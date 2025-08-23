It's the House of Mouse — Mickey, to be precise. It's a global multimedia juggernaut, giving us everything from movies to theme parks. It owns every single intellectual property you enjoy, from every iconic cartoon to "Star Wars" to Marvel and more. It's Disney, the most famous studio in the world. And when they put something new out, it's worth paying attention to.

In the year of our Lord 2025, Disney has released "Captain America: Brave New World," "Snow White," "Thunderbolts*," "Lilo & Stitch," "Elio," "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," and "Freakier Friday," with the sure-to-make-a-billion-dollars "Zootopia 2" to come in November (and that's not including films released under labels like 20th Century Studios or Searchlight Pictures). That's ... a lot of stuff.

But there's still more to come! And whether you're a full-fledged Disney adult, someone who needs stuff to show their kid, or just interested in the biggest movie studio's next projects, we've got 10 upcoming Disney movies you need to watch out for.