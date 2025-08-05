The 15 Best Cartoon Duos Of All Time, Ranked
If animation has taught us anything, it's that life is best lived in pairs. Cartoon duos are all the rage, enriching the shows with a whole lot more fun and excitement for the viewers. Seriously, imagine if Tom didn't have Jerry — what would he do for an entire episode? Probably nap like most cats or bemoan the stretch of time in between meals. In the same vein, what if Wile E. Coyote didn't fancy a Road Runner feast? Poor coyote would be working in tech and making products that only half work –- think "The Office" but following around Acme employees.
So, much like shoes, the best cartoon characters come in pairs. Let's take a look at the best of the best and talk about why they're as seminal as they are. There's no real scientific method here, and it's mostly about how important the characters have become in pop culture. However, just know that we defined duos as pairs that can't be seen (or are at least rarely seen) without the other. For example, Batman and Robin could be listed here, but you can have Batman without Robin. Same as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. It's possible and even likely to have one without the other, so we didn't count characters like that here.
Having said that, honorable mentions to Bebop and Rocksteady from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," Jake "Razor" Clawson and Chance "T-Bone" Furlong from "Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron," Patty and Selma Bouvier from "The Simpsons," and Finn and Jake from "Adventure Time." But these are the best cartoon duos of all time.
15. Ren and Stimpy
Let's address the elephant in the room here: A dark cloud hangs over "The Ren & Stimpy Show" because of serious allegations leveled against creator John K., aka John Kricfalusi. There's no denying, though, that the show — one of the original Nicktoons — made a splash on pop culture. The distinct art style and dark humor of the unhinged Chihuahua known as Ren and goofy but loveable Manx called Stimpy turned into the talk of the '90s, especially because of how unpredictable the program and characters could be. After friction with Nickelodeon, due to the adult nature of the animated series, Kricfalusi departed after the second season, though "The Ren & Stimpy Show" continued for three more seasons thereafter.
In the early 2000s, Kricfalusi attempted an adult revival titled "Ren & Stimpy 'Adult Party Cartoon'," but that flopped spectacularly. There have been talks of a reboot of "The Ren & Stimpy Show" — without Kricfalusi's involvement — which may go a long way in rehabilitating Ren and Stimpy's reputation after the controversy. It's the least the characters deserve, because they were an original and important cartoon duo of the '90s.
14. Phineas and Ferb
If you think about two characters who embody the spirit of summertime, look no further than Phineas and Ferb. The two stepbrothers decide to make the most of their summer holidays and create the biggest and boldest adventures for themselves and their pals — much to the chagrin of their sister, Candace, who tries to be the fun police and expose their plans. Boo! Hiss!
The original "Phineas and Ferb" animated series ran for four seasons from 2007 to 2015, culminating in movies, games, merch, and even live tours. In the 2020s, Phineas and Ferb returned for more animated seasons, restoring some semblance of peace and order to the world. Unquestionably, there's something special and nostalgic about these two stepsiblings, as they remind everyone about the magic of summer and the endless possibilities. It's almost as if we get to live vicariously through them, remembering a time when bills and responsibilities were foreign concepts, a time when we were young and free.
13. Beavis and Butt-Head
Created by Mike Judge, "Beavis and Butt-Head" embodied the MTV generation of the '90s. These two teenage numbskulls chuckled and bumbled their way through providing satirical commentaries of music videos and embarked on seemingly mundane everyday adventures. Yet, they almost always invited disaster out of boredom, horniness, or plain stupidity. Let's just say these are two walking red flags you would want to avoid if you met them in real life.
At their peak, Beavis and Butt-Head received their own merch, video games, and even a full-length animated feature film titled "Beavis and Butt-Head Do America." Their popularity waned before the turn of the new millennium, but even if they might disappear from the public eye from time to time, they inevitably return — like two gnats ready to discover new ways to annoy the world around them. How can anyone explain this nonsensical phenomenon? You can't. Maybe the Great Cornholio holds all the answers, but you would need to give him TP for his bunghole to find out.
12. Dick Dastardly and Muttley
"Wacky Races" features a motley crew of characters trying to win races in each episode. Yet, none of them are quite as entertaining or mischievous as Dick Dastardly and his canine companion, Muttley. Much like his name implies, Dastardly loves to bend the rules to his own benefit, doing everything in his power to sabotage the other racers. He employs the help of Muttley for these outrageous schemes, but yeah, the scruffy dog is no good at execution. Instead, his most notable contribution is his wheezy laugh, mostly aimed at Dastardly's misfortunes. Drat, and double drat!
Dastardly and Muttley proved to be the standout characters of "Wacky Races," even receiving their own spin-off show titled "Dastardly and Muttley in Their Flying Machines." Expectedly, they continue to plot and plan — to catch a pigeon this time — but only trip themselves up in the end. The cartoon duo continued to pop up in Hanna-Barbera productions since then, slowly but surely confirming their place as the best goofball villains of this universe. Honestly, try to think of them without mimicking Muttley's laugh at a point — it's impossible.
