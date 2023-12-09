Mia Goth Has A Mind-Bending Theory About Pearl's Projectionist

Ti West's 2022 horror film "Pearl" takes place in 1918 in a particularly remote region of Texas. Pearl (Mia Goth) lives on a secluded farm with her cold and abusive mother (Tandi Wright) and her paralyzed father (Matthew Sunderland) who requires constant care. Pearl longs for escape, seeing her farm-bound home as the ultimate prison. She can only taste the world of the big city's glamor through glimpses of silent movies she's able to catch at the miles-away movie house. Pearl's mother berates her for wasting money on movies, and Pearl is often punished for seeing them, but it's all she can dream about. Pearl's dreams of escape are encouraged by the theater's kindly projectionist (David Corenswet), who lets her in the movies for free. Pearl is also incredibly sexually repressed and begins having a brief, secret affair with the projectionist. The two of them watch the 1915 film "A Free Ride," said to be the earliest existing pornographic movie in America.

The projectionist only ever shares the screen with Pearl, and there is a weird, plasticine, ethereal quality to his presence in the movie. Movie theater projector booths are notoriously eerie places, designed to stay dark and to keep sunlight out at all costs. One can never know what time it is in a booth. In "Pearl," director West gives his booth a haunted house quality. It is a fantasy realm where Pearl finds solace and a place to express herself openly.

But is it real? Mia Goth thinks it may not be. In a 2022 interview with Cinerama, Goth theorizes that the projectionist may be, well, a projection. He may be a hallucination or perhaps just a fantasy, a human-shaped manifestation of Pearl's loneliness and fantasies of glamour.