The 2023 /Film Holiday Gift Guide: New Movies & TV Shows On 4K And Blu-Ray, Criterion, Box Sets & More
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's the most wonderful time of the year! The /Film Holiday Gift Guide is back for another year of draining your wallet with things you absolutely need. For the 2023 edition, we've got endless movies and TV shows and anything and everything inspired by your favorite titles from the big and small screens.
To kick things off, we're digging into tons of movies and TV shows that are available on physical media. That's right, we're still championing physical media, and in case you haven't heard, having movies and TV shows on discs may be having a bit of a comeback. The Hollywood Reporter recently ran a story about how rising streaming costs and dwindling licensed titles could find the Blu-ray and DVD market enjoying a comeback, just like we've seen with CDs and vinyl.
Below, we've got an assembly of the biggest movies of the year, from "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" to "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "John Wick: Chapter 4." But there are also plenty of movies you might have missed this year, like the Nazi-bashing extravaganza "Sisu," the hilarious comedy "Joy Ride," the beautiful drama "Past Lives," and so much more. Plus, we've got new seasons of your favorite TV shows, including the end of "The Walking Dead," the first two seasons of "The Mandalorian" in collectible SteelBooks, and some massive box sets featuring tons of movies and every episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and beyond.
Let's dig into Part 1 of the 2023 /Film Holiday Gift Guide! And stay tuned for Part 2 and beyond throughout the rest of the week.
The biggest movies of 2023
Barbenheimer
2023's year in film can be defined by one word and one word only — Barbenheimer. The summer blockbuster weekend of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" was the kind of theatrical event that pop culture historians will be analyzing long after we've all left this mortal plane, with only the non-biodegradable plastic popcorn buckets and Barbie dolls to remember us by. If you somehow missed out on the fun this summer, are looking to relive it once again, or are finally going to attempt the actual double-feature instead of spending an entire day in a movie theater — now is your chance. As aesthetically and cinematically different as both films appear to be on the surface, they're both telling stories exploring life, death, legacy, capitalism, 20th-century politics, and what it means to be an "American icon," for better or for worse. We're not here to make light of the societal implications of Barbie as an institution or, you know, nuclear war, and neither are either of the films. "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" aren't just the subjects of a fascinating moment in entertainment history, they're also two of the best films of the year. Here's where you can find the films for your holiday wishlists. (BJ Colangelo)
Air
You might be wondering why "Air," the story of Nike's Air Jordan shoe line, is being singled out in the gift guide. Well, frankly, it's one of my favorite movies of the year. But beyond that, I wanted to point out how great it is that the film got a physical media release, despite being an Amazon movie that's been available on streaming for awhile. The film hit Blu-ray back in September, roughly six months after it hit theaters, followed by a streaming debut in May this year. I wish the other streaming services would give their movies physical media releases too. Are you paying attention Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Max? (Ethan Anderton)
The Biggest Superheroes (and a Small One Too)
From a multiverse full of Spider-People to the heroes in a half-shell and everything in between, 2023 has been jam-packed full of superhero movie goodness. This year truly did bring a little something for everyone, be it for the DC fan in your life who wants to see a new hero emerge in "Blue Beetle," or the Marvel fan who wants to say goodbye to Star-Lord and the gang in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," we've got everything you could need and more right here. And it's not just contained to the Marvel and DC universes either. One of the best-reviewed superhero movies of the year is "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," which is coming to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD just in time for the holidays. Cowabunga it is. (Ryan Scott)
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Blue Beetle
- The Flash
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Shazam! Fury of the Gods
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (December 12)
Blockbuster Action, Baby
The name of the game is "movie stars." This year's most explosive events in the action genre ran the gamut of Michael B. Jordan stepping into the ring for another round as Adonis in "Creed III," Vin Diesel and the entire "Fast X" gang taking on their toughest foe yet, Keanu Reeves and Tom Cruise setting the bar incredibly high for 50- and 60-something actors leading their own stunt-heavy action franchises in "John Wick: Chapter 4" and "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning," respectively, and even Harrison Ford making his grand return in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." No matter what kind of action you prefer, whether it be a throwback to over-the-top '80s thrillers or Gerard Butler's latest, 2023 certainly provided something for everyone. (Jeremy Mathai)
- Creed III
- The Equalizer 3
- Expendables 4
- Gran Turismo
- Fast X
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- John Wick: Chapter 4
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Plane
Stellar Sci-Fi and Fun Fantasy
Giant prehistoric sharks, robots that turn into cars or animals, Predators, an owlbear, and dinosaurs that Adam Driver shoots in the face, what do all of these things have in common? They're part of our selection of the best sci-fi and fantasy movies you can buy on home video right now! There is something in here for everyone, including a rare opportunity to own a streaming title on a physical disc – which is becoming more and more important these days.
It's been a great year for fantasy and science fiction, from "Dungeons & Dragons" finally getting a good adaptation, to "The Creator" delivering a stunning and fresh take on the robot wars. Even the "Transformers" franchise did what was once impossible and gave us a huge crossover. These are some of the most fun you can have with a movie this holiday season. (Rafael Motamayor)
- 65
- The Creator (December 12)
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
- Meg 2: The Trench
- Prey
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
The Scary Stuff!
