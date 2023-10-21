An Old Injury Made Indiana Jones' Whip A Bad Fit For Harrison Ford

Indiana Jones really only needs three things to truly be Indiana Jones. The first is obvious. He needs to be played by Harrison Ford. With his work over the course of five movies made across 42 years, few actors have paired with a character so beautifully to create a true cinematic character for the ages. The second is the fedora. No Indiana Jones silhouette is complete without that hat on his head. Not only does it just look good, but it is crucial to placing Jones within his early 20th century time period.

The third and final element that makes Indiana Jones who he is? The trusty bullwhip he has hitched to his waist. While so many adventure heroes have a knife, sword, or pistol at the ready, Indiana Jones' whip makes him stand completely apart from his ilk, and because it is such an unusual choice, anyone else who tries to give a whip to their character will just be standing in the shadow of Indiana Jones.

What's odd about the prevalence of the whip is that in "Raiders of the Lost Ark," he rarely uses it outside of the film's opening sequence, which of course features the whip-for-idol exchange with Alfred Molina's character. Other than that, his weapon of choice is usually a gun or simply just his fists. Whips are not the most practical instruments when it comes to being a weapon or just a tool. What they are able to do is very specific, and as it turns out, they are not the easiest things to handle. That was especially true for Ford, who quickly realized an old injury of his made cracking that bullwhip a little more difficult than he'd anticipated.