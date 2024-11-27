Movies

The 2024 /Film Holiday Gift Guide: Movies & TV Shows, Toys & Collectibles And More For The Pop Culture Fanatic

A collage of movies, toys, collectibles and more in on top an image from Inside Out 2 Static Media
By Ethan Anderton

It's the most wonderful time of the year! /Film has again put together the ultimate 2024 gift guide for pop culture fanatics. For everyone who loves movies and TV shows as much as we do, we've put together a massive list of media, toys, collectibles, books, soundtracks, and various pieces of geeky gear for the biggest nerds in your life. Whether you're buying gifts for friends and family or trying to get some ideas for your own Christmas list, we've got so much packed into this gift guide! 

So what are you waiting for? Get scrolling, and if you need even more ideas, don't forget to check out last year's SlashFilm gift guide!

Buy the biggest movies of 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine and Inside Out 2 4K UHD cover art Disney

As of this moment, the biggest movies of 2024 are Pixar Animation's "Inside Out 2" and Marvel's "Deadpool & Wolverine," giving Disney the top two spots at the domestic box office (and for what it's worth, they top the global box office, too). While Disney might face some of its own competition from "Moana 2" and "Mufasa: The Lion King," not to mention "Wicked," there's no denying that these are still two of the biggest movies of the year, and they're already home for the holidays. 

But don't worry if Marvel and Pixar aren't your speed, because there were a bunch of other big movies that hit theaters in 2024, and there's something for everyone's tastes out there. Movies! We love them! And we love them even more on physical media for a very good reason!

Alien: Romulus on VHS?!

Alien: Romulus VHS20th Century Studios

Before we get to the rest of the movies, we wanted to let you know that "Alien: Romulus" is getting a limited edition VHS release featuring artwork by Matt Ferguson, one of our favorite pop culture artists. We're not sure how many VHS tapes will be available, but it's available for pre-order right now, with a guarantee that if the price drops before release, you'll get it for the lower price.

The worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, and superheroes

Alien: RomulusStatic Media


Action and adventure to the max

TwistersStatic Media


Fun for the whole family

Kung Fu Panda 4Static Media


Horror, thrills, and chills

LonglegsStatic Media


All the drama

Challengers and Civil War physical media coversStatic Media


Grab some movies you might have missed in 2024

Strange Darling, Lisa Frankenstein, In a Violent Nature, and Abigail physical media covers Static Media

For every big blockbuster hitting theaters, there are a bunch of overlooked releases that never hit enough screens across the country, didn't have a big enough marketing budget to coax people into theaters, or simply arrived at the wrong time. Below, we've assembled the physical media releases of a bunch of movies you might have missed, whether you didn't make it to the local multiplex in time, or you just decided to stay home and put a puzzle together. There's quite an eclectic array of movies here that you should be checking out.

Terror, suspense, thrills, and chills

Sci-fi, action, adventure, and such

I Saw the TV Glow and Boy Kills World physical media coversStatic Media

Oh, the Drama

Horizon: An America Saga Chapter 1 and The Bikeriders physical media coversStatic Media

Little comedies with big laughs

DidiStatic Media

Indies, docs, and more

Piece by PieceStatic Media

The best Criterion Collection releases of 2024

Collection of 2024 Criterion Collection releases Criterion Collection

Every year, the Criterion Collection gets bigger, adding an assortment of classic movies, cult favorites, and new releases worthy of the prestigious assembly of cinema. This year has delivered quite an impressive array of new movies to the collection, ranging from last year's acclaimed dramas "All of Us Strangers" and "Anatomy of a Fall" to Albert Brooks comedies like "Mother" and "Real Life." For the entire collection, head over to the Criterion website.

Criterion Collection covers for 2024 4K Re-ReleasesCriterion Collection
Criterion Collection 40 Box SetCriterion Collection

Before you leave the Criterion Collection section, if you're a new collector of the series, you might want to take the plunge on this Criterion Collection 40-Film Box Set featuring some of their most beloved titles (full list at the link). 

