How An Unexpected Akira Kurosawa Classic Influenced Ahsoka

There would be no "Star Wars" without Akira Kurosawa. The fabled Japanese filmmaker was a massive influence on creator George Lucas and his vision for a galaxy far, far away, with his period adventures "Seven Samurai" and especially "The Hidden Fortress" informing so much of the Jedi's aesthetics and philosophy, as well as the plot and characters of "A New Hope." Creatives on more recent "Star Wars" projects have only continued to mine inspiration from Kurosawa's oeuvre, with Rian Johnson drawing pretty explicitly from the director's classic "Rashomon" for the perspective-shifting flashbacks to Luke Skywalker's confrontation with his nephew Ben Solo in "The Last Jedi."

For "Ahsoka," a spinoff of "The Mandalorian" and live-action sequel to his animated series "Star Wars Rebels," creator Dave Filoni — who's since been promoted to chief creative officer of Lucasfilm — looked to another Kurosawa film entirely for the show's most fantastical outing yet. During season 1, episode 5, titled "Shadow Warrior," the titular ex-Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) seemingly finds herself in the World Between Worlds, a mythical plane beyond the physical world and the Netherworld of the Force. Upon coming face-to-face with the specter of her old mentor, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), Ahsoka suddenly begins tumbling through memories of her experiences fighting alongside Anakin as a teenager during the Clone Wars.

As much as Ahsoka's (quite literally) foggy memories bring to mind the foggy forest and hills from Kurosawa's "Macbeth"-inspired "Throne of Blood," it was actually the filmmaker's 1980 historical epic "Kagemusha" that Filoni (who both wrote and directed "Shadow Warrior") and the episode's cinematographer, Quyen Tran, used as a point of reference. "That called for a lot of color and was dreamy and something new in look," Tran explained, speaking to the International Cinematographers Guild Magazine for its January 2024 edition.