11. Timon and Pumbaa
What's there not to love about "The Lion King" duo Timon and Pumbaa? The mouthy meerkat and flatulent warthog live a carefree life that's all about the vibes and good times, also known as "hakuna matata." Heck, these two pals are even kind enough to bring Simba into their hedonistic slice of paradise — sure, it helps that he's a lion and can protect them from larger threats, but they still like him, right? Funny, relatable, and loyal to the end, Timon and Pumbaa are the type of friends everyone wishes they had.
While they are supporting characters in "The Lion King," making it one of Disney's best, they have gone on to become MVPs of the franchise, eclipsing other characters in the totem pole of relevancy. You'll struggle to find anything "Lion King"-related that doesn't include them in some way — seriously, look at how they are shoehorned into "Mufasa: The Lion King" so that audiences aren't disappointed by their absence. Yes, "The Lion King" remains about Simba's family and legacy, but it would be that much poorer without the playful personalities of Timon and Pumbaa.
10. Lilo and Stitch
As an agent of chaos, Stitch feels like a Jack Russell hooked up to an energy drink drip, never having a stop or pause button. He's mischievous, strong, and aggressive, getting up to nonsense whenever he can, because that was what he was born to do. When Stitch meets Lilo Pelekai, he reacts in the expected manner. Despite this initial wobble, the pair quickly strike up a heartfelt friendship based on trust and respect. Stitch starts to shed his darker side over time, finding solace in his relationship with Lilo. Yeah, they still bicker on occasion, but they're the best of pals — and nothing could ever tear them apart.
There have been a number of "Lilo & Stitch" movies, including a live-action film that rocketed to over $1 billion at the box office. This leaves no doubt that Lilo and Stitch continue to be a fan-favorite pairing among the audience. Maybe they connect with us because their bond is a welcome reminder of the relationship we have with our pets and how animals transform from strangers to family.
9. Rick and Morty
The reckless and nihilistic Rick Sanchez puts his apprehensive grandson, Morty Smith, through a lot in Adult Swim's creatively unhinged animated series "Rick & Morty." The pair traverse the universe and alternate dimensions, facing extraterrestrials, variants of themselves, and a plethora of other monumental threats, all because Rick drags Morty along on his scientific (mis)adventures. Yeah, the viewer finds out a lot about the family drama and Rick's propensity for world-ending events, but there's a sweet quality — hidden deep under all the jokes and extraordinary cynicism — about the cherished bond between a grandfather and grandson.
In relatively no time, Rick and Morty entrenched themselves in pop culture, building up a fanbase to rival other famous animated series like "South Park" and "The Simpsons." You can't even take a walk around the block without spotting someone wearing a "Rick & Morty" t-shirt or mentioning something about getting schwifty. It's remarkable to think that this cartoon duo has already been around for over a decade now, but it doesn't even feel like they have hit their peak yet.
8. Woody and Buzz Lightyear
It's interesting to look back at how Woody and Buzz Lightyear treated each other the first installment of the "Toy Story" franchise. At the time, Woody reacted in a jealous rage after Buzz became Andy's favorite toy. It kickstarted a heated rivalry between the pair, but after sharing trials and tribulations, they come to respect each other and build a long-lasting friendship. As Andy grows up, Woody and Buzz learn to rely on each other more, coming to terms with the fact that Andy has matured and may no longer play with them, so they need to embrace the unknown.
Woody and Buzz's journey tugs on the heartstrings, as you witness the circle of life from a toy perspective. There's a sense of melancholy but understanding — nothing is meant to last forever, especially not childhood. Yet, these two pals lean on each other as the story progresses. Neither of them know how to navigate all the changes, but they do the best they can. It's tough to think about how they would manage this transition without each other.
7. Chip and Dale
Initially, Disney debuted Chip and Dale in their shorts. The chipmunks would try to secure or store food, then shenanigans would unfold — you know the drill here. Yet, the nutty pair achieved superstardom decades later, after starring in the animated series "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers" — one of the best cartoons of the 1980s — where they feature as detectives and solve crimes with the rest of their team. How can anyone not fall in love with Chip, who dresses up like Indiana Jones, and Dale, who steals Thomas Magnum's wardrobe?
What's fascinating about Chip and Dale is how they're two different personalities but seemingly make it work. Chip is the more level-headed and logical of the pair, while Dale prefers to make jokes and doesn't take life too seriously. Of course, they clash every so often over the correct course of action, but they realize that they're stronger together than apart — a key theme that gets explored in the superb live-action-animated hybrid 2022 film "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers."
6. Sylvester and Tweety
Cats and birds are mortal enemies, though it often doesn't end well for a bird if a cat catches it. In the case of Sylvester and Tweety, their primal nature acts as the premise for their antagonistic relationship. Sylvester wants to eat Tweety, while the yellow canary does everything possible to stay out of the clutches of the lisping black and white feline. They often live in the same house, so it complicates the matter further as Sylvester sneaks around and tries to figure out new ways to get Tweety into his stomach. In certain instances, Granny, Hector the bulldog, or others step up and protect Tweety from Sylvester.