Anyone who cried out that "horror is dead" in the year 2023 deserves a swift kick to the kneecaps because there was so much quality horror this year that narrowing down which films to add to your holiday wishlist will be hard. If you're purchasing for the gorehounds in your life, films like "Evil Dead Rise," "Saw X," and "Terrifier 2" will certainly do the trick. There's also a bevy of fun horror movies to choose from like "M3GAN," "Renfield," and "Scream VI," as well as films that'll get under your skin like "Knock at the Cabin" or "Talk to Me." Legacy sequels like "Insidious: The Red Door" and "The Nun II" also arrived this year, so for the completionist in your life, physical media is the only way to guarantee that you'll never have to worry about some yacht-owning suit removing your favorite film from streaming, which is scarier than any horror film. (BJ Colangelo)
- Evil Dead Rise
- A Haunting in Venice
- Insidious: The Red Door
- Knock at the Cabin
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- M3GAN
- Missing
- The Nun II
- Renfield
- Saw X
- Scream VI
- Talk to Me
- Terrifer 2
For the Whole Family
The past couple of years have seen the release of some of the best animated movies of all time, a true boom for the medium. Movies that experiment with art styles and techniques rather than just adhere to what many started to consider as the norm. Movies that don't stick to a formula and explore all kinds of stories, tones, and genres — and are wildly successful, too. "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" became one of the biggest movie releases ever thanks to its fun and bright story, while "Elemental" became the surprise hit of this summer with its culturally nuanced romantic comedy. Elsewhere, if you want a visually stunning animated movie with the kind of terrifying, nightmare-inducing villain we haven't got since the '90s, give "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" a try. There's something here for every kind of family or people willing to give family-friendly movies a shot. (Rafael Motamayor)
- Elemental
- Haunted Mansion
- Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania
- The Little Mermaid
- Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie (December 12)
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken
- Strange World
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Welcome to the Chuckle Factory
In the mood for laughs? This past year at the movies had you covered in that department, thanks to some surprising entries by a wide range of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers and most popular brand names. Visionary director Wes Anderson kept on doing what he does best and delivered yet another oddball flick to add to his oeuvre with "Asteroid City," combining genuine laughs with a beating emotional heart. Elizabeth Banks took one of the wildest based-on-a-true-story events of the last few years and turned it into the manic mayhem of "Cocaine Bear." And, perhaps most impressively of all, Jennifer Lawrence took her talents to "No Hard Feelings" and revitalized the raunchy rom-com genre as the time-honored, consistently reliable, and massively entertaining studio hit that it is. Comedy fans, these titles are for you. (Jeremy Mathai)
The 2023 movies you might have missed
More Action-Packed Flicks
There's a lot of action out there that didn't make huge waves a the box office but might still tickle your fancy. Watch a legendary Finnish commando and gold prospector kick the crap out of some Nazis in "Sisu." Maybe check out a young girl teaching some Nazis a lesson in "The Wrath of Becky." Perhaps you'd like to watch "Mad Heidi", in which a Swiss mountain girl defends herself against people who would best be described as Cheese Nazis. That's a lot of Nazi beating, but there's also some standby action featuring Gerard Butler, Jason Statham, and Liam Neeson, if that's more your speed. Plus, "Polite Society" brings a little "Scott Pilgrim vs the World" flair to a coming-of-age story about a young Indian girl at odds with her sister's upcoming nuptials to a mysterious man. Enjoy! (Ethan Anderton)
- Guy Ritchie's The Covenant
- Kandahar
- Mad Heidi
- The Old Way
- Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre
- Polite Society
- Retribution
- Sisu
- The Wrath of Becky (DVD and Digital Only)
Another Barrel of Laughs
Comedy and drama are the twin faces of the theatrical tradition, so why do dramas get all the awards and accolades? There was a fabulous assortment of comedies released this year, and while you probably at least heard about the bigger releases, like the Stephanie Hsu-starring "Joy Ride" and Ben Platt's "Theater Camp," you may have missed them. Now's the time to catch up, as well as seek out some of the stellar deep cuts. Two of America's great living directors released films starring two of our great comediennes, after all — Nicole Holofcener's "You Hurt My Feelings," starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Catherine Hardwicke's "Mafia Mamma," starring Toni Colette. (Ryan Coleman)
- About My Father
- Fool's Paradise
- House Party
- Joy Ride
- The Machine
- Mafia Mamma
- The Man from Toronto
- Scrapper
- Shortcomings
- Theater Camp (Digital Only)
- You Hurt My Feelings
Scares and Space
With so many new releases in a given year, it can be hard to keep track of it all, but 2023 was a shockingly strong year for some under-the-radar genre films. Ari Aster's "Beau is Afraid" didn't come with the immediate fandom as his two prior films, but it is definitely a must-watch for anyone who likes Aster's sensibilities (or if they have unresolved mommy issues they're still avoiding). Some horror flicks like the slept-on "Cobweb," the viral hit "Skinamarink," and last year's "Deadstream" are all getting physical releases, so now is the perfect time to catch up on what you missed. If you ask me, the real one to look out for this year is "The Pope's Exorcist," a film that a lot of people ignored because the premise sounded too silly, which was their mistake. The same can be said for "Kids vs Aliens," which should immediately enter the sleepover movie rotation for anyone under the age of 15. (BJ Colangelo)
- Beau is Afraid
- Cobweb
- Deadstream
- Infinity Pool
- Inside
- It Lives Inside
- Kids vs Aliens
- Marlowe
- Nefarious
- The Pope's Exorcist
- River Wild
- Skinamarink
- V/H/S/99
- The Wandering Earth II (Digital Only)
For the Romantics and Crybabies
The holiday season coincides each year with the run-up to awards season, which means there is a veritable torrent of fantastic dramas and romances to catch up on. There's something on our list for everyone, from lighthearted coming-of-age fare in"Are You There God? It's Me Margaret", to a heartbreaking, cross-continental, unrequited love story from "Past Lives," to a powerful saga of motherhood in down-and-out New York in "A Thousand and One." Also there is Owen Wilson as Bob Ross in "Paint." (Ryan Coleman)
- Are You There God? It's Me Margaret
- Chevalier (Digital Only)
- Dumb Money (December 12)
- Fremont
- A Good Person
- L'immensita
- Linoleum (DVD Only)
- Paint
- Past Lives
- A Thousand and One
- The Unknown Country
More Animated Movies!
