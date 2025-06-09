Why The Original Creator Of The Ren & Stimpy Show Was Fired From His Own Series

It should be stated right away that back in 2018 John Kricfalusi — a.k.a. John K., the creator of "The Ren & Stimpy Show" — was accused by two of his former employees of sexual grooming. When they were teenagers in the 1990s, John K. hired them at his animation studio Spümcø, having already engaged in inappropriate sexual chatter with them. The statute of limitations had expired on Kricfalusi's crimes, so he was never arrested, but he has stepped out of the public eye ever since. "The Ren & Stimpy Show," as was reported back in 2020, was once gearing up to be rebooted, only this time without any of Kricfalusi's input, and without him receiving any revenue. The reboot has yet to happen.

Of course, the reason why Nickelodeon wants to reboot "The Ren & Stimpy Show" is because of how overwhelmingly influential it was. John K., inspired by the works of madcap animator Bob Clampett, came up through the animation industry of the 1980s, which he found was a very cynical time. The industry, he has said, was obsessed with what they called "marquee value" (what we would call "I.P." these days), and would only greenlight a show if it had a recognizable character or potential toy product involved. John K., sick of that thinking, pushed to create a semi-surrealist comedy series about a chihuahua named Ren (Kricfalusi, doing a Peter Lorre impersonation) and a dumb cat named Stimpy (Billy West, doing a Larry Fine impersonation). This was going to be comedy-forward, and dispense with obnoxious '80s ideas of "cool." It was also — and this was the coup for the animation industry — creator-forward. It wasn't about I.P. It was about the artist.

John K. worked on "Ren & Stimpy" until 1992, when he was abruptly fired from his own show. The story was covered by the Los Angeles Times, which stated that, despite his artistic ambitions, Kricfalusi simply couldn't meet deadlines.