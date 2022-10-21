The Best Character In Black Adam Isn't Black Adam

This post contains spoilers for "Black Adam."

"Black Adam" is finally in theaters. While it's still up in the air whether it changes the hierarchy of power, what isn't in question is how much it expands the world of the DC Extended Universe. "Black Adam" is an origin story for the antihero played by Dwayne Johnson, but the film also features the Justice Society of America in a significant supporting role. This big-screen iteration of the team is a mix of members from different versions of the JSA in the comics, allowing for a diverse set of young and old heroes. While they each more or less get a fun moment to shine in the film, one character ends up not just being the best JSA character but the best character in "Black Adam" as a whole.

Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate is a genuinely great character whose arc in the film is so compelling, and when you pair that with a powerset that lends itself to creative action scenes, you get what is undoubtedly the best character in "Black Adam." While you would think that the titular character would be the best in the movie, several vital scenes make Brosnan's Doctor Fate a much more engaging character.