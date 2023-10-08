Harrison Ford Always Wanted Each Indiana Jones Movie To Have This Element

As far as actors who take complete ownership of their most famous roles go, you can't ask for someone more passionate and protective of a character than Harrison Ford with Dr. Jones. Through each and every film, it's readily apparent that he sought to put Indy in brand-new situations with unique obstacles that would give audiences an even greater appreciation of what makes our hero tick. From the peek into his more cynical and roguish bearing in the prequel "Temple of Doom" to his daddy issues in "The Last Crusade" to the well-intentioned reversal of that dynamic in "Crystal Skull," arguably each and every movie leading up to "Dial of Destiny" lived up to Ford's mandate.

As part of his lengthy answer later in the same interview, Ford went even further to explain his high ambitions for his swan song. You can practically sense the actor recalling that famous line about how, "It's not the years, honey. It's the mileage," which "Dial of Destiny" wryly called back to at one point in the film. But for Ford, he only ever wanted to leave the best possible mark on the fans and keep them invested in the character of Indiana Jones:

"I wanted these films to inspire people, to make them laugh, to make them cry. And so for me it's been just an unbelievable experience to have this opportunity. And the last one, I wanted to be about character. I wanted it to be about what it's like to be an older archeologist."

"Dial of Destiny" was generally embraced by fans (though it performed slightly less well at the box office), but at least Ford hung up the hat knowing he poured everything he had into one of his most beloved roles.