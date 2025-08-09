To be a television fan is to accept anxiety and heartbreak at some level. Since the beginning of the medium (and especially now with streaming services), every TV show's future, no matter how seemingly beloved, is at the mercy of studios, production companies, and advertisers. I've experienced many shows I adored get canceled without mercy, and I'm sure you have, too.

But in a few instances — increasingly so in the era of specialty reruns, streaming, and revival-mania — these cancellations are reversed. Hallelujah, your show is saved! But then, and here's where it gets really heartbreaking, this revival is reversed, resulting in yet another cancellation! Does anyone have an antacid?!

To, uh, "celebrate" this strange facet of TV, let's look at 15 TV shows that were canceled multiple times. Some got proper finales, some were cut short with no resolution, and some are still on the air to this day. All make for interesting case studies of the particular peculiarities of the boob tube.