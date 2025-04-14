Baywatch's Bizarre Spin-Off Changed Genres Between Seasons

It cannot be understated how huge "Baywatch" was. It was a goofy show with lightweight drama, resting somewhere on a matrix that incorporated soap operas, "Gilligan's Island"-like sitcoms, and 1970s "jiggle" shows like "Charlie's Angels." The central appeal of "Baywatch" was, of course, witnessing attractive people in swimsuits running dramatically down the beaches of Los Angeles. David Hasselhoff's star stayed high in the sky thanks to "Baywatch," and many of his co-stars — notably Pamela Anderson — became world-famous.

Advertisement

"Baywatch" debuted in 1989 and ran a powerful 241 episodes over 11 seasons, finally drawing to a close in 2001. The final two seasons were relocated to Hawai'i, and the title of the show was changed to "Baywatch: Hawaii," even though it retained the same cast and premise.

Weirdly, as soon as "Baywatch" ended, its cultural clout dried up. "Baywatch" was almost instantly seen as a curio of the 1990s, and 2000s audiences didn't take in reruns with any notable voraciousness. In 2017, Paramount attempted an updated feature film of "Baywatch," but it wasn't well-received. These days, you can go up on a steep hill in Las Vegas and look West, and with the right kind of eyes you can almost see the high-water mark. That place where the wave finally broke and rolled back. (Apologies to Hunter S. Thompson.)

Advertisement

There was, however, one attempt to expand the "Baywatch" universe in a new and interesting direction. In 1995, the makers of "Baywatch" created "Baywatch Nights," a show about what happened on the beach after the sun went down. The spin-off was a private detective show that followed Garner Ellerbee (Gregory Alan Williams), the main cop character from "Baywatch," as he opened his own agency. Mitch (Hasselhoff) helped him out, and they were joined by a fellow P.I. played by Angie Harmon, and by Lou Rawls (!).

The second season, however, shifted gears pretty dramatically. In the first season, the characters investigated run-of-the-mill crimes. In the second ... it was ghosts and aliens.