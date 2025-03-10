Sylvester Stallone Starred In A Legendarily Bad Video Game Based On One Of His Hits

By 1993, Sylvester Stallone's career was in a precarious place. The "Rocky" and "Rambo" star hadn't yet reached the stage where he could be described as washed up — a point he arguably reached by the early 2000s before reviving his career with the excellent "Rocky Balboa." But the early '90s were a tricky time for Stallone. His last "Rambo" movie, 1988's "Rambo III" had failed to make as much as its predecessor and his last "Rocky" movie, 1990's "Rocky V" was a historic low point for the franchise that originally made Sly a star. Once Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into starring in the 1992 flop "Stop! Or my Mom will Shoot," the man's career was in serious jeopardy.

In 1993, however, Stallone had somewhat of a mini comeback, starting with mountain climbing action thriller "Cliffhanger," which was not only a commercial success but managed to impress enough critics that it seemed Sly's action career might just be getting back on track. Indeed, "Cliffhanger" remains one of Stallone's best movies to this day. The "Rocky" star followed that up with a movie that doesn't quite enjoy the same legacy, but which has developed a sort of cult following in the years since its release.

"Demolition Man" was a box office success, bringing in $159 million on a budget that started at $45 million but which ballooned to $77 million by the time the troubled production wrapped up. Still, it made a decent chunk of change, and though critics weren't quite as complimentary as they were for "Cliffhanger," the movie was a solid entry in what was becoming a shaky filmography for Stallone. Solid enough to warrant a slew of licensed video games being produced? Maybe. But one particular video game adaptation of the film didn't do much to help the movie's legacy — which is why it's a good thing that nobody remembers the ill-fated "Demolition Man" 3DO game.