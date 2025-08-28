Superheroes come and go, yet Batman and Superman continue to stand tall atop the list of popular superheroes as enduring figures of pop culture. We've already discussed Batman's greatest adventures, and touched on the best and worst Superman movies, but there are plenty of reasons this dynamic duo continues to enchant comic book fans around the world in practically every medium — including James Gunn's 2025 "Superman" movie.

Perhaps it's their tragic backstories, as each lost their parents at a very young age and was forced to traverse the world under the watchful eye of an adopted guardian. Or maybe we adore their earnest heroics, which often see them standing up for the little guy or openly rebelling against the establishment. Or maybe we just have a hidden admiration for black and blue spandex.

At any rate, it's hard to find a better set of characters, particularly when they join forces. Together, Superman and Batman form a perfect one-two punch of brawn and brain, making them nearly impossible to beat. Need proof? Check out the 10 best times Batman and Superman teamed up, ranked. Up, up, and away we go!