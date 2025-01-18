The Correct Order To Watch The Before Movies With Ethan Hawke & Julie Delpy

After spending a full night and early morning together in Vienna in "Before Sunrise," Jesse and Céline are forced to part ways as Céline has to head back to Paris to see her grandmother (and return to school), but the two make a pact and decide to meet each other at the same train station in Vienna in six months' time. Unfortunately, as we learn in "Before Sunset," this doesn't happen; in the 2004 sequel, we meet up with Jesse and Céline again in Paris, as the former does a reading of his latest book at the city's famous bookstore Shakespeare & Co. and Céline, living in Paris, attends the reading (much to Jesse's surprise). (Also, the book in question, "This Time," is about their night in Vienna.) As the two former lovers explore a different European capital, the audience learns that Céline stood Jesse up all those years ago, and that he was waiting in Vienna for her — even though he lies at first and says he didn't either. (Céline's grandmother passed away, forcing her to stay in Paris.)

Despite the fact that Jesse is married and has a child and Céline is dating a journalist in Paris, the bond between the two is as strong as ever, and when it comes time for Jesse to head to the airport and fly back to America, he finds himself at Céline's apartment instead. The two make no moves towards the airport, proving that nine years after their first meeting, Jesse and Céline's connection is unstoppable. In keeping with the nine years between "Before Sunrise" and "Before Sunset," the third film, "Before Midnight," was also shot and takes place nine years after the preceding entry in the trilogy.