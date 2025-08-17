10 Best David Corenswet Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When head of DC Studios James Gunn announced that David Corenswet had been selected to play Superman, launching a new cinematic universe in a bid to compete with Marvel, it seemed as though the actor had been plucked from obscurity. Maybe even harvested on a farm where they grow movie stars who look perfectly suited to play superheroes, like Chris Evans as Captain America and Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark before him — who knows? But although Corenswet was hardly a household name at the time, he had a respectable number of credits on his resume, proving that he had both the talent and the screen presence to do justice to the character.

From serious HBO dramas and unnerving horror films to Ryan Murphy Netflix series and warm-hearted romantic comedies, Corenswet has demonstrated an impressive range for someone who is still making his mark on the industry. And although not all of his projects were created equal, there are plenty of films and television shows within his filmography that are worth a watch.

If you just saw the new "Superman" and are eager to see more of Corenswet's career, look no further than his best movies and TV shows, which we've assembled below.