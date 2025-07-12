Before Superman, David Corenswet Made His Debut In A Thriller Streaming On Prime Video

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A fun piece of trivia about actor David Corenswet: his maternal grandfather is Edward Packard, the creator of the popular "Choose Your Own Adventure" books.

Corenswet was recently thrust into the public eye when he was cast as Clark Kent in James Gunn's new superhero flick "Superman." The 32-year-old actor, however, has been acting since he was a child, having appeared in various stage productions as early as age nine. He acted throughout his teen years and eventually attended Juilliard, where he graduated with a BFA. Corenswet also dabbled in writing and directing, having helmed and starred in a short film called "Following Chase" in 2011, and co-wrote and produced the online comedy show "Moe & Jerryweather" in 2014. Two years later, he starred in an unpurchased pilot for a TV series called "The Tap," directed by Rob Reiner. He was in an episode of "Elementary," he was in an episode of "House of Cards," he was in an episode of "Instinct." Corenswet, like many actors before him, spent a long time paying his dues. As the old cliché goes, it took him years to become an overnight success.

In 2018, Corenswet landed what was, up to that point, his largest job yet. Well, large in his amount of screentime. It wasn't really high-profile. Corenswet was cast as the lead character in a low-budget melodrama called "Affairs of State," wherein he acted opposite Mimi Rogers, Adrien Grenier, Grace Victoria Cox, and Thora Birch. The film didn't open very wide and wasn't hugely well-advertised, but some may remember it sneaking into certain theaters in Los Angeles. It was, however, Corenswet's first feature film, and it was a coup that he was asked to play the lead. He was also asked to play a caddish character, so he had his work cut out for him.