it from his shop right now, where he also has a bunch of prints of his artwork available to buy as well.
- Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania: The Art of the Movie
- The Art of the Cuphead Show
- The Art of DreamWorks Animation: Celebrating 30 Years
- The Art of DreamWorks' The Wild Robot
- The Art of Futurama: A Visual History of Matt Groening's Cult Classic Animated Series
- The Art of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
- The Art of Inside Out 2
- The Art of Marvel Studios What If...?
- The Art of Moana 2 (November 26)
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The Art of the Movie
- Deadpool & Wolverine The Art of the Movie
- Film by Design: The Art of the Movie Poster
- The Great Horizon – Photographing Kevin Costner's American Saga
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: The Art of the Movie
- Marvel Studios: The Art of Ryan Meinerding
- The Marvels: The Art of the Movie
- Ms. Marvel: The Art of the Series
The Art of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga
Titan Books has been re-releasing art books for almost all of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with "Iron Man" towards the end of 2023. Now they're up to "Ant-Man" and they're on their way to filling out the entire Infinity Saga. So if you never grabbed the earlier books from those Marvel movies, now is the time.
- Iron Man
- Iron Man 2
- Thor
- Captain America: The First Avenger
- The Avengers
- Iron Man 3
- Thor: The Dark World
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- Guardians of the Galaxy (January 28, 2025)
- Avengers: Age of Ultron (March 4, 2025)
- Ant-Man (March 25, 2025)
Memoirs, Biographies & More from Hollywood's Actors and Filmmakers
- Albert Brooks: Interviews
- Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood – Barry Sonnenfeld
- Carson The Magnificent
- Damn Glad to Meet You: My Seven Decades in the Hollywood Trenches – Tim Matheson
- From Under the Truck: A Memoir – Josh Brolin
- Growing Up Urkel – Jaleel White
- Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood – Ed Zwick
- In Gad We Trust: A Tell-Some – Josh Gad (January 14)
- Rebel Rising – Rebel Wilson
- SHEMP!: The Biography of The Three Stooges' Shemp Howard, The Face of Film Comedy
- Sonny Boy – Al Pacino
- Stupid Is as Stupid Does – The Unlikely Journey of a Producer on Forrest Gump
- Viewfinder: A Memoir of Seeing and Being Seen – Jon M. Chu
- The Wall of Life: Pictures and Stories from This Marvelous Lifetime – Shirley MacLaine
- You Never Know: A Memoir – Tom Selleck
Sci-Fi, Superheroes & Comics
- Batman: Resurrection
- The Best of Rick & Morty: Slipcase Collection
- Godzilla: The Encyclopedia
- Rick & Morty Compendium (Vol. 1, Vol. 2, and Vol. 3)
- Scott Pilgrim 20th Anniversary Box Set (Full Color or Black & White)
- The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Ominous Omnibus Vol. 3
- Star Trek: Open a Channel: A Woman's Trek
- Star Wars Bestiary, Vol. 1: Creatures of the Galaxy
- Star Wars: Mace Windu: The Glass Abyss
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi: A Visual Archive
- Star Wars: The Secrets of the Clone Troopers
- Star Wars: Temptation of the Force
- Superman: The Definitive History
Cookbooks Inspired by Movies & TV
- Fast and Furious: The Official Cookbook
- Frozen: The Official Cookbook
- Godzilla: The Official Cookbook
- Gremlins: The Official Cookbook
- The Official Westeros Cookbook: Recipes from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon
- The Official Yellowstone Bar Book
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Official Cookbook
- Pixar: The Official Cookbook
- The Powerpuff Girls: The Official Cookbook
- The Sopranos: The Official Cocktail Book
- The Unofficial Elf Cookbook
My First Movies
It's become tradition for Cinephile to release a new addition to their tongue-in-cheek "My First Movies" collection, which takes movies geared towards adults and highlights them as if they were being presented to young reader for the first time. For some, this might be a great gateway to cool cinema. For others, it's a great display piece on your media shelf. But no matter how you're utilizing them, you can't deny the artwork is superb, and the movies included are quintessential cinema.
