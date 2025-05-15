Jack Black's Canceled Green Lantern Movie Could Have Changed DC Forever

The Green Lantern is probably the best superhero to be named after a piece of camping equipment.

I jest, of course, but I think even the character's most die-hard fans would have to admit that the Green Lantern is a surreal concept. The character belongs to a corps of high-powered space police who said about the cosmos under the power of magical rings that glow with a green light. Green, it seems, is the physical manifestation of willpower, and the Green Lantern Corps are just suffused with it, allowing them to wield their rings as weapons. The rings allow them to manifest any object they can imagine, at least temporarily, constructed out of green light. There's more lore as well, but detailing every last bit of Green Lantern mythology would have us both punching our computer monitors in frustration.

Nevertheless, the Green Lantern, in all his iterations, has remained a consistent part of DC Comics lore since his modern inception in 1959. He is usually a big part of superhero team-ups, even if he is behind Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, Cyborg, and the Flash on the Justice League roster.

It seems that a comedic film about the Green Lantern might be appropriate, as a real-life version of the character would likely have to repeatedly explain his powers to people. He's weird and confusing, and one might be able to — if we're to allow our superheroes to be treated with a little irreverence — picture an eternally frustrated, somewhat buffoonish version of the character. Purist Green Lantern fans would hate that, but perhaps a mass audience would respond?

That, at least, was the hope of Robert Smigel and Jack Black who, back in 2006, penned a comedy draft of "Green Lantern" for Warner Bros., replete with satire and gleeful disrespect for the character. /Film covered that script a few years back, based on a 2011 interview with Vanity Fair. Fans, it seems (according to Den of Geek), ultimately put the kibosh on the film, thinking it wasn't reverent enough.