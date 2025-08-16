15 Times Marvel Blatantly Copied DC Comics

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are only so many original ideas. Anyone trying to come up with a new screenplay or write a song will likely find that whatever they come up with has been done plenty of times in the past. True ingenuity is tough to come by, and parallel thinking is more common than you might expect. But that doesn't mean our eyebrows don't raise when two characters from rival comic book companies seem awfully similar.

Marvel and DC have been the top two in the comic book business for decades. Each one has a roster of heroes and villains that have inspired countless cartoons and live-action films. Of course, they share writers and artists, so it's a friendly rivalry if nothing else. And sometimes it really does feel like one has ripped off the other, like when Marvel introduced its hero team-up just a few years after DC did. To be clear, in many of these cases, there's no hard evidence that outright plagiarism took place. But it really does feel like there are ample cases where Marvel blatantly copied a character who originated at DC.