This year, it's My First Sci-Fi Movie, My First Kung Fu Movie, and My First Midnight Movie. Buy it now at the Cinephile website and enjoy!
The coolest 2024 LEGO sets from your favorite movies and TV shows
Stepping on LEGO bricks is awful. Building with them is magical, especially when you get to piece together scenes, buildings, vehicles, creatures, and characters from across pop culture's history. Go big with the X-Men Mansion or keep is small with a Batmobile. Catch the shark from "Jaws" or soar through the deserts of Arrakis with Dune's Ornithopter. Keep building forever!
Marvel and DC Comics
- Avengers Assemble: Age of Ultron
- The Avengers vs. The Leviathan
- Batman: The Classic TV Series Batmobile
- Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City
- Batman vs The Joker – Batmobile
- Batman vs The Joker – Batwing
- Batman: The Animated Series – Batmobile vs. Harley Quinn and Mr. Freeze
- Guardians of the Galaxy – The Milano Spaceship
- Spider-Man vs Sandman
- X-Men – X-Jet
- X-Men – The X-Mansion
Star Wars
- Ahsoka Tano's Duel on Peridea
- Boarding the Tantive IV
- The Dark Falcon
- Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator
- Imperial Star Destroyer
- Invisible Hand
- Jedi Bob's Starfighter
- Mos Espa Podrace Diorama
- The Onyx Cinder
- Paz Vizsla and Moff Gideon Battle
- Tantive IV
- TIE Fighter & X-wing Mash-Up
- TIE Interceptor
Harry Potter
- Aragog in the Forbidden Forest
- The Burrow (Collector's Edition)
- Flying Ford Anglia
- Forbidden Forest: Magical Creatures
- Hagrid's Hut: An Unexpected Visit
- Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall
- Ollivander's & Madam Malkin's Robes
- Triwizard Tournament: The Arrival
More LEGO Sets from Movies & TV
- Despicable Me 4 – Minions' Banana Car
- Despicable Me 4 – Minions' Music Party Bus
- Despicable Me 4 – Minions and Gru's Family Mansion
- Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Dune – Atreides Royal Ornithopter
- Encanto – The Magical Madrigal House
- Frozen – Elsa's Ice Palace
- Jaws – Boat and Shark Diorama
The best 2024 action figures from Marvel and DC Comics movies and TV shows
Who knows when we'll get a Marvel vs DC Comics movie, but you can create your own battles at home with this roster of action figures from the movies and TV shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony's Spider-Man universe, and DC's various worlds from the big screen. It's hard to top Marvel Legends these days, by McFarlane Toys is doing their best, especially with their Batmobile collection scaled to their action figures.
The Infinity Saga
Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Deadpool & Wolverine
- Deadpool
- Wolverine (Yellow Suit)
- Wolverine (Plain Clothes with Headpool)
- Colossus
- Deadpool (Original)
- Wolverine (White Tanktop)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Miles G. Morales (Prowler)
- Spider-Punk
- Pavitr Prabhakar (Indian Spider-Man)
- Spider-Gwen
- Peter Parker
- Miles Morales
- Spider-Man 2099
X-Men '97
McFarlane Toys
After the release of his own documentary, Christopher Reeve is finally getting a McFarlane Toys action figure of his appearance as Superman on the big screen. He stands for truth, justice, and the American way, and now he can stand on your shelf.
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
- Batman (Knightmare)
- Batman (Armored Suit)
- Batman
- Superman vs Doomsday
- Darkseid with Armor and Throne
Batman Forever
Batmobiles
The most awesome 2024 action figures for Star Wars fans
Merchandising! "Spaceballs" knew what made "Star Wars" tick outside of the silver screen, and it's endless merchandising. Here's a line-up of our favorite new "Star Wars" action figures from across the galaxy, in both the 6-inch Black Series line and the 3.75-inch Vintage collection line.