Shout Factory and Shout Select celebrate underrated movies and cult favorites

Shout Factory 2024 Releases Collage Shout Factory

Shout! Factory is one of the best boutique physical media dealers in the business. Not only do they revamp beloved movies in 4K, but they also support cult favorites and movies that might not otherwise get the careful HD treatment on Blu-ray or 4K UHD. For example, "Death to Smoochy" and "Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny" got Blu-ray releases from them, and horror favorites like "Killer Klowns from Outer Space" and "Silent Night, Deadly Night" are getting anniversary releases on 4K. Plus, they have the long-awaited physical media release of "Hush," including a collector's edition with some cool bonus items. Below is a sampling of their releases from 2024, but they have a vast library worth checking out in their online shop.

Shout Factory KrampusShout Factory
Shout Factory Born on the Fourth of July Big Fan and Drag Me to HellShout Factory
Golden Harvest Vol. 1 Supernatural Shockers and The Stephen Chow Collection cover artShout Factory

For those looking for some big kung fu collections, you can't get much better than Shout! Factory's new line-ups in Golden Harvest Vol. 1: Supernatural Shockers and The Stephen Chow Collection. Each comes with a roster of movies that martial arts movie fans will be happy to add to their collection.

Kino Lorber loves classics, award winners, and everything in between

Kino Lorber 2024 Movie Releases Kino Lorber

Kino Lorber has long been a champion of classic movies, as well as independent releases that don't get a lot of attention in theaters and on home media. Their 2024 releases reach back into the classic section for 4K releases of 1956's "Invasion of the Body Snatchers," the masterful western "High Noon," and the influential horror staple "The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari." But they also give contemporary movies a high-definition makeover too, including Rian Johnson's "Brick," M. Night Shyamalan's "The Visit," and even Jon Favreau's "Cowboys & Aliens." They even have an ongoing collection of film noir titles that's showing no signs of slowing down. Below are just some of their offerings, with many more in their online shop.

Kino Lorber Murder on the Orient Express Rules of Engagement The VisitKino Lorber

Arrow has a feast of 4K exclusives and more

Arrow Video logo with 2024 release cover art Static Media

If you're looking for sleek, stylish releases of great movies on 4K, Arrow Video has you covered. Not only do they have their own limited edition releases of movies like "The Chronicles of Riddick" and "Desperado," but they're giving the 4K treatment to movies like "Conan the Barbarian" and the fantastic "Friday the 13th" reboot from 2009. They also have a 4K release of "Demolition Man" coming in December. There are a lot of great genre movies at Arrow, as well as some great box sets for hardcore cinephiles, such as their collection of Giallo Essentials and their third volume of martial arts movies from the Shaw Brothers. Here's a list of their 2024 releases, but hit up their online store for more.

Movies on 4K for the first time

Collateral, Drive, Once Upon a Time in the West, and Ocean's 11 4K cover art Static Media

Now that 4K UHD is the best quality available for physical media, tons of movies are being re-released in the high-definition format all the time. There are dozens each year, and we've rounded up a bunch of them that are available right now. Some of them even have cool, collectible SteelBook cases, if that's something you might be interested in. It's quite a list of 4K titles, so see if there's anything you like!

Action, adventure, and more

Just a little sci-fi and fantasy

Galaxy Quest 4K SteelbookParamount Pictures

Horror, thrillers, mystery and suspense

The AbyssStatic Media

Drama, romance, and war

Captain PhillipsStatic Media

Chuckle with high-def comedies

AnchormanStatic Media

Family movies for everyone to enjoy

White Christmas and Rango 4K cover artStatic Media

Movie box sets galore!

Bill & Ted's Most Triumphant Trilogy, Hellraiser Quartet of Tormet, Batman 85th Anniversary Animated Movie Collection Static Media

Sometimes you don't want to get the individual titles in a movie collection separately, and that's where box sets come into play. Whether you like the vintage touches of Bob Hope and Bing Crosby in their "On the Road" film series, the triumph of "Rocky" in his knockout collection, or the 85th anniversary of Batman celebrated in animated form, there's something here for you to add to the shelf. 

The Mexico TrilogyStatic Media

Classics from Columbia

Columbia Collection Vol 5Columbia Pictures

Columbia Pictures has especially been delivering some fine box sets in recent years, and their ongoing roster of Columbia Classics continues with its fifth volume this year, including movies like "On the Waterfront," the incredible comedy "Tootsie," and 2019's adaptation of "Little Women," just to name a few.

