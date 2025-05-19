The Worst Video Game Of All Time Brought A Beloved Superhero To A New Low

The 1990s really was one of the best times for kids' animation, especially when it came to superheroes. From "X-Men: The Animated Series" and "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" on the Marvel side to "Batman: The Animated Series" on the DC side, kids were spoiled for choice when it came to quality animated superhero programming. Part of what bound these shows together was a mature sensibility that treated their young audiences as if they were not just able to understand more adult storylines and themes but actually wanted those things in their shows (even if toy sales did dictate the first season of "Spider-Man: The Animated Series").

Naturally, after "Batman: The Animated Series" proved to be the definitive depiction of the Dark Knight for an entire generation, Warner Bros. was keen to repeat that success. So, the company quickly put "Superman: The Animated Series" into production, with "Batman: TAS" co-creator Bruce Timm overseeing the show. It resulted in a series that, while it isn't quite as celebrated as its Batman counterpart, remains one of the best on-screen iterations of Superman and his world. Like the other shows of the time, it came with a darker tone than you might expect from a kids' cartoon, along with the timeless setting and Art Deco-inspired design language of "Batman: TAS." All of this combined to make yet another great '90s superhero cartoon.

Before "Superman: TAS" even debuted, one enterprising video game executive could see the potential in the show and set out to secure the rights to the video game adaptation. Lamentably, the resulting game didn't even come close to matching the success of the TV series, to the extent that "Superman: The New Superman Adventures," or "Superman 64" as it became known among Nintendo 64 owners, has gone down as one of the worst video games in history. But the reason for this failure isn't quite as simple as the developers dropping the ball. The history of "Superman: The New Superman Adventures" reveals a fraught development process that shows how differences between creatives and licensors can have disastrous effects.