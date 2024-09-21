The Only Major Actors Still Alive From 1976's Charlie's Angels

During the mid-1970s, television producer Aaron Spelling and the writing duo of Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts hit upon the most spectacularly novel idea: Viewers loved watching women solve crimes. The eureka moment occurred in 1974 when the great and ludicrously beautiful Angie Dickinson scored a primetime hit with "Police Woman." While I'd argue Dickinson could've burned up the Nielsen ratings via weekly readings of Russian literature shot at the Bob's Big Boy in Burbank, she was a must-watch sensation as a glamorously attired detective. Though the scripts were rigorously formulaic for a '70s hour-long cop show, Dickinson's showbiz rep attracted a host of top tier guest stars (e.g. Sandra Dee, Smokey Robinson, and Joan Collins); "Police Woman" didn't have much of a hook, but thanks to its star, it had plenty of sizzle.

It took some prodding (ABC execs Barry Diller and Michael Eisner abhorred Spelling's pitch), but "Charlie's Angels" became the breakout hit of the 1976 season. Critics derisively referred to it as "jiggle television" on the basis of its overt sexuality and stock mystery plots. This was both horribly sexist and grossly unfair to what remains a surprisingly entertaining series. "Charlie's Angels" wasn't trying to be "The Rockford Files" or "Columbo"; it was a bubbly confection buoyed by a series of enjoyable obligatory scenes and a talented cast. We loved tuning in every week to see the gals drop by the office of John Bosley (David Doyle) and receive their weekly assignment over the speakerphone from the unseen Charlie Townsend (voice of John Forsythe). Did their missions often require them to throw on some super stylish (and occasionally skimpy) get-ups? Of course. But the cast was in on the fun, and, compared to the sexually daring works coming out of the New Hollywood and the international film community, it all felt terribly wholesome.

For four of its five seasons, "Charlie's Angeles" was a top-20 Nielsen ratings hit. Some of its cast became major stars, and several of them are still with us (sadly, we've lost Farrah Fawcett and Tanya Roberts). Let's celebrate the quartet of former Angels who have yet to ascend to the heavens.