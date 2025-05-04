A Steven Spielberg Classic Gave Rise To The Worst Video Game In History

Wonder is at the core of a good Steven Spielberg movie, and "E.T." is a prime example, perfectly capturing the unrestrained wonder that we're capable of feeling as children, and encapsulating it in a heartfelt story that is as technically impressive as it is touching. The video game, however, not only failed to match the wonder of the movie, it quickly became known as the worst video game ever made (a reputation it holds to this day) and is one of the biggest commercial failures in video game history. It didn't help that Atari fell on hard times right around the time "E.T." debuted, which means a narrative formed that the game single-handedly brought the video game industry to its knees. That is, of course, not accurate, but it's far from the only spurious element at play in the game's troubled legacy. Following its release, an urban legend sprang up that Atari buried all their unsold "E.T." cartridges in a landfill. This turned out to be partly true, when in 2014 investigators found the buried cartridges, though only some of the almost 800,000 games were "E.T." and it turned out that Atari was just burying unused stock after the closure of its Texas manufacturing plant.

Still, there's no doubt the "E.T." game would have benefitted from following Spielberg's "Pac Man" emulation idea. The adaptation is not remembered fondly, and it's not too hard to see why. Part of the problem was the way in which the game used a "wraparound" level design that saw users, playing as the titular extra-terrestrial, start on one screen before traveling through several others only to wind up back where they began. The levels were also dotted with little pits into which E.T. could, and very often did, plummet. All of which is frustrating, but according to Warshaw, that was at least partly the plan. "There's a difference between frustration and disorientation," he told NPR. "Video games are all about frustration. It's okay to frustrate a user. In fact, it's important to frustrate a user. But you don't want to disorient the user."

Sadly, that's exactly what "E.T." did. Critics weren't too impressed, but as Gamehistory points out, the game's notorious reputation isn't entirely indicative of its actual quality or the tenor of the contemporaneous reviews. The site actually gathered several reviews from the time period and found that critics were lukewarm at worst, and neutral at best. Still, Softline readers voted the game the second-worst Atari program of 1983 and modern critics have been much harsher on the "E.T." leading it to become known as the worst video game adaptation ever — though the legendarily bad "Demolition Man" video game or the mess that was the "Gilligan's Island" video game surely have strong claims to that unenviable title.