Black Series
Skeleton Crew
The Acolyte
- Bazil
- Jedi Master Indara
- Jedi Master Sol
- Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh
- Jedi Knight Yord Fandor
- Mae (Assassin)
- Osha Aniseya
- Padawan Jecki Lon
The Mandalorian and Ahsoka
The Rest of the Star Wars Saga
- Cassian Andor
- Darth Maul (and Sith Speeder)
- Darth Sidious
- Grand Admiral Thrawn
- IG-12 and Grogu
- Jedi Master Ki Adi Mundi
- Jedi Master Yoda and Clone Commander Gree
- K-2SO
- Kal Kestis, Second Sister, and Purge Trooper (Jedi: Fallen Order)
- Paz Visla
- Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Maul
Vintage Collection
Skeleton Crew
The Acolyte
The Mandalorian and Ahsoka
- Ahsoka (Peridea)
- Anakin Skywalker (Ahsoka)
- Armorer's Forge Playset
- Bo-Katan (Plazir-15)
- Dark Trooper
- Ezra Bridger
- Grogu
- Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Mandalorian – Mines of Mandalore
The Rest of the Star Wars Saga
The rest of the best 2024 toys and collectibles from movies and TV shows
Action figures! Dolls! Prop replicas! Chia pets! There are endless pop culture collectibles out there featuring the characters from the movies and TV shows we keep watching over and over again. Below, we've gathered up the latest offerings from "The Simpsons," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and the coveted dolls for "Wicked." Your wallet won't be happy, but you will be!
McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs
- The 40-Year Old Virgin
- Beetlejuice
- The Big Lebowski
- Blues Brothers
- Dazed and Confused
- Fallout – Lucy, Vault Boy, Maximus, Gold Label Exclusive Three-Pack with The Ghoul
- The Matrix – Neo and Trinity
- Red One – Nick, Callum Drift, Jack O'Malley vs Snowman, Krampus, Gold Label Exclusive Four-Pack with Garcia
- Rocky – Apollo Creed and Rocky Balboa
Mondo Sixth Scale Figures
Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond
The Amazing Spider-Man
X-Men
NECA Action Figures
- Alien: Romulus Xenomorph and Accessory Set
- An American Werewolf in London – David and Jack
- Bride of Frankenstein – Frankenstein's Monster and Chair
- Chucky – Holiday Chucky
- Krampus – Krampus
- Nosferatu – Count Orlock
- Thanksgiving – John Carver
- Saw – Jigsaw Killer (Red Robes)
- Scream – Ghostface Inferno
- TMNT – Casey Jones with Dirtbike, Tatsu, Rooftop Battle Leonardo vs Shredder
- TMNT II – Professor Jordon Perry (Two-Pack) and Shredder
- TMNT Dimension X-Maxs Vacation (Four-Pack)
Disney Store Memorabilia
- Avengers: Endgame – Captain America's Battle-Damaged Shield
- Beauty and the Beast – Enchanted Rose Replica
- Disney's Lorcana Card Game – Starter Kits and Expansion Packs
- Nightmare Before Christmas – Vampire Teddy Plush
- Star Wars: Ahsoka – Sabine Wren Helmet
- Star Wars: BD-1 Remote Control Droid
- Star Wars Galaxy's Edge – Jedi Holocron and Sith Holocron and Lightsaber Kyber Crystals
- Star Wars: Legacy Lightsabers – The Ren Legacy
- Star Wars: Electronic Dejarik Board Game
- Toy Story – Interactive Buzz Lightyear and Woody
Mattel Toys & Collectibles
Hot Wheels 85th Anniversary Batmobile Collection
Jurassic Park
- Dr. Alan Grant and Raptor
- Jimmy Buffet Bubbles Up
- Lab Tour – Dr. Henry Wu and Mr. DNA
- Ray Arnold and Raptor
Wicked
- Elphaba (Deluxe)
- Elphaba and Madame Morrible Two-Pack
- Glinda (Deluxe)
- Nessarose
The Simpsons Toys & Collectibles
5-Inch Action Figures
- Bart Simpson
- Bartman
- Count Burns (Premium)
- Furious Homer (Premium)
- Groundskeeper Willie
- Homer Simpson
- Krusty the Clown
- Moe
- Otto
2.5 Inch Action Figures
Plush Toys
- Bart
- Homer
- Marge
- Lisa
- Maggie
- Talking Krusty the Clown
- The Simpsons Chia Pet – Homer Disappearing into Bushes
Tales of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Action Figures (Mix 'N Match Mutations)
The best new Funko POPs that you might have missed from movies and TV shows
Yes, we're still collecting Funko POPs. Even though many of them end up in a landfill somewhere, they've actually only been getting better in creating unique vinyl figures inspired by the movies and TV shows we can't get enough of. Granted, there are often too many, so we've picked some of the more unique offerings that you maybe never realized got Funko POP figures.