With the DC Universe on the big screen in the middle of a massive fluctuation, you can still enjoy their consistent output of animated movies with the likes of "Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham" and "Justice League: Warworld." There's also the return of "Babylon 5" with an animated movie, and for those looking for some laughs with their adventure, we've got the end of "The Venture Bros." too. Sound good? (Ethan Anderton)
- Babylon 5: The Road Home
- Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham
- Justice League: Warworld
- Legion of Superheroes
- Resident Evil: Death Island
- The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart
Documenting Everything!
Don't sleep on the documentary! While streamers like Netflix, HBO, and Apple TV+ have done a lot to degrade popular conception of the form as hurriedly assembled hot takes on headline-seizing hot topics, the documentary is elsewhere a rich, fascinating genre to mine for knowledge and entertainment. This year saw some fantastic flicks, from biographical chronicles like "Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story" and "Little Richard: I Am Everything," to the inimitable Mark Cousins' latest cinema survey, "The Complete Story of Film," to Cathryne Czubek's indescribable "Once Upon a Time in Uganda." (Ryan Coleman)
- Chop & Steele
- Clerk
- The Complete Story of Film
- GoldenEra
- Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story
- How to Blow Up a Pipeline
- Little Richard: I Am Everything
- Living with Chucky
- Once Upon a Time in Uganda
- Pretending I'm a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story
- Yogi Berra: It Ain't Over
- The YouTube Effect
Rollovers from Late 2023
Since our gift guide comes out in November, there were a bunch of movies released in the last part of the year that didn't get released on physical media until early in 2024. If you're still looking to catch up on some of those flicks, we've got you covered. From prestige Oscar-nominated dramas like Steven Spielberg "The Fabelmans" to Damien Chazelle's divisive Hollywood history romp "Babylon" to blockbuster fare like "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "Avatar: The Way of Water." Plus, there's no better time to dig into new holiday favorites like David Harbour's "Violent Night" or the raunchy Hallmark-esque holiday comedy "Christmas with the Campbells." (Ethan Anderton)
Criterion Collection additions for 2023
It's truly impressive how the Criterion Collection has continued to be one of the premiere home video distributors since its emergence into the DVD market back in the late 1990s. Now containing about 1200 titles, the Collection rarely makes a misstep and has cineastes considering and reconsidering new and old classics on a regular basis.
Instant Accolades
It's rare but an extreme honor when a new film bypasses a conventional home video release and makes its home video debut with the Criterion Collection, and a few recent releases certain are worthy of the treatment. Perhaps most notably, Steve McQueen's overwhelmingly grand "Small Axe" film cycle will be getting its very own Criterion box set, containing all five films: "Mangrove," "Lovers Rock" (the best of them), "Red, White and Blue," "Alex Wheatle," and "Education." Each one deals with the history of racism in England with a grounded, realistic, confrontational eye.
Also enjoying recent Criterion debuts are Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion animated version of "Pinocchio," Ruben Östlund's vomitous class satire "Triangle of Sadness," the 2022 David Bowie documentary "Moonage Daydream," Céline Sciamma's tender childhood fantasy "Petite Maman," and Nikyatu Jusu's harrowing psychedelic horror movie "Nanny." (Witney Seibold)
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (December 12)
- Moonage Daydream
- Nanny
- Petite Maman
- Small Axe
- Triangle of Sadness
Martin Scorsese is a Legend
Two of Martin Scorsese's movies are also moving to the Criterion Collection. His lost-at-night 1985 pseudo-comedy "After Hours" has a handsome Bu-ray edition, and follows yuppie Griffin Dunne as he traverses the streets of New York in the middle of the night in a desperate bid to get laid. Not a single thing goes right for him. One of Scorsese's earliest crime films, 1976's "Mean Streets" will also be made available, and it's a great film made greater when placed next to his later crime essays like "The Irishman." While "Mean Streets" is about impulsive young toughs, "The Irishman" is about what happens when those same toughs die of old age. (Witney Seibold)
Contemporary Classics
Cheryl Dunye's 1996 indie "The Watermelon Woman" may be one of the best films of its decade, using the language and aimless malaise of queer Gen-X hipsters to interrogate missing chapters in the history of cinema. That one is certainly worth owning. Other contemporary classics recently added to the Collection include Luis Valdez's 1987 Ritchie Valens biopic "La Bamba," Alejandro Amenábar's 2001 Nicole Kidman ghost story "The Others," and Ridley Scott's 1991 feminist crime spree "Thelma & Louise." (Witney Seibold)
Jackie Chan: Emergence of a Superstar
Case in point: the Collection's new 4-disc Blu-ray box set "Jackie Chan: Emergence of a Superstar." The set contains four films from early in the celebrated Hong Kong actor/martial artist's career, a time when he was operating at the height of his skill. The set includes Lo Wei's "Spiritual Kung Fu," and Chen Chi-hwa's "Half a Loaf of Kung Fu," both from 1978, as well as the first two "The Fearless Hyena" films from 1979 and 1983. The first "Fearless Hyena," notably, was Jackie Chan's directorial debut. The set also contains "The Young Master" from 1980 and "My Lucky Stars" from 1985, also starring Sammo Hung. (Witney Seibold)
Favorites Now on 4K
And, of course, the Criterion Collection has been upgrading many of its titles to 4K Blu-ray editions for those among us who have bothered to upgrade their home theater setup. Previously on DVD and Blu-ray, but new to 4K include titles like Jean-Luc Godard's seminal 1960 film "Breathless," Krzysztof Kieślowski's gorgeous and thematically linked "Three Colors Trilogy," David Cronenberg's "Videodrome," Rob Reiner's "The Princess Bride," Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai," Richard Linkater's "Dazed & Confused," three by Terry Gilliam: "Time Bandits," "The Fisher King," and "The Adventures of Baron Munchausen," and Peter Bogdanovich's "The Last Picture Show." (Witney Seibold)
Blasts from the past – now in 4K!
