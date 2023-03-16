So Ferb, What Do You Want To Do Today? How About New Phineas And Ferb Episodes

There may be only 104 days of summer vacation, but "Phineas and Ferb" is returning for even more adventures. Jeff "Swampy" Marsh is reuniting with Dan Povenmire for 40 all-new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series about stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, their secret agent pet Perry "Agent P" the Platypus, their older sister Candace, and the countless chaotic capers they get into while school is out. The series renewal was announced back in January, but it wasn't until today that Marsh's return was confirmed.

In the official press release, Meredith Roberts, executive vice president of Television Animation at Disney Branded Television said, "Swampy is one of the brightest creators in animation, and among his many passions is connecting and collaborating with creative people, whether it's through writing, animation design, directing, music, or acting." Marsh is not just the co-creator and executive producer of the show, he's also the voice of characters like Major Monogram, the commanding officer of Agent P. "We're thrilled to be continuing our partnership and look forward to a long and exciting road ahead," Roberts continued.

"Phineas and Ferb" is the most popular and successful animated series in Disney Television Animation history for Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14, producing 126 episodes, five one-hour specials, two feature-length movies, and a musical, not to mention the countless musical numbers the series has spawned over the years. Marsh and Povenmire have composed over 450 original songs for the series, and not for nothing, they're all bangers. Marsh also serves as the voice director for the new season, continuing his previous voice direction on the original series.