Plus, Funko has their awesome customized Funko POP! Yourself line active online, and they've added licensed accessories from Harry Potter and more. Head over to their site to find out how to make a Funko POP! of yourself or give someone the coolest gift they could ever ask for.
- Batman - Soaring Batman, Batman with Batmobile, Joker on the Beach
- Batman Begins – Fear Gas Batman
- Batman Forever – Riddler (Metallic)
- Batman Returns – Penguin (Dying), Catwoman (How About a Kiss, Sandy Claws?)
- Bloodsport
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Captain Ray Holt & Cheddar
- Casino – Sam Rothstein, Nicky Santoro, Ginger McKenna
- Charlie Chaplin (December 23)
- Danny Trejo
- Galaxy Quest – Jason Nesmith, Sir Alexander, Fred Kwan, Guy Fleegman
- The Godfather Part II – Michael Corleone in Chair
- Godzilla – 70th Anniversary (1954)
- GoodFellas – Henry Hill, Tommy Devito, Jimmy Conway, Paulie Cicero
- Home Alone – Kevin with The McCallister House
- Hot Fuzz – Nicholas Angel
- Loki – Don, Personal Watercraft Salesman
- Lord of the Rings – Treebeard with Merry & Pippin
- Mean Girls – Cady, Regina, Janis, Damian
- Parks & Recreation - Ron Swanson (Pyramid), Don't Be Suspicious Two-Pack
- Planes, Trains & Automobiles – Del and Neil Two-Pack
- Rebel Without a Cause – Jim Stark
- Saturday Night Live – Guaplord, Ms. Rafferty, Matt Foley
- The Shawshank Redemption – Ellis "Red" Boyd Redding and Andy Dufresne
- Singin' in the Rain – Don Lockwood
- Star Trek: First Contact – Borg Queen and Locutus of Borg
- Star Wars – Kylo Ren with Darth Vader's Helmet
- Stranger Things – Max at Cemetery
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Splinter Spirit, Classic Toy: Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo
- The Thing – The Blair Monster, Spider Head, RJ Macready
- The Twilight Zone – Rod Serling
- Uncle Buck
- Varsity Blues – Billy Bob & Bacon
- Wet Hot American Summer – Andy, Gene, Alan Shemper
Hallmark's 2024 movie and TV ornaments are ready for the holidays
Nobody does Christmas ornaments better than Hallmark, and their Keepsake Ornament collection adds dozens of new options every single year that are often never to be seen again after their debut. We've assembled a few lists of the best ones across movies and television, with plenty available for "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" fans too. Add some nerdiness to your Christmas tree!
Movies
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Payakan the Tulkun
- Beetlejuice – You Think I'm Qualified?
- Dumb and Dumber – Mutt Cutts Van
- Dune – Paul Atreides
- Galaxy Quest – N.S.E.A. Protector
- Ghostbusters – Roast Him!