High-Def Action!
It has been a good year for action movie lovers in terms of 4K releases, as everything from old-school classics to recent hits have been given sorely deserved upgrades to Ultra HD. This collection of action films runs the gamut. Want to see Harrison Ford kick ass in his prime? Pick up "Air Force One" or "The Fugitive." Want to see quite possibly the greatest made-for-TV movie as directed by none other than Steven Spielberg? "Duel" will scratch that itch. There is nothing quite like seeing a decades-old movie looking as good as new in the way that only a carefully crafted 4K release can provide. And for those who are trying to find something that can add a bit of flare to the physical media shelf, several of these are available on SteelBook. (Ryan Scott)
- 2 Guns
- Air Force One
- Black Hawk Down (SteelBook)
- Blackhat
- Clear and Present Danger
- Cliffhanger
- Crank (SteelBook)
- Duel
- Enter the Dragon
- Face/Off (December 12)
- The Fugitive
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation (SteelBook)
- The Italian Job (1969)
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Mask of Zorro
- Point Break (SteelBook) (December 5)
- Road House
- Ronin
- Shooter
- Smokey and the Bandit (SteelBook)
- Streets of Fire
- Wanted
- Young Guns (SteelBook) (December 5)
Stirring Drama!
Tons of incredible dramas have been hitting 4K for the first time in 2023, and these are certainly among the best. You've got James Cameron's Oscar-winning behemoth of a box office hit, "Titanic," as well as one of the greatest sports dramas of all time in "Rudy." There's Jim Carrey's stirring dramatic turn in "The Truman Show," and Dustin Hoffman's mesmerizing performance in "Rain Man." If you're one of the people out there who enjoys the infamously panned "Showgirls," now you can watch that in the highest quality available on physical media. There's plenty to choose from right here! (Ethan Anderton)
- American Graffiti
- The Color Purple
- The Firm
- Flashdance
- Lord of War (SteelBook)
- The Man in the Iron Mask (December 26)
- Rain Man
- Rudy
- Serpico
- Showgirls
- Stand by Me (SteelBook) December 5
- Terms of Endearment
- Titanic
- Training Day
- The Truman Show
- The Way We Were
- Witness
Crystal Clear Thrills and Chills!
For the horror movie lover in your life who demands the absolute finest in high-definition film releases, this is the section for you. Horror is one of the very best genres to splurge on 4K releases because the practical effects sing, reminding us all of a time when the human touch was valued more than computerized convenience. This year's 4K offerings of course feature new releases like "The Boogeyman," but more importantly, include some all-time favorite classics finally getting the visual upgrade. Fred Dekker's "Monster Squad" is one of the recently upgraded, meaning we can all finally watch Dracula call a 5-year-old a "b***h" in 4K as God intended. Other must-have titles include the noir thriller "The Night of the Hunter," Tobe Hooper's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre," John Carpenter's "They Live," Clive Barker's "Nightbreed," and the double feature of "The Slumber Party Massacre" and "The Slumber Party Massacre II." (BJ Colangelo)
- The Boogeyman
- Creepshow
- Dawn of the Dead
- The Exorcist III
- The Exorcist
- Hackers
- The Haunting
- Insidious
- Jaws 2
- Monster Squad
- The Night of the Hunter
- Nightbreed
- Red Dragon
- Red Eye
- The Slumber Party Massacre/The Slumber Party Massacre II
- Tales from the Darkside
- The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
- They Live
- To Live and Die in LA
- Vanilla Sky
Stunning Sci-Fi and Fantasy!
One of the greatest gifts — broadly speaking — for physical media lovers out there is that the advent of 4K Ultra HD has provided some truly amazing opportunities to get upgraded versions of movies that one might never have assumed would get the home video equivalent of the red carpet treatment. Case in point, there are some pretty impressive sci-fi and fantasy movies on 4K worth looking into this holiday season. On the surprising front, we have disaster movies like "The Core" and the '90s fantasy favorite "Dragonslayer" now on 4K. We've also got some unquestioned classics in the mix, including "The Man Who Fell to Earth" and James Cameron's "Avatar," which is finally on 4K. There are also a couple of underrated recent gems here, most notably Leigh Whannell's "Upgrade." Heck, the 1998 "Godzilla" is even available on SteelBook now. Truly something to satisfy a variety of palates here. (Ryan Scott)
- Avatar
- Cloverfield
- The Core
- Deep Impact
- Dragonheart
- Dragonslayer
- Ender's Game (SteelBook)
- Godzilla (1998) (SteelBook)
- The Last Starfighter
- The Man Who Fell to Earth (SteelBook)
- The Mist (SteelBook)
- The Running Man (SteelBook)
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Upgrade
- Waterworld
- World War Z
Laugh It Up!
Comedies may not be the first movies you need with a crystal clear 4K image, but if you're going to watch any movie, why not have it available in the best quality possible? There's no better way to see Leslie Nielsen deliver one of his trademark slapstick performances in "The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!" If you're going to watch the same day over and over again with Bill Murray in "Groundhog Day," then let Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania look stunning on your big television. Since we're heading into Christmas, you can even snag "Trading Places" and "Scrooged" for some high-def holiday shenanigans. (Ethan Anderton)
- The Big Lebowski
- Bubba Ho-Tep
- Ferris Bueller's Day Off
- Groundhog Day
- The Longest Yard
- Mallrats
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (SteelBook) (November 28)
- National Lampoon's Vacation
- Scrooged
- So I Married an Axe Murderer
- Trading Places
- Weird Science
Let's Get Animated and Family Friendly!
