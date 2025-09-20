12 Canceled Comic Book Movies We're Glad Were Never Made

Superhero fans love nothing more than to live in what-if land. What if this comic book movie happened? What if this actor was actually cast as that character? Yet, among these endless possibilities, there are also a bunch of canceled comic book movies we're glad were never made. Why? Because all the signs pointed to them being awful.

"Oh, you have a crystal ball and can see into the future now, loser?" you may be asking. Actually, no. It's a case that based on the information available, and people linked to the productions, the chances of the projects being successful were minimal at best. If proven wrong, sure, the sole of a size 10 Nike Air sneaker would go down well with some ketchup and mustard as punishment.

Let's be real, though: Who ever asked for a "Multiple Man" movie starring James Franco? What about "Silver & Black," which sounds like the worst of "Madame Web" and "Morbius" all rolled into one? And doesn't the thought of Jack Black's "Green Lantern" send shivers down the spine that it could be more terrible than Ryan Reynold's movie? These aren't just films; they're threats to the sanctity of the comic book movie genre. So, let's take a look at all the bullets dodged over the years.