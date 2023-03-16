So Ferb, What Do You Want To Do Today? How About New Phineas And Ferb Episodes
There may be only 104 days of summer vacation, but "Phineas and Ferb" is returning for even more adventures. Jeff "Swampy" Marsh is reuniting with Dan Povenmire for 40 all-new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning series about stepbrothers Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher, their secret agent pet Perry "Agent P" the Platypus, their older sister Candace, and the countless chaotic capers they get into while school is out. The series renewal was announced back in January, but it wasn't until today that Marsh's return was confirmed.
In the official press release, Meredith Roberts, executive vice president of Television Animation at Disney Branded Television said, "Swampy is one of the brightest creators in animation, and among his many passions is connecting and collaborating with creative people, whether it's through writing, animation design, directing, music, or acting." Marsh is not just the co-creator and executive producer of the show, he's also the voice of characters like Major Monogram, the commanding officer of Agent P. "We're thrilled to be continuing our partnership and look forward to a long and exciting road ahead," Roberts continued.
"Phineas and Ferb" is the most popular and successful animated series in Disney Television Animation history for Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14, producing 126 episodes, five one-hour specials, two feature-length movies, and a musical, not to mention the countless musical numbers the series has spawned over the years. Marsh and Povenmire have composed over 450 original songs for the series, and not for nothing, they're all bangers. Marsh also serves as the voice director for the new season, continuing his previous voice direction on the original series.
Is the voice cast returning?
As of publication, it's not been confirmed yet whether or not the original voice cast of "Phineas and Ferb" will be returning. It's expected that Jeff Marsh will continue voicing Major Monogram and that Dan Povenmire will continue to voice Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz, but it's still up in the air whether or not we'll see Dee Bradley Baker back as Perry the Platypus, Vincent Martella as Phineas, Thomas Brode-Sangster as Ferb, Alyson Stoner as Isabella, Caroline Rhea and Richard O'Brien (yes, as in "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" star) as the parents, and of course, Ashley Tisdale as Candace.
If you somehow missed the "Phineas and Ferb" craze in the late aughts and 2010s, think of it as the first cartoon to challenge the untouchable popularity of "SpongeBob SquarePants." The show was a merchandising powerhouse that really resonated with Gen Z in their youth, and is kept alive today through the countless memes that continue permeating pop culture. Multiple songs from the show have served as the audio for TikTok trends, and Povenmire is one of the most popular celebrity voice-over artist accounts on the app. But above all else, "Phineas and Ferb" is a legitimately great cartoon. The humor never talks down to its young audience, which allows for a refreshing watch for adults, and the creativity on display is an absolute delight. There are recurring gags that reward fans for sticking with the show after all these years and more celebrity cameos than you could ever imagine. Having the original creator on board with the revival is good news all around, and it'll be exciting to see what ridiculous shenanigans the gang gets into this time.
Hey, where's Perry?