If there's one medium that looks incredible in 4K, it's animation. Whether it's the stop-motion characters of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and LAIKA's "The Boxtrolls" and "Kubo and the Two Strings" or the classic animation of Disney's "Cinderella" and "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," these movies are going to look amazing. Spend some time with the Dark Knight looking phenomenal in "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm." For the live-action family movie nights, grab "Matilda" or "The Muppets Take Manhattan," or give the kids a bit of a cinematic education with Martin Scorsese's "Hugo." You can't go wrong! (Ethan Anderton)
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm
- The Boxtrolls (SteelBook)
- Cinderella (1950)
- Hugo
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Matilda
- The Muppets Take Manhattan
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Prince of Egypt
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Certified Classics!
A whole slew of wonderful classic films have also just been released on UHD 4K discs this year for their high-fidelity-loving eyeballs. Some of these new releases are among the best American films ever made. Others are great "dude" classics that you can enjoy with your grandfather.
Notably, one might want to check out Sidney Lumet's 1957 classic "12 Angry Men" on 4K. Set almost entirely inside a jury deliberation room, a who's-who of '50s character actors (including Jack Klugman, Ed Begley, Martin Balsam, and John Fiedler) discuss the details of a murder case they just witnessed.
Infinite heartthrob and bisexual king James Dean infamously only starred in three feature films, but two of them — Nicholas Ray's "Rebel Without a Cause" and Elia Kazan's "East of Eden" — are now also available in 4K.
If the stoic and deep-voice Gregory Peck is more your type, though, his face has now also been remastered. William Wyler's Best Picture nominee "Roman Holiday" is available, as is J. Lee Thompson's ultra-macho 1961 war picture "The Guns of Navarone." The two films couldn't be more different.
Want spy intrigue? 4K has you covered there as well. Frank Sinatra is excellent in the semi-surreal mental programming flick "The Manchurian Candidate," and Laurence Olivier finds new ways to inflict pain via dental drills in "Marathon Man." (Witney Seibold)
So many box sets!
Franchise Favorites
For the movie-obsessed, it doesn't get much better than having an entire franchise collected in one nice, neat bit of packaging. This year, great options are abundant for cinephiles as everything from recent trilogies to all-time classic superhero films are available in these various collections. Want to watch Denzel Washington kick some ass? "The Equalizer" trilogy is the way to go. Want to watch dinosaurs once again rule the earth in six different movies across three decades? The "Jurassic World Ultimate Collection" is a must-own. Or, if you're torn between wanting romance and vampires in your life, the "Twilight Saga" on 4K can scratch both itches at once. From vampires to boxing, to sagas about cars and family, it's all here. (Ryan Scott)
- The Equalizer 3-Movie Collection
- Expendables 4-Movie Collection (SteelBook)
- Fast and Furious 10-Movie Collection
- The Hunger Games 4-Movie 4K Collection (SteelBook)
- John Wick Chapter 1-4 Blu-ray Box Set
- Jurassic World Ultimate Collection (SteelBook)
- The Mummy Trilogy
- Resident Evil Ultra HD Collection (SteelBook)
- Rocky: The Knockout Collection
- Superman 5-Film Collection
- Twilight Saga (4K) (SteelBook)
The Disney 100 Legacy 100-Film Blu-ray Collection
One of the biggest box sets ever arrived earlier this year from Disney, and with such a hefty price tag, you might not be surprised to learn that it's still available. The Disney 100 Legacy Animated Film Collection packs in 100 Disney movies on Blu-ray disc. That's right, there are actually 100 movies in this box set, and they come housed in a three-volume slipcase celebrating the long history of Walt Disney Animation Studios. The box set also comes with some extra goodies, including a collectible crystal Mickey ears hat with exclusive Disney100 engraving and a collectible lithograph from Disney's "Wish." Unfortunately, it will cost you $1,500, so this is truly for the ultimate Disney fan. (Ethan Anderton)
Warner Bros. 100 Collections
Warner Bros. may not be making the greatest decisions regarding its current motion picture output, but the studio still has an impressive 100-year history in the motion picture business. It's just a shame that David Zaslav, current CEO and president of Warner Bros. Discovery, isn't attempting to maintain their legacy during his troubled tenure at the company. But while he's hellbent on ruining the future of WB, you can celebrate the past with these outstanding box sets that feature some of the best movies Warner Bros. has ever made. Each volume has 25 movies and focuses on a variety of genres ranging from the classics of yesteryear to some contemporary favorites that will surely stand the test of time. Check out each collection below to get the full list of titles included. (Ethan Anderton)
- WB 100th 25-Film Collection: Volume One – Award Winners
- WB 100th 25-Film Collection: Volume Two – Comedies, Dramas & Musicals
- WB 100th 25-Film Collection: Volume Three – Fantasy, Action & Adventure
- WB 100th 25-Film Collection: Volume Four – Thrillers, Sci-Fi & Horror
More Alfred Hitchcock Classics
So far, the classic movies of Alfred Hitchcock have been given two 4K box sets featuring some of the filmmaker's finest movies. This year, we're getting another collection with The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection Vol. 3. This box set includes five films from the iconic director's career including: "Rope," "The Man Who Knew Too Much," "Torn Curtain," "Topaz" and "Frenzy." As you can see, we're starting to dig into the more obscure side of Hitchcock's filmography, but with a director like this, there's always something interesting to explore, especially if you're looking for a cinematic education. (Ethan Anderton)
