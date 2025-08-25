10 Best Movies Under 90 Minutes

In our humble opinion, the optimal runtime of a movie is 90 minutes. The vast majority of stories put to celluloid can be set up, explored, and satisfactorily concluded in a tight hour and a half if in the hands of an astute director and a sharp screenwriter. There are exceptions of course: Christopher Nolan's big winner at the 96th Academy Awards, "Oppenheimer," clocked in at an impressive 180 minutes, and I would argue that every minute held its own necessary purpose.

Notwithstanding the Nolans of the world, though, a great 90-minute movie finds that sweet spot where entertainment and intrigue meets our ever waning attention spans. These movies can be found across any genre — come in hot with the laughs, thrills, and scares, and get out just as quickly — and given the economical nature of 90 minutes, the runtime itself can serve as a narrative device for films that work in real-time.

To celebrate the 90-minute feature (and to give our attention spans a break from the ever-expansive awards fodder), we've compiled a list of the 10 best movies that hit the sub-90 mark with offerings from around the world and across a variety of genres. Here are the best movies under 90 minutes.