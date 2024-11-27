The 2024 /Film Holiday Gift Guide: Movies & TV Shows, Toys & Collectibles And More For The Pop Culture Fanatic

Our friends at RSVLTS have some of the coolest pop culture threads around, ranging from breathable button downs and polos to comfy hoodies. They've even got some super nerdy golf gear for all the geeks also hitting the links. Whether it's "Star Wars," "Stranger Things," Marvel, "Shrek," "Happy Gilmore," "Bluey," and so many more, they've got awesome designs for the biggest pop culture fanatics. Here are links to some of their coolest collections:

When it comes to slick accessories with style and subtlety, Heroes & Villains has the goods. From clothing to luggage, from hats to jackets, they've got something for everyone. "Star Wars," Marvel, and DC Comics take the spotlight a lot, but they dabble in Dungeons & Dragons, "Transformers," "Lord of the Rings," and more. We've made some specific picks below, but their full website has tons more:

It goes without saying that no one does pop culture bags better than Loungefly. With dozens of franchises under their belt, they have some of the best designs that are made for the most dedicated of fans. Whether they're figural bags inspired by various characters or vehicles or just stylish and colorful accessories, they have such an expansive roster of backpacks, crossbody bags, and more:

When it comes to random pop culture items that you'd think probably don't exist, BoxLunch is the king. They take cues from deep within the fandom of movies and TV shows and use them to inspire cool accessories, home goods, and so much more. Below, we've assembled a collection of items, but their site has infinitely more.

Displate is Here to Decorate... Your Walls!

Displate has a massive library of pop culture art for every fandom out there. Sci-fi, fantasy, anime, and more are represented in their huge collection of wall art available on metal posters. They have a mix of official movie artwork and alternate designs featuring all your favorite movies and TV shows. Plus, on top of their regular metal posters, they have new Textra posters, which are 3D-textured metal posters with selective matte & gloss finish, as well as the newest Lumina offering, which offers an ultra-thin metal poster animated with OLED lights built in between its layers, as illustrated above in "Star Wars" artwork depicting Order 66.

For the Wicked Fans

In case you haven't noticed, "Wicked" has released almost every kind of merchandise there is, from high fashion to dolls to makeup and accessories and so much more. We've rounded up some links to the coolest stuff available for "Wicked" fans to get their hands on, but you'll want to act fast, because they're snatching them up like crazy. Head to each of the links below to see the "Wicked" collections for each brand:

The Smells of Star Wars, Batman, and Heretic

When you're sitting and enjoying the latest movies or TV show, being surrounded by pleasant smells can help put you in the right frame of mind. That's why Hotel Collection has a series of scents and diffusers to bring smells from a galaxy far, far away into your home. Their diffusers have styles inspired by the "Star Wars" and there are scenes coming from planets millions of miles away. There are even options for your car (or starship).

But that's not all, because geeks gotta smell good too. Thankfully, House of Sillage has one of the best pop culture scents around, even though it comes with a salty price tag. They have both a cologne and perfume for Batman's 85th anniversary. It's the same scent they released for "The Batman" not too long ago, and let me tell you that I've never gotten more compliments on a cologne from total strangers than with this Batman fragrance that was sent for me to try. Hit their website to place an order!

Finally, if you want the smell of home baked pie, or you're trying to lure missionaries into your house with nefarious plans (don't do that!), A24's online shop has the Blueberry Pie candle that Hugh Grant's devilish character in "Heretic" uses to trick Mormon missionaries into thinking there's a delicious pie baking in his house.

The Taste of Cinema from A24

A24 is sweetening up the movie concessions scene with their own box of chocolate candy bars with flavors inspired by your favorite movie snacks. Along with a Salty Peanut Crunch bar, they have a Popcorn & Candy flavor, and a Fizzy Fountain Soda flavor. You can buy a gift box with two of each bar, or you can get the individual flavors at the A24 Shop, which also has a bunch of other unique stuff inspired by their esteemed collection of films.