Star Trek: The Next Generation Movie Collection on 4K
After the box set of "Star Trek" movies featuring the cast of "Star Trek: The Original Series" debuted on 4K last year, Paramount Pictures has brought the movies of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" home on 4K as well. This box set covers the crossover between "Next Generation" and the original series with "Star Trek: Generations," and it moves through the super "Star Trek: First Contact" and the other two less stellar films that rounded out the "Next Generation" film franchise. Each movie also comes with respective special features, so this is a must-have for any "Star Trek" fan out here (Ethan Anderton)
Titanic
"Titanic" is being released on 4K for the first time ever, and if you have a huge fan of the movie in your life, then this incredible "Titanic" 4K Collector's Edition box set might be a good idea. It comes with a hardcover coffee table book detailing the making of the film's most iconic scenes, a detailed schematic inspired by the actual ship blueprint, highlighting locations of key scenes, movie prop reproductions of a boarding pass, launch viewing ticket, ship menus, and notes from Jack to Rose and Rose to Cal, and sheet music for the multi-award-winning hit "My Heart Will Go On." (Ethan Anderton)
Jackie Chan and The Shaw Brothers
For those ready for some serious martial arts action, Shout! Factory has you covered to the max. When it comes to Jackie Chan, there are two volumes of movies starring the action legend. Volume 1 includes "The Killer Meteors," "Dragon Fist," "Dragon Lord," and more, while Volume 2 features "Wheels on Meals," "The Protector," "City Hunter" and more. Meanwhile, there are three volumes of movies from the Shaw Brothers, with titles like "The Thundering Sword," "The Invincible Fist," "Lady of Steel," "Man of Iron," "The Dragon Missile," "The Shaolin Avengers," "Death Duel," and many, many more. (Ethan Anderton)
- The Jackie Chan Collection Vol. 1
- The Jackie Chan Collection Vol. 2
- Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. 1
- Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. 2
- Shaw Brothers Classics Vol. 3
A Box of Laughs
There aren't too many comedy box sets out there, so we have to celebrate them when we can. Kevin Smith's "Clerks" trilogy is getting an impressive box set featuring the facade of the Quick Stop convenience store, complete with a hidden RST Video return slot to house the three movies. Plus, the entire "Police Academy" collection is getting a release from Shout! Factory, and now that the "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" trilogy is complete, you can get all of them in one set. If animation is more your flavor, all the "Shrek" movies, including the two "Puss in Boots" movies are now all together in one set. And the French spoof film series "OSS 117" has a new box set too. Pick your poison. (Ethan Anderton)
The Terror! The Horror!
Paramount Pictures released a pretty cool little box set for horror fans earlier this year. Reaching from the classic terror of "Rosemary's Baby" through the modern horror of "Smile," the Paramount Scares Vol. 1 4K Box Set brings a total of five movies to fans in stunning high-definition. The rest of the set includes the original "Pet Sematary" movie from 1989, the big screen adaptation of "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" (which you can't get in 4K anywhere else), and "Crawl." Plus, you'll get some stickers, a collectible pin, and a special issue of Fangoria magazine. How about that? (Ethan Anderton)
There are plenty of other scares in these other horror box sets out there, bringing together some spooky collections. Shout! Factory has an amazing Chucky box set with a ton of extra collectibles included with "Bride of Chucky," "Seed of Chucky," "Curse of Chucky," and "Cult of Chucky." Walmart has some SteelBook horror collections for the entire "Leprechaun" franchise and most of the "Saw" series. And Shout! Factory has a cool collection of all three movies in "The Ring" franchise." (Ethan Anderton)
Shows from the flickering box!
Space and Fantasy Television
Oh, the places you'll go ... if you're a fan of all things sci-fi and fantasy. Perhaps you'd like to explore an alternate history where the Soviet Union beat the United States in the Space Race with "For All Mankind." Or you might want to frequent the Wild Wild West that is the Outer Rim of the "Star Wars" universe in "The Mandalorian." But why stop there? You could also go adventuring through all of time and space with "Quantum Leap," watch mere mortals clash with angels in "His Dark Materials" or witness the Lord of Dreams squaring off against Lucifer in the deadliest battle of wits this side of "The Sword in the Stone" in "The Sandman." Or maybe you would like nothing more than to join the old gang from "The Next Generation" for one last rodeo in the final season of "Star Trek: Picard." Whatever your fancy, our sci-fi and fantasy section has got you covered. (This might even be the golden opportunity you've been waiting for to finally hook your friends and family onto "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds." They'll thank you for it!) (Sandy Schaefer)
- For All Mankind Season 1
- His Dark Materials Season 3
- La Brea Season 2
- The Mandalorian Season 1 (SteelBook) (December 12)
- The Mandalorian Season 2 (SteelBook) (December 12)
- Quantum Leap Season 1
- Sandman Season 1 (November 28)
- Star Trek: Picard The Final Season
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 1
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 (December 5)
Superheroes Return!
