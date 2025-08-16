In Marvel and DC Comics, superhero teams are a dime a dozen, but who's the best? That, my friends, is in the eye of the beholder. While seasoned comics lovers may vigorously debate the merits and demerits of the Justice League and Avengers, there's bound to be at least one person who'll proclaim their undying love for Alpha Flight and argue why Canada's finest deserves top honor and a Marvel movie. Yes, Sasquatch and Puck rule as characters, but let's not get ahead of ourselves with Alpha Flight here.

Truth be told, it's easy to pick out the 10 best teams from both universes. The issue is ranking them, since there's hardly anything between the groups. They're all powerful and competent enough at dishing out knuckle sandwiches to baddies, so it often comes down to percentages about deciding who moves ahead or stays behind. You need to consider how well the members work together as a team, what type of threats they have overcome, and their overall influence in pop culture. Expectedly, we should all be able to agree on the top two choices here, though there might be a difference of opinion about the final order in which they appear. With that said, it's all good — and any disagreements can be settled by playing several rounds of "Marvel vs. Capcom" or "Injustice: Gods Among Us."

So, comic book fans, let's get down to business, shall we? Here are the 10 best superhero teams from Marvel and DC Comics, ranked.