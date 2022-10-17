Black Adam's Aldis Hodge Wanted Hawkman's Fighting Style To Reflect That He's Been 'Fighting For Ages' [Exclusive]

The character of Hawkman is one that, despite being a staple of DC Comics since 1940, has surprisingly been underutilized in live-action media. Sure, he's appeared on "Smallville" and "Legends of Tomorrow," but compared to other mainstay DC heroes, the archeologist known as Carter Hall hasn't had as many appearances outside of comics and animation.

However, that might change soon, as Hawkman is finally being introduced to the DC Extended Universe in "Black Adam." Portrayed by "One Night in Miami" star Aldis Hodge, this version of the character is one that has been a superhero for a while, even leading the Justice Society of America in its fight for the greater good. With that experience under his belt, it would make sense for Hawkman to fight like he's a seasoned pro. In a recent interview with /Film's Jenna Busch, Hodge discussed his approach to crafting his character's fighting style alongside fight coordinator Chris Brewster.

"I talked to Chris, and I said 'Look, I have an idea in my head,'" he recalled. "'I wanted to put these styles together, so we can take some of the principles from each foundation and create a style for Hawkman to represent the fact that he's been fighting for ages.'"