If 2023 taught us anything, it's that streaming is very much impermanent. Just because a show is made for a streaming service doesn't mean it will exist there forever. Luckily for superhero lovers out there, plenty of the biggest superhero shows on TV have made their way to Blu-ray and/or 4K Ultra HD, meaning you can own the craziness of "The Boys" season 3 or the origin of Batman's butler, Alfred, as only "Pennyworth" season 3 could tell it and watch them whenever you (or the superhero lover in your life) damn well pleases. Even Disney+ finally got away from the exclusivity game with "Loki" and "WandaVision" getting impressive SteelBook releases just in time for the holiday season. It was a big year for superheroes on the small screen for DC, Marvel, and beyond. These releases make all of that superhero action delightfully tangible. (Ryan Scott)
- The Boys Season 3
- The Flash Season 9
- Loki Season 1 (SteelBook)
- Pennyworth Season 3
- Titans Season 4
- WandaVision Season 1 (November 28)
Scares on the Small Screen
With what feels like an endless stream of film and television being churned out every year, chances are there were some great seasons of horror TV that you or your loved one may have missed. Fortunately, some of the year's best shows have physical releases available for the holiday season. When you own a hard copy ... there's no risk of the show disappearing mid-binge watch because a streamer has decided you've had enough. When you support physical media, you decide when you've had enough! The hit AMC series "Interview with the Vampire" season 1 is available so you can watch and, erm, pause as you please, and you can complete your decade-long support of "The Walking Dead" with season 11. Season 4 of the Shudder series "Creepshow" can be yours, as can season 2 of the delightfully demented "Chucky." And if you're one of those folks who never subscribed to Showtime but want to know what all of the "Yellowjackets" fuss is about season 2 is also available to catch up on as season 3 gets underway following the end of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. (BJ Colangelo)
- Chucky Season 2
- Creepshow Season 4
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 7
- Interview with the Vampire Season 1
- The Last of Us Season 1
- Mayfair Witches Season 1
- The Walking Dead Season 11
- The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 1
- Yellowjackets Season 2
A Bit of Drama
Who needs fantastical creatures and settings when few things are more entertaining to watch than everyday human drama? You can solve murder mysteries on the road with human lie detector Charlie Cale (Natasha Lyonne) on "Poker Face," or bust crooks on a Navajo reservation with upstanding Sheriff Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) on "Dark Winds" or famed Austin-based Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) on "Walker." Oh, wait, you're interested in drama (as in, with a capital "D")? Well, in that case, you should watch "The Crown" spill all the scolding hot tea on the Royals (they are British after all), or trace the various ups and downs of the Dutton family dynasty with "Yellowstone" and "1923." Or maybe you're all about the plight of the working class, in which case you might want to hang with criminal defense lawyer Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) in his Lincoln Navigator on "The Lincoln Lawyer" or navigate the modern L.A. sex worker industry with Julian Kaye (Jon Bernthal). Ordinary life is pretty complicated stuff, after all. (Sandy Schaefer)
- 1923 Season 1
- American Gigolo Season 1
- The Crown Season 5
- Dark Winds Season 2
- The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1
- Poker Face Season 1
- Walker Season 2
- Yellowstone Season 5 Part 1
Back in Action!
Are you a purveyor of dad shows and other television series that serve up loads of action without all of that dagnabbit superhero nonsense? Never fear, we've got you covered. You can catch up with the greying, square-jawed lawman that is Timothy Olyphant's Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens on the sequel series "Justified: City Primeval," or watch Sylvester Stallone (who's also doing a fine job making the silver-haired fox look work for him these days) get his mob boss on as Dwight Manfredi with Taylor Sheridan's crime drama "Tulsa King." Or maybe you're all about a good spy game, in which case you'll want to partake in Kiefer Sutherland's cloak-and-dagger antics as John Weir on "Rabbit Hole" or join John Krasinski's Jack Ryan as he faces off with enemies from both outside and within the CIA on "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan." Last, but not least, if you've been meaning to replace the "Peaky Blinders"-shaped hole in your heart with another period piece about the dealings of English lawbreakers, now's the time to check out "Gangs of London." (Sandy Schaefer)
- Gangs of London Season 2
- Justified: City Primeval Season 1
- Rabbit Hole Season 1
- Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3
- Tulsa King Season 1
A Little More Laughter
The holidays being what they are, everyone could do with a good laugh. But exactly what kind of laughs are you looking for? That depends in no small part on your sense of humor. If you're someone who laughs out loud at pure, unfiltered debauchery or people randomly killing one another (often on a whim), then you should spend some time with Elle Fanning's idealistic Catherine the Great and her gleefully unscrupulous husband Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) on "The Great." Or maybe that's a little too twisted and ribald for you and what you're really looking for is something you can feel more comfortable watching with your in-laws. In that case, you may want to go for the quirkier antics of Alan Tudyk's would-be alien invader on "Resident Alien" or catch up with Adam Devine's Bumper Allen as he packs up his dreams of music superstardom and heads off to Europe in "Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin." Or, if you want to keep things even more family-friendly, why not indulge in the investigations of everyone's favorite offbeat sleuth as he deals with criminals and his own obsessive-compulsive disorder, Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) on "Monk"? (Sandy Schaefer)
- The Great Season 1
- The Great Season 2
- Monk Season 1 (First Time on Blu-ray)
- Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin Season 1 (DVD Only)
- Resident Alien Season 2
All Sorts of Animation and Anime
Stocking up on physical media is the biggest lesson of the past few years. Before your loved one's favorite movie or show disappears from every streaming service unceremoniously, why not gift them with a physical copy they can actually keep forever and watch whenever they want? With "South Park" entangled in a messy lawsuit, there's never been a better time to buy the most recent couple of seasons of the long-running (and still excellent) cartoon. While Max continues to mess around with its library every week, you might want to ensure you own a physical copy of Genndy Tartakovsky's gory, silent masterpiece, "Primal." Or now that the generation-defying anime "Attack on Titan" has come to a close, it's time to build up those Blu-ray collections so you can re-watch the horror, the shocks, and the stunning animation whenever you want. (Rafael Motamayor)
- Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 2
- Harley Quinn Season 3
- The Looney Tunes Complete Platinum Collection
- Mickey & Friends: 10 Classic Shorts Vol. 2
- Primal Season 2
- Rick and Morty Season 6
- South Park Season 25
- South Park Season 26
- South Park: The Streaming Wars
- Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 3
Merry Christmas!
