The 15 Best Cartoon Duos Of All Time, Ranked

If animation has taught us anything, it's that life is best lived in pairs. Cartoon duos are all the rage, enriching the shows with a whole lot more fun and excitement for the viewers. Seriously, imagine if Tom didn't have Jerry — what would he do for an entire episode? Probably nap like most cats or bemoan the stretch of time in between meals. In the same vein, what if Wile E. Coyote didn't fancy a Road Runner feast? Poor coyote would be working in tech and making products that only half work –- think "The Office" but following around Acme employees.

So, much like shoes, the best cartoon characters come in pairs. Let's take a look at the best of the best and talk about why they're as seminal as they are. There's no real scientific method here, and it's mostly about how important the characters have become in pop culture. However, just know that we defined duos as pairs that can't be seen (or are at least rarely seen) without the other. For example, Batman and Robin could be listed here, but you can have Batman without Robin. Same as Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. It's possible and even likely to have one without the other, so we didn't count characters like that here.

Having said that, honorable mentions to Bebop and Rocksteady from "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," Jake "Razor" Clawson and Chance "T-Bone" Furlong from "Swat Kats: The Radical Squadron," Patty and Selma Bouvier from "The Simpsons," and Finn and Jake from "Adventure Time." But these are the best cartoon duos of all time.