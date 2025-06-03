The Underrated Post-Apocalyptic Sci-Fi Series That Should Have Never Been Canceled

Television shows — even brilliant ones — get canceled all the time. The era of network television has seen (and will see) innumerable cancellations (with shows like "Late Night Horror" being allegedly erased due to controversy), but the streaming era has fast-tracked this notion to levels never seen before. One only has to look at the long list of canceled Netflix shows that are still worth watching, some of which have been axed before they got a chance to bloom. It's rare for a nixed series to be brought back to life due to fan campaigns, but the CBS series "Jericho" accomplished this after its abrupt season 1 cancellation. This was one of those rare moments where audience sentiment eclipsed profit-oriented logic, as "Jericho" had amassed a cult following despite receiving mixed ratings in 2006. Alas, the show wasn't meant to be known for its longevity, as "Jericho" got canceled again after a second season comprising seven episodes.

While it is not difficult to understand the appeal of a post-apocalyptic fantasy like "Jericho," the show's passionate fan base feels drawn to it for complex sets of reasons. The series centers on the titular fictional city, whose inhabitants are seen grappling with the aftermath of a major nuclear attack across the United States. This looming terror aside, the rural town of Jericho is more preoccupied with worries tied to everyday existence, such as damaged crops or escalating farm debt, which only exacerbate after the nuclear explosion. Although "Jericho" isn't exactly prestige television (as its story is mostly beset with clichéd tropes), it taps into a specific brand of paranoia felt by those not cradled by the luxury of living in an urban metropolis.

The series hones in on the psychological chaos that grips the town after they're cut off from the rest of the world, thanks to the complete shutdown of power and communication lines. While one would expect level-headed communal efforts to re-establish normalcy, "Jericho" explores the hold of paranoia over the human mind during similar times of crisis. Let's take a look at season 1 and what its short-lived follow-up season brought to the table.