For the Christmas lover out there, you can fill your gift-wrapping time by watching all the holiday episodes from "The Office." After all, the best escape from your family might be watching the employees of Dunder-Mifflin deal with their own holiday conflicts, which might make your family seem tame by comparison. There's also the complete collection of the classic Rankin/Bass Christmas specials, including the beloved stop-motion animated "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town." (Ethan Anderton)
Small screen box sets too!
Make It So!
For the ultimate "Star Trek" fan, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better gift than "Star Trek: The Picard Legacy Collection." Focused on the legendary starship captain Jean Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) this limited edition box set includes every single episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," all of the movies featuring the "Next Generation" cast, from "Genertaions" to "Nemesis," and all three seasons of "Star Trek: Picard." There are also some cool bonuses, like coasters, a deck of cards, a collector magnet set, and an exclusive version of "The Wisdom of Picard." It'll set you back $200, but it's worth it with all those goodies. (Ethan Anderton)
More Sci-Fi and Horror
The vastness of space will never be contained, nor will all of our fears. But these new box sets will certainly try by collecting the complete series of shows like "Babylon 5" and "The Walking Dead." Plus, if you don't want that massive Picard collection above, but you're looking to complete the entire series run of "Star Trek: Picard," then that series is available by itself in high-definition. There's even a big "Doctor Who" box set featuring a variety of different Doctors across the years, as well as some collectible figures. (Ethan Anderton)
- Babylon 5: Complete Series (December 5)
- Doctor Who: Limited Edition Collector's Set
- The Event: The Complete Series
- The Expanse: The Complete Series
- Farscape: The Complete Series (25th Anniversary Edition)
- Star Trek: Picard: The Complete Series
- Station Eleven
- The Walking Dead: The Complete Collection
- Westworld: The Complete Series
A Little More Drama
Whether it's teenage romance and angst between James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson, and Katie Holmes from "Dawson's Creek" or the trials and tribulations of the Braverman family as Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Dax Shepard, and Erika Christensen, and more work through being parents, children, and siblings, you'll find plenty of drama in the complete series box sets of both of these shows on Blu-ray. (Ethan Anderton)
Complete Laugh Fests
No one can have too many laughs, and these box sets offer a variety of comedy tastes from over the decades. From the sitcom silliness of "ALF" and the classic laughs of bar life in "Cheers" to the inappropriate and irreverent antics of "South Park," there are plenty of snickers to be had with these comedy box sets. In fact, if that "ALF" box set sounds interesting, you might want to check out Shout! Factory's other limited edition offerings for the show, which feature a bunch of cool collectibles along with the box set. (Ethan Anderton)
- ALF: Complete Series (DVD)
- Cheers: The Complete Series
- Good Girls: The Complete Series
- Psych: The Complete Collection
- South Park: Seasons 21-25 (Blu-ray)
Heroic Box Sets
When a beloved show reaches its end is always a bittersweet thing. It's bitter that the show is over but it's worth celebrating that it happened in the first place. The other benefit of a show ending its run is that it can be collected, in its entirety, in the form of an impressive Blu-ray box set. This year, superhero fans have a lot to enjoy on that front. After nine impressive seasons, "The Flash" finally concluded its run on The CW, and all 184 episodes in one very impressive box set that can live on your media shelf forever. Batman fans also have something special to check out this year as the classic animated series "The Adventures of Batman" has finally been collected on Blu-ray. Plus, a streaming favorite in "Titans" has been collected on disc after concluding its four-season run, as has "Pennyworth." A little something for every DC fan. (Ryan Scott)
- The Adventures of Batman: The Complete Series
- The Flash: The Complete Series
- Pennyworth: The Complete Series
- Titans: The Complete Series
Classic Television
There's only a small collection of older TV shows getting proper box set treatments this year, but they're pretty hefty box sets. This "Columbo" box set from Kino Lorber collects all the episodes from the 1970s, as well as the 1968 Movie-of-the-Week "Prescription: Murder" and the 1971 Pilot "Ransom for a Dead Man." There were supposed to be commentaries, but some licensing issues resulted in those being taken away, sadly. But still, this is a cool box set. And if much older TV is your thing, then you can snag "The Adventures of Ozzy and Harriet" and "Leave It To Beaver." (Ethan Anderton)
- The Adventures of Ozzy and Harriet: The Complete Series (December 9)
- Columbo Seasons 1-7 (December 19)
- Leave It To Beaver: The Complete Series
Animation and Anime
There's something quite satisfying about box sets. Not only do you have access to an entire TV show or film series, but seeing the special care put into the box art, the bonus features available, or collectors' items that come with the box can be quite fun. This holiday season, why not give the gift of the box set to someone you appreciate? Beloved studio Aardman has finally placed all of "Shaun the Sheep" series, and all of "Wallace & Gromit" on two complete sets. "Duck Dodgers" is finally available as a complete series box set so you can experience one of the greatest parodies of all time. There is also a collector's edition of the beloved anime "Code Geass" full of cool physical mementos as well as short films and commercials about the show that are otherwise unavailable. (Rafael Motamayor)
- Code Geass: Collector's Edition Blu-ray Box Set
- Duck Dodgers: The Complete Series
- Gatchaman: The Complete Collection
- Rick and Morty Seasons 1-6
- Shaun the Sheep: The Complete Series (December 12)
- Wallace & Gromit: The Complete Cracking Collection
That's all for Part 1 of the 2023 /Film Holiday Gift Guide. Stay tuned for Part 2 and beyond throughout the rest of the week.