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire The Fearsome Godzilla
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire The Almighty Kong
- Jurassic Park – Welcome to Jurassic Park
- The Lord of the Rings – Bag End
- Mean Girls – The Burn Book
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem – Raphael
- Terminator 2: Judgment Day – T-800 Endoskeleton
TV Shows
- Doctor Who – Cyberman
- Doctor Who – The Tenth Doctor
- Doctor Who – The Twelfth Doctor
- House of the Dragon – Daemon Targaryen
- Parks and Recreation – Leslie Knope
- Power Rangers – Green Ranger
- The Powerpuff Girls – Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup
- Stranger Things – Eddie Munson
- Voltron: Defender of the Universe
- Yellowstone – Dutton Ranch
Star Wars
- Ahsoka – Grand Admiral Thrawn
- Ahsoka – Sabine Wren
- Darth Vader Vintage Figure
- The Empire Strikes Back – Imperial AT-AT Walker
- The Mandalorian – Grogu in Hovering Pram
- The Mandalorian – Wielding the Darksaber
- A New Hope – Shut Down the Garbage Mashers
- Obi-Wan Kenobi – Face-Off With Darth Vader
- The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Darth Maul and Sith Probe Droid
- The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Padmé Amidala
- The Phantom Menace 25th Anniversary Qui-Gon Jinn
- Rebels – 10th Anniversary The Ghost
Star Trek
- Discovery – U.S.S. Discovery
- Generations U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-B
- The Motion Picture U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701
- The Next Generation – Dr. Beverly Crusher
- The Original Series – The Keeper
- Strange New Worlds – Captain Christopher Pike
Marvel and DC Comics
- Batman (1989) Funko POP in Batmobile
- Batman: The Animated Series – The Joker
- Deadpool
- Spider-Man Holidays in Full Swing
- Superman – Clark Kent
- Wonder Woman
- X-Men '97 – Wolverine
Disney and Pixar
- Big Hero 6 – 10th Anniversary Hiro and Baymax
- The Incredibles – 20th Anniversary Battling the Omnidroid
- The Incredibles – 20th Anniversary Syndrome
- The Muppets – First Mate Piggy and The Swinetrek
- The Nightmare Before Christmas – Dr. Finkelstein
- Up – House and Balloons
- WALL-E – 15th Anniversary WALL-E and EVE
- Wreck-It Ralph – Sweeeeet Ride
The best new movie and TV soundtrack releases of 2024
We love a good soundtrack, don't we? Whether it's an invigorating score or a pulsating collection of hit songs, we're happy to spin vinyl and even CDs featuring songs from our favorite movies and TV shows. Below, you'll find collections from some of the soundtrack distributors that we love the most, many of which are limited editions. Grab your favorites before they're gone!
Waxwork Records
- Barbarian
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- The Fall of the House of Usher
- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire
- Godzilla (70th Anniversary)
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire
- Kinds of Kindness
- Monkey Man
- Never Let Go
- Nosferatu (2024)
- The Substance
- The Wild Robot
Made by Mutant
- Alien: Romulus
- American Fiction
- The Bikeriders
- Cuckoo
- Days of Thunder
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy
- The First Omen
- Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga
- Inside Out 2
- Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
- Late Night with the Devil
- Lisa Frankenstein
- Longlegs
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2
- Strange Darling
- Top Gun
- Twisters
- X-Men '97
Mondo
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Dexter
- Didi
- For All Mankind: Seasons 1-3
- Good Burger
- A Mighty Wind
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge
- Orange County
- WALL-E
Varese Sarabonde
- Driving Miss Daisy
- The Haunting
- Hellboy II
- Lost
- The Matrix
- Pleasantville
- RoboCop 3
- Serenity
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- Starship Troopers
Disney Music Emporium
- Agatha All Along
- Deadpool & Wolverine
- Indiana Jones Vinyl Collection
- Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary
- Moana 2
- The Princess Diaries
- Shogun
La La Land Records (Soundtracks on CD)
- Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind: 45th Anniversary
- Field of Dreams
- Friday the 13th Part V
- The Godfather Part II: 50th Anniversary
- Goldfinger: 60th Anniversary
- Heavy Metal
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Last Action Hero
- Scarface: 40th Anniversary
- Spider-Man
- Spider-Man 2
- The Sugarland Express
- Top Gun
Other Assorted Vinyl Soundtracks
All the 2024 video games inspired by movies and TV
There are plenty of video games out there for die-hard fans of movies and TV shows, stretching from comic book adaptations to sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and more. Lots of retro games are getting upgraded with remasters too, so take a look at what this year's new video games inspired by movies and TV shows have to offer.
