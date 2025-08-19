15 Best Movies Like Jurassic Park

"An adventure 65 million years in the making ..." says the tagline on the poster for Steven Spielberg's "Jurassic Park." And for once, the ads don't lie. Decades later, this groundbreaking dinosaur adventure remains a masterclass in blockbuster filmmaking, with enough power, thrills, and wit to rival — and in many ways surpass — modern summer blockbusters, including the franchise's latest, "Jurassic World: Rebirth." (Hint: they should've stopped after one.)

Spielberg helms "Jurassic Park" with the same class and grace as his more serious pictures. Sure, it only goes about a foot deep in terms of its story and characters — played by Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum — but there's a sense of wonder percolating throughout, and plenty of weight given to the extravagant action scenes. Grown men practically weep at the sight of a Triceratops, and when a Tyrannosaurus rex attacks, its victims are paralyzed by terror and amazement.

Few directors combine visceral horror with family-friendly adventure like Spielberg, though several have tried and come pretty darn close. What can we say? Life finds a way. Here are 15 of the best movies like "Jurassic Park."