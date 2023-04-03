Blue Beetle's Director Took Direct Inspiration From The Injustice Video Games

DC is hoping to turn a lot of moviegoers into fans with a slightly lesser-known character this summer when "Blue Beetle" hits theaters. But it's not like nobody knows who this superhero is, as he has had a presence in the comics, animated shows, and — more to the point — the games for quite some time. To that end, the director of the upcoming film, Angel Manuel Soto, took direct inspiration for the hero's costume from the "Injustice" video games.

/Film's Jenna Busch was recently on hand for a "Blue Beetle" trailer premiere event. During the proceedings, Soto was asked about the character's costume in the film, which certainly looks a bit like the costume players are familiar with from the series of very popular fighting games. Soto did not deny that he took inspiration from the games and, moreover, revealed that Blue Beetle was his favorite character to play as:

"Yeah, of course [there are specific aspects to the suit that we pulled from the Injustice games]. It's my favorite character in 'Injustice,' and his combos are pretty f***ing awesome. So we really took [it] to heart ... People that play 'Injustice' are going to be happy, let's put it that way."

"Injustice: Gods Among Us" was originally released in 2013, with "Injustice 2" (seen below) following in 2017. Both games were incredibly popular, topping the sales charts upon release and selling hundreds of thousands of copies.