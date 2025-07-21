DC Comics isn't just about the comics. Apart from the movies, series, figurines, and other merch, there have also been many video games based on the world of DC. Some of the titles have been largely shaped by the films or television series of the time, but there's also more than a few that were originally made just as games then spun out into other media. Look at how the director from "Blue Beetle" took direct inspiration from the "Injustice" video games for the character design.

Now, it would be all too easy to write a list featuring only the "Batman: Arkham" games — because they were that good, weren't they? — but there's no fun and fairness in that. So, what we have done is to take our personal preference as gamers and blend that with Metacritic scores to find the best of the best when it comes to DC video games. Yeah, there will be raging debates about why one title is here, another isn't, and the overall ranking, but that's the beauty of fandom — no one is ever wrong, since it's all a celebration of what we love.

Here are the 12 best video games based on DC Comics, ranked.