- Alien: Rogue Incursion (December 19)
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
- Funko Fusion
- Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (December 9)
- The Karate Kid: Street Rumble
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game
- Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports
- Marvel Rivals
- Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind (December 9)
- A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead
- South Park: Snow Day
- Starship Troopers: Extermination
- Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate
- Transformers: Galactic Trials
Arcade1Up has brought back retro gaming in a cool way by bringing classic arcade cabinets with modern technology into your home. In this case, they've created Marvel vs Capcom 2 "X-Men'97" Limited Edition Deluxe Arcade Cabinet, based on the revival of the X-Men animated series from the '90s. The cabinet comes with these games:
- Marvel vs Capcom 2
- Marvel vs Capcom 1
- Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter
- X-Men vs Street Fighter
- Marvel Super Heroes
- X-Men Children of the ATOM
- X-Men Mutant Apocalypse
- Marvel Superheroes in War of the Gems
Plus, there's online multiplayer available! You couldn't ask for a better arcade cabinet to have in the house of a pop culture geek. Check out their website to place an order and see what else they have!
The best pop culture gear for movie and TV fans
Our friends at RSVLTS have some of the coolest pop culture threads around, ranging from breathable button downs and polos to comfy hoodies. They've even got some super nerdy golf gear for all the geeks also hitting the links. Whether it's "Star Wars," "Stranger Things," Marvel, "Shrek," "Happy Gilmore," "Bluey," and so many more, they've got awesome designs for the biggest pop culture fanatics. Here are links to some of their coolest collections:
- Christmas and Holiday Collection
- Bluey
- Back to the Future
- Disney/Pixar
- Frosty the Snowman
- Godzilla
- Gremlins
When it comes to slick accessories with style and subtlety, Heroes & Villains has the goods. From clothing to luggage, from hats to jackets, they've got something for everyone. "Star Wars," Marvel, and DC Comics take the spotlight a lot, but they dabble in Dungeons & Dragons, "Transformers," "Lord of the Rings," and more. We've made some specific picks below, but their full website has tons more:
- Deadpool – Barrel Duffle Bag
- Guardians of the Galaxy – Ravagers Bomber Jacket
- Star Wars – Mos Espa Arena Podracing Hat
- Star Wars – Jedi Weekender Bag
- Star Wars – Rebel Pilot Top Loader Backpack
- Venom – Chen's Market Tote Bag
- X-Men – Storm Faux Leather & Knit Gloves
It goes without saying that no one does pop culture bags better than Loungefly. With dozens of franchises under their belt, they have some of the best designs that are made for the most dedicated of fans. Whether they're figural bags inspired by various characters or vehicles or just stylish and colorful accessories, they have such an expansive roster of backpacks, crossbody bags, and more:
- Friends – Central Perk Coffee Cup Scented Crossbody Bag
- Ghostbusters – Ghost Trap Crossbody Bag
- Godzilla – Attack Full-Size Backpack
- Gremlins – Gizmo Mogwai Box Mini Backpack
- Nightmare Before Christmas – Mayor Spinning Head Figural Crossbody Bag
- Pokémon Pokéball Crossbody Bag
- Snow White – Evil Queen Magic Mirror Lenticular Mini Backpack
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Party Wagon Figural Crossbody Bag
When it comes to random pop culture items that you'd think probably don't exist, BoxLunch is the king. They take cues from deep within the fandom of movies and TV shows and use them to inspire cool accessories, home goods, and so much more. Below, we've assembled a collection of items, but their site has infinitely more.