There have been times when Sylvester and Tweety have had to put their hostilities aside and team up for the greater good, but it only lasts momentarily as Sylvester's cravings take over. For fans, it never gets old to see Sylvester exclaiming, "Sufferin' succotash," as he hilariously fails in his plan to eat Tweety. Sure, these two loony toons are foes, but they're pure comedy together.
5. Pinky and the Brain
What do Pinky and the Brain do every night? The same thing they do every night: try to take over the world (and fail). Truth be told, when we look at the state of the world today, maybe it wouldn't be such a bad idea to have these two mice call the shots. Introduced as part of the "Animaniacs" cast, then receiving their own spin-off show, Pinky and the Brain are a typical odd couple pairing. The bonkers Pinky dances to the peculiar beat of his own drum, while the genius Brain concocts intricate and convoluted plans for world domination. That said, several episodes have shown us that Pinky might be some kind of savant, possessing a unique level of intelligence that everyone underestimates.
Watching their plans unfurl provides countless laughs. While Brain blames Pinky for when everything falls apart, he's equally culpable for the screw-ups. These two are never short on comedy. To this day, whenever Brain pulls out the human suit for an act of deception, it's one of the best skits on television. It's almost absurd how he fools everyone with this attire, even when his head remains its regular mousey size.
4. Mario and Luigi
While the goomba-stomping plumbers Mario and Luigi were introduced in Nintendo's video game world, they made the shift to animation rather swiftly, debuting in 1986's anime "Super Mario Bros.: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach!" before receiving a couple of series in the late '80s and early '90s. Of course, this journey culminated in 2023's "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" that hit a gobsmacking $1 billion at the global box office.
But why are these two mustached dungaree-wearing plumbers so popular? That's easy to answer. It's because they display unabashed brotherly love for one another and prove to be relatable. They recognize that they're out of their depth in terms of dealing with unknown quantities and dangers in the Mushroom Kingdom and Bowser's Koopas, but they put their faith in each other to overcome the overwhelming odds. They are everyday working-class heroes, who succeed because of who — not what — they are. Wahoo!
3. Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote
Here are the facts: The Road Runner zips around from place to place, minding his own business. Wile E. Coyote devises all kinds of contraptions and traps (usually bought from Acme Corporation) to capture the speeding Road Runner, so he can eat him. Ultimately, Coyote fails in dramatic fashion, often injuring himself with his own calamity, while the Road Runner flies by and says, "Mweep, mweep!" So, why, oh why, do we feel sorry for the coyote here?
That's the charm of this cartoon duo. You know that the coyote will never succeed — and his plans will backfire on him, spectacularly — but you tune in to see if this might ever change. The pair refuse to ever go out of fashion, receiving reboots, revivals, comic book series, and merchandise. Heck, fans even successfully clamored for the release of "Coyote vs. Acme," a movie that had been completed then binned by Warner Bros. to secure a tax write-off. Moral of the story: Don't underestimate the slapstick appeal of Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote. They're undeniable.
2. Shaggy and Scooby-Doo
Look, to be fair, Mystery Incorporated's strength lies in the combined strengths and personality traits of Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo, but let's cut to the chase here: if the latter two weren't a part of the group, they would just be a bunch of meddling kids and nothing more. No zoinks or jinkies necessary, because I said what I said. In terms of Shaggy and Scooby, they are two peas in a pod: They're cowardly, hungry, and avoid danger like it's the plague. Hey, they have this life thing figured out, because why be a hero when you can just eat Scooby Snacks all day?
More importantly, there's a sacred bond between Shaggy and Scooby; it's a boy and his dog. We have even seen both of them develop courage when the other is in trouble, proving that they're willing to go to the ends of the Earth for each other. Needless to say, none of the "Scooby-Doo" movies, shows, video games, or comics would succeed without the presence of this dynamic duo and ultimate BFFs.
1. Tom and Jerry
Was there any other option here? Since 1940, Tom and Jerry have chased each other and caused pandemonium wherever they go. It all starts with Tom wanting to put Jerry in a sandwich, but it eventually escalates into a situation where they're both guilty of mayhem and destruction. If you think the Metropolis fight between General Zod and Superman was intense in "Man of Steel," well, wait until you see what Tom and Jerry get up to on an average Tuesday.
The funny thing about this cartoon duo is how they're both responsible for the tomfoolery. Yes, Tom gives into his basic instinct to eat Jerry, but there have been instances when Jerry taunts and blackmails Tom for the fun of it. They're equally as guilty of the outcomes here. Much like Sylvester and Tweety, it does happen that the pair team up when necessary. However, this lasts about as long as the truce between DC and Marvel fanboys, as they can't help but get up to mischief. Hopefully, this is a cat-and-mouse game that never, ever ends.