Frank Capra CollectionColumbia Pictures

However, Columbia's biggest collection comes from filmmaker Frank Capra. In honor of the 100th anniversary of Columbia Pictures, they're releasing a 27-disc collection of 20 films from the legendary director, including such acclaimed classics as "It Happened One Night" and "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington." There's also a feature-length documentary entitled Frank Capra: Mr. America." All movies are presented in high definition on Blu-ray, with 9 films also presented in full 4K resolution on 4K UHD disc.

New seasons of television on physical media in 2024

Disney+ Steelbooks for Ahsoka, Hawkeye, Loki, and The Mandalorian Disney+

Television is still going strong on physical media too, and even streamers like Netflix and Disney+ are giving their shows releases on disc. Disney+ has been doing the best so far, with their incredible SteelBook releases of Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Star Wars" shows, but there's plenty more beyond that, so take a gander below!

Disney+ gets cool SteelBook releases

Amazing animation

Arcane Season 1Static Media

So much more television!

Chucky Season 3Static Media
KnucklesStatic Media
Ted Season 1Static Media

TV series box sets collected so many episodes

The Crown, Dragonball Z, Heroes complete box sets Static Media

Finally, TV shows are getting big box sets too. After all, when you have so many seasons of a show, fans want them all in one place. Whether it's all three seasons of "Ted Lasso," the entire series runs of "The West Wing" and "Veep" on Blu-ray, or the hilarity of "Friends" on 4K, there are so many episodes of TV in these box sets. Have you been waiting for "Captain Planet" to be available in a complete series set? You got it! How about "I Love Lucy" on Blu-ray? It has arrived! A huge roster of "Three Stooges" laughs? Stock up and binge hard!

Modern favorites boxed up together

Star Trek DiscoveryStatic Media

Classic collections

Captain PlanetStatic Media

The best books for the ultimate movie and TV fanatic

Books about Lost, Happy Days and House of the Dragon Static Media

When we're not watching movies and TV shows, we're probably reading about movies and TV shows. To keep our love of cinema and the flickering box going, we've collected a list of a variety of books about some of the titles that we want to know more about from behind the scenes, as well as deep dives into Hollywood history, and into the careers and lives of our favorite performers and filmmakers. There are even cookbooks inspired by movies and TV shows, so start turning the pages!

Deep Dives into Movies and TV

Books about Hocus PocusStatic Media

Hollywood History

Books about Columbia PicturesStatic Media

The Art of Movies & TV

Jason Edmiston Eyes Without a Face Vol 1 BookJason Edmiston

One of our favorite pop culture artists is Jason Edmiston, known for his ongoing "Eyes Without a Face" series, which delivers photorealistic illustrations of a close-up shot of the eyes of various characters from movies, TV shows, and more. This year, he's releasing a book that collects a bunch of his best work. "Eyes Without a Face Vol. 1" features every painting and preliminary pencil drawing Edmiston has completed since starting the series in 2015. That's over 400 portraits in total, spanning all genres of popular culture. You can order it from his shop right now, where he also has a bunch of prints of his artwork available to buy as well.

Books about DreamWorks Animation and FuturamaStatic Media
Books about Deadpool & Wolverine and HorizonStatic Media

The Art of Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga

Books about Guardians of the Galaxy and Iron Man 3Static Media

Titan Books has been re-releasing art books for almost all of the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with "Iron Man" towards the end of 2023. Now they're up to "Ant-Man" and they're on their way to filling out the entire Infinity Saga. So if you never grabbed the earlier books from those Marvel movies, now is the time. 

Memoirs, Biographies & More from Hollywood's Actors and Filmmakers

Books about Jaleel WhiteStatic Media
Books about Shemp HowardStatic Media

Sci-Fi, Superheroes & Comics

Books about Superman and BatmanStatic Media

Cookbooks Inspired by Movies & TV

Cookbooks inspired by Fast and FuriousStatic Media

My First Movies

My First Movies Vol 8Cinephile

It's become tradition for Cinephile to release a new addition to their tongue-in-cheek "My First Movies" collection, which takes movies geared towards adults and highlights them as if they were being presented to young reader for the first time. For some, this might be a great gateway to cool cinema. For others, it's a great display piece on your media shelf. But no matter how you're utilizing them, you can't deny the artwork is superb, and the movies included are quintessential cinema.

This year, it's My First Sci-Fi Movie, My First Kung Fu Movie, and My First Midnight Movie. Buy it now at the Cinephile website and enjoy!

The coolest 2024 LEGO sets from your favorite movies and TV shows

LEGO sets from Avengers, Batman: The Animated Series, and X-Men: The Animated Series LEGO

Stepping on LEGO bricks is awful. Building with them is magical, especially when you get to piece together scenes, buildings, vehicles, creatures, and characters from across pop culture's history. Go big with the X-Men Mansion or keep is small with a Batmobile. Catch the shark from "Jaws" or soar through the deserts of Arrakis with Dune's Ornithopter. Keep building forever!

Marvel and DC Comics

Star Wars

Star Wars LEGO Sets of Darth Maul's TIE InfiltratorLEGO

Harry Potter

Harry Potter LEGO Sets of The BurrowLEGO

More LEGO Sets from Movies & TV

Nightmare Before Christmas and Jaws LEGO SetsLEGO
Wicked and Jurassic Park LEGO SetsLEGO

The best 2024 action figures from Marvel and DC Comics movies and TV shows

Marvel Legends action figures of Iron Spider and Avengers: Endgame Outriders Hasbro

Who knows when we'll get a Marvel vs DC Comics movie, but you can create your own battles at home with this roster of action figures from the movies and TV shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sony's Spider-Man universe, and DC's various worlds from the big screen. It's hard to top Marvel Legends these days, by McFarlane Toys is doing their best, especially with their Batmobile collection scaled to their action figures. 

The Infinity Saga

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Venom and Carnage action figures from Marvel LegendsHasbro

Deadpool & Wolverine

DeadpoolHasbro

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse action figures of Indian Spider-ManHasbro

X-Men '97

X-Men '97 action figures of CyclopsHasbro

McFarlane Toys

Action figure of Christopher Reeve as SupermanMcFarlane Toys

After the release of his own documentary, Christopher Reeve is finally getting a McFarlane Toys action figure of his appearance as Superman on the big screen. He stands for truth, justice, and the American way, and now he can stand on your shelf.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Action figures of DoomsdayMcFarlane Toys

Batman Forever

Batman Forever action figure collectionMcFarlane Toys

Batmobiles

Batmobile vehicles from McFarlane ToysMcFarlane Toys

The most awesome 2024 action figures for Star Wars fans

Star Wars action figures against a white background Static Media

Merchandising! "Spaceballs" knew what made "Star Wars" tick outside of the silver screen, and it's endless merchandising. Here's a line-up of our favorite new "Star Wars" action figures from across the galaxy, in both the 6-inch Black Series line and the 3.75-inch Vintage collection line. 

Black Series

Skeleton Crew

The Acolyte

The Acolyte Black Series Action FiguresHasbro

The Mandalorian and Ahsoka

Ahsoka Black Series Action FiguresHasbro

The Rest of the Star Wars Saga

Star Wars Black Series action figures of Darth SidiousHasbro

Vintage Collection

Star Wars Vintage Collection action figures from Skeleton CrewHasbro

Skeleton Crew

The Acolyte

The Mandalorian and Ahsoka

The Rest of the Star Wars Saga

Star Wars Vintage Collection action figures of Kanan Jarrus and Count DookuHasbro

The rest of the best 2024 toys and collectibles from movies and TV shows

McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs for The 40-Year Old Virgin, Red One, and The Big Lebowski McFarlane Toys

Action figures! Dolls! Prop replicas! Chia pets! There are endless pop culture collectibles out there featuring the characters from the movies and TV shows we keep watching over and over again. Below, we've gathered up the latest offerings from "The Simpsons," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and the coveted dolls for "Wicked." Your wallet won't be happy, but you will be!

McFarlane Toys Movie Maniacs

Mondo Sixth Scale Figures

Mondo Batman: The Animated Series figuresMondo

Batman: The Animated Series and Batman Beyond

The Amazing Spider-Man

Mondo Spider-Man and Venom animated action figuresMondo

X-Men

Mondo X-Men animated figuresMondo

NECA Action Figures

NECA KrampusNECA

Disney Store Memorabilia

Captain America damaged shield and Vampire TeddyDisney

Mattel Toys & Collectibles

Batmobiles Hot Wheels Batman 85th Anniversary Collector SetMattel

Hot Wheels 85th Anniversary Batmobile Collection

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park Action FiguresMattel

Wicked

Wicked DollsMattel

The Simpsons Toys & Collectibles

Moe's Phone from The SimpsonsJakks Pacific

Moe's Prank Phone

5-Inch Action Figures

Simpsons 5-inch Action FiguresJakks Pacific

2.5 Inch Action Figures

Simpsons Diorama Set with 2.5 inch figuresJakks Pacific

Plush Toys

The Simpsons Plush ToysJakks Pacific
Simpsons Homer Chia PetChia Pet

Tales of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Action Figures (Mix 'N Match Mutations)

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Action Figures Mix 'N Match Mutations action figuresPlaymates

The best new Funko POPs that you might have missed from movies and TV shows

Funko POP Yourself Harry Potter Funko

Yes, we're still collecting Funko POPs. Even though many of them end up in a landfill somewhere, they've actually only been getting better in creating unique vinyl figures inspired by the movies and TV shows we can't get enough of. Granted, there are often too many, so we've picked some of the more unique offerings that you maybe never realized got Funko POP figures.

Plus, Funko has their awesome customized Funko POP! Yourself line active online, and they've added licensed accessories from Harry Potter and more. Head over to their site to find out how to make a Funko POP! of yourself or give someone the coolest gift they could ever ask for.

Funko POPs from Galaxy QuestFunko
Funko POPs from PlanesFunko
Funko POPs from Twilight ZoneFunko

Hallmark's 2024 movie and TV ornaments are ready for the holidays

Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments for Avatar: The Way of Water, Galaxy Quest, Mean Girls, Terminator 2, Dumb & Dumber, and Ghostbusters Hallmark

Nobody does Christmas ornaments better than Hallmark, and their Keepsake Ornament collection adds dozens of new options every single year that are often never to be seen again after their debut. We've assembled a few lists of the best ones across movies and television, with plenty available for "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" fans too. Add some nerdiness to your Christmas tree!

Movies

TV Shows

Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments for Doctor WhoHallmark

Star Wars

Hallmark Ornaments from Star Wars for The MandalorianHallmark

Star Trek

Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments for Star Trek: Strange New WorldsHallmark

Marvel and DC Comics

Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments of JokerHallmark

Disney and Pixar

Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments for The MuppetsHallmark

The best new movie and TV soundtrack releases of 2024

Vinyl Soundtracks for Beetlejuice Beeltejuice, Godzilla 1954, Ghostbusters, Frozen Empire and Barbarian Waxwork Records

We love a good soundtrack, don't we? Whether it's an invigorating score or a pulsating collection of hit songs, we're happy to spin vinyl and even CDs featuring songs from our favorite movies and TV shows. Below, you'll find collections from some of the soundtrack distributors that we love the most, many of which are limited editions. Grab your favorites before they're gone!

Waxwork Records

Made by Mutant

Mutant Soundtracks for Alien: RomulusMade by Mutant

Mondo

Vinyl Soundtracks for DidiMondo

Varese Sarabonde

Vinyl Soundtracks for The HauntingVarese Sarabonde

Disney Music Emporium

Indiana Jones and Mary Poppins 60th Anniversary vinyl collector setsDisney

La La Land Records (Soundtracks on CD)

La La Land Records Soundtracks for Beverly Hills Cop Axel FLa La Land Records

Other Assorted Vinyl Soundtracks

Vinyl Soundtracks for ChallengersStatic Media

All the 2024 video games inspired by movies and TV

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game title art Bethesda Games

There are plenty of video games out there for die-hard fans of movies and TV shows, stretching from comic book adaptations to sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and more. Lots of retro games are getting upgraded with remasters too, so take a look at what this year's new video games inspired by movies and TV shows have to offer.

Marvel vs Capcom X-Men 97 Arcade1Up CabinetArcade1Up

Arcade1Up has brought back retro gaming in a cool way by bringing classic arcade cabinets with modern technology into your home. In this case, they've created Marvel vs Capcom 2 "X-Men'97" Limited Edition Deluxe Arcade Cabinet, based on the revival of the X-Men animated series from the '90s. The cabinet comes with these games:

  • Marvel vs Capcom 2
  • Marvel vs Capcom 1
  • Marvel Super Heroes vs Street Fighter
  • X-Men vs Street Fighter
  • Marvel Super Heroes
  • X-Men Children of the ATOM
  • X-Men Mutant Apocalypse
  • Marvel Superheroes in War of the Gems

Plus, there's online multiplayer available! You couldn't ask for a better arcade cabinet to have in the house of a pop culture geek. Check out their website to place an order and see what else they have!

The best pop culture gear for movie and TV fans

Clothing items against a white background Static Media

Our friends at RSVLTS have some of the coolest pop culture threads around, ranging from breathable button downs and polos to comfy hoodies. They've even got some super nerdy golf gear for all the geeks also hitting the links. Whether it's "Star Wars," "Stranger Things," Marvel, "Shrek," "Happy Gilmore," "Bluey," and so many more, they've got awesome designs for the biggest pop culture fanatics. Here are links to some of their coolest collections:

RSVLTS clothes and gear for X-MenRSVLTS
Heroes & Villains gear for Star WarsHeroes & Villains

When it comes to slick accessories with style and subtlety, Heroes & Villains has the goods. From clothing to luggage, from hats to jackets, they've got something for everyone. "Star Wars," Marvel, and DC Comics take the spotlight a lot, but they dabble in Dungeons & Dragons, "Transformers," "Lord of the Rings," and more. We've made some specific picks below, but their full website has tons more:

Loungefly Bags for PokemonLoungefly

It goes without saying that no one does pop culture bags better than Loungefly. With dozens of franchises under their belt, they have some of the best designs that are made for the most dedicated of fans. Whether they're figural bags inspired by various characters or vehicles or just stylish and colorful accessories, they have such an expansive roster of backpacks, crossbody bags, and more:

BoxLunch gear from BeetlejuiceBoxLunch

When it comes to random pop culture items that you'd think probably don't exist, BoxLunch is the king. They take cues from deep within the fandom of movies and TV shows and use them to inspire cool accessories, home goods, and so much more. Below, we've assembled a collection of items, but their site has infinitely more. 

BoxLunch gear from Star WarsBoxLunch

Displate is Here to Decorate... Your Walls!

Displate Order 66 Lumino PrintDisplate

Displate has a massive library of pop culture art for every fandom out there. Sci-fi, fantasy, anime, and more are represented in their huge collection of wall art available on metal posters. They have a mix of official movie artwork and alternate designs featuring all your favorite movies and TV shows. Plus, on top of their regular metal posters, they have new Textra posters, which are 3D-textured metal posters with selective matte & gloss finish, as well as the newest Lumina offering, which offers an ultra-thin metal poster animated with OLED lights built in between its layers, as illustrated above in "Star Wars" artwork depicting Order 66.

For the Wicked Fans

WickedUniversal Pictures

In case you haven't noticed, "Wicked" has released almost every kind of merchandise there is, from high fashion to dolls to makeup and accessories and so much more. We've rounded up some links to the coolest stuff available for "Wicked" fans to get their hands on, but you'll want to act fast, because they're snatching them up like crazy. Head to each of the links below to see the "Wicked" collections for each brand:

The Smells of Star Wars, Batman, and Heretic

Batman Cologne and PerfumeStatic Media

When you're sitting and enjoying the latest movies or TV show, being surrounded by pleasant smells can help put you in the right frame of mind. That's why Hotel Collection has a series of scents and diffusers to bring smells from a galaxy far, far away into your home. Their diffusers have styles inspired by the "Star Wars" and there are scenes coming from planets millions of miles away. There are even options for your car (or starship).

But that's not all, because geeks gotta smell good too. Thankfully, House of Sillage has one of the best pop culture scents around, even though it comes with a salty price tag. They have both a cologne and perfume for Batman's 85th anniversary. It's the same scent they released for "The Batman" not too long ago, and let me tell you that I've never gotten more compliments on a cologne from total strangers than with this Batman fragrance that was sent for me to try. Hit their website to place an order!

Finally, if you want the smell of home baked pie, or you're trying to lure missionaries into your house with nefarious plans (don't do that!), A24's online shop has the Blueberry Pie candle that Hugh Grant's devilish character in "Heretic" uses to trick Mormon missionaries into thinking there's a delicious pie baking in his house. 

The Taste of Cinema from A24

A24 Movie ChocolateA24

A24 is sweetening up the movie concessions scene with their own box of chocolate candy bars with flavors inspired by your favorite movie snacks. Along with a Salty Peanut Crunch bar, they have a Popcorn & Candy flavor, and a Fizzy Fountain Soda flavor. You can buy a gift box with two of each bar, or you can get the individual flavors at the A24 Shop, which also has a bunch of other unique stuff inspired by their esteemed collection of films.