- Beetlejuice Sandworm Round Serving Tray
- Beetlejuice Sandworm Striped Oven Mitt
- Blue's Clues Handy Dandy Notebook
- Blue's Clues Salt and Pepper Family Seasoning Container Set
- Deadpool Tumbler
- Harry Potter Golden Egg Replica Light
- The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally's Storage Jars
- Shrek Ears Cuff Beanie
- SpongeBob SquarePants Diet Dr. Kelp Soda Can Straw Cup
- SpongeBob SquarePants Painty the Pirate Frame
- SpongeBob SquarePants Pineapple Cookie Jar
- Star Wars Death Star Cutting Board'
- Star Wars Ewok Ears Beanie
- Up Grape Soda Can Water Bottle
Displate is Here to Decorate... Your Walls!
Displate has a massive library of pop culture art for every fandom out there. Sci-fi, fantasy, anime, and more are represented in their huge collection of wall art available on metal posters. They have a mix of official movie artwork and alternate designs featuring all your favorite movies and TV shows. Plus, on top of their regular metal posters, they have new Textra posters, which are 3D-textured metal posters with selective matte & gloss finish, as well as the newest Lumina offering, which offers an ultra-thin metal poster animated with OLED lights built in between its layers, as illustrated above in "Star Wars" artwork depicting Order 66.
For the Wicked Fans
In case you haven't noticed, "Wicked" has released almost every kind of merchandise there is, from high fashion to dolls to makeup and accessories and so much more. We've rounded up some links to the coolest stuff available for "Wicked" fans to get their hands on, but you'll want to act fast, because they're snatching them up like crazy. Head to each of the links below to see the "Wicked" collections for each brand:
- Hair products from Con-Air
- Tons of home products like bedding and Caboodles from Amazon
- A fashion collection from American Eagle
- Prop replicas from the Noble Collection
- Crocs that defy gravity
- Stylish sunglasses from Foster Grant
- Cool threads from Gap
- Bath bombs from LUSH
- Clothing and accessories from Primark
The Smells of Star Wars, Batman, and Heretic
When you're sitting and enjoying the latest movies or TV show, being surrounded by pleasant smells can help put you in the right frame of mind. That's why Hotel Collection has a series of scents and diffusers to bring smells from a galaxy far, far away into your home. Their diffusers have styles inspired by the "Star Wars" and there are scenes coming from planets millions of miles away. There are even options for your car (or starship).
But that's not all, because geeks gotta smell good too. Thankfully, House of Sillage has one of the best pop culture scents around, even though it comes with a salty price tag. They have both a cologne and perfume for Batman's 85th anniversary. It's the same scent they released for "The Batman" not too long ago, and let me tell you that I've never gotten more compliments on a cologne from total strangers than with this Batman fragrance that was sent for me to try. Hit their website to place an order!
Finally, if you want the smell of home baked pie, or you're trying to lure missionaries into your house with nefarious plans (don't do that!), A24's online shop has the Blueberry Pie candle that Hugh Grant's devilish character in "Heretic" uses to trick Mormon missionaries into thinking there's a delicious pie baking in his house.
The Taste of Cinema from A24
A24 is sweetening up the movie concessions scene with their own box of chocolate candy bars with flavors inspired by your favorite movie snacks. Along with a Salty Peanut Crunch bar, they have a Popcorn & Candy flavor, and a Fizzy Fountain Soda flavor. You can buy a gift box with two of each bar, or you can get the individual flavors at the A24 Shop, which also has a bunch of other unique stuff inspired